Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ryder System, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    R   US7835491082

RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

(R)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-30 pm EDT
80.42 USD   +0.88%
06:56aRyder Named Among Food Logistics' Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers to Food & Beverage Industry for 11th Consecutive Year
BU
05/23Transcript : Ryder System, Inc. Presents at Wolfe Research 16th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference, May-23-2023 03:05 PM
CI
05/19Ryder Announces New Headquarters In Coral Gables; Continues Evolution with State-of-the-Art Office Space, Building on its 90-Year-History in South Florida
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryder Named Among Food Logistics' Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers to Food & Beverage Industry for 11th Consecutive Year

05/31/2023 | 06:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it is listed among Food Logistics’ Top Third-Party Logistics & Cold Storage Providers for 2023. The honor marks Ryder’s 11th consecutive year on the list. Each year, the publication’s editorial team and advisory board selects the leading third-party logistics (3PL) providers that demonstrate a commitment to continually improving operations to meet customers’ evolving needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005245/en/

For the 11th consecutive year, Ryder is named among Food Logistics magazine's Top Third-Party Logistics & Cold Storage Providers for demonstrating a commitment to continually improving operations to meet customers’ evolving needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

For the 11th consecutive year, Ryder is named among Food Logistics magazine's Top Third-Party Logistics & Cold Storage Providers for demonstrating a commitment to continually improving operations to meet customers’ evolving needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

“From driver shortages to natural disasters, the last 12 months have continued to challenge the 3PL space. But it’s the 3PLs and the cold storage providers that keep moving cold food product through the chain, despite the disruption,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “And, it’s these 3PLs and cold storage providers that work to adopt and adapt to operate in a safer, more efficient manner. That’s why it’s important we honor and celebrate the top 3PLs and cold storage providers, both nationally and internationally.”

As the only fully integrated port-to-door transportation and supply chain logistics provider in North America, Ryder’s technology suite supports a fully optimized supply chain with greater speed-to-market. Ryder’s one-of-a-kind visibility and collaboration platform RyderShareTM enables everyone involved in moving goods through supply chains – including shippers, receivers, carriers, and service providers – to easily see across the supply chain in real time and work together to prevent costly delays and find efficiency gains.

“That kind of next-level visibility and collaboration in today’s disruptive supply chain environment is critical for the food and beverage supply chain where reliability and time and temperature controls are paramount,” says Darin Cooprider, senior vice president of consumer packaged goods for Ryder. “And when you combine real-time visibility with our technology-enabled, end-to-end transportation logistics solutions, we’re in a position to deliver significantly increased value for food and beverage brands looking for more dynamic supply chain solutions.”

Ryder, which serves the top 10 largest companies in the food and beverage industry, provides dedicated and multiclient warehousing and distribution services, including food-grade compliant e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment; automation technology; LEAN process engineering; facility design; labor hiring and management; and a suite of technology tools, including analytics and business intelligence, to optimize supply chains and make them more resilient.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect RyderShare, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-ar


© Business Wire 2023
All news about RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
06:56aRyder Named Among Food Logistics' Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers to Food & Beverage I..
BU
05/23Transcript : Ryder System, Inc. Presents at Wolfe Research 16th Annual Global..
CI
05/19Ryder Announces New Headquarters In Coral Gables; Continues Evolution with State-of-the..
AQ
05/19RYDER SYSTEM, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18Ryder CFO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference
BU
05/16Ryder System Shifts Headquarters to Coral Gables, Florida
MT
05/16Ryder System Moves Headquarters to Coral Gables, Florida
MT
05/16Ryder Announces New Headquarters in Coral Gables
BU
05/16Ryder System, Inc. Announces New Headquarters in Coral Gables
CI
05/09Insider Sell: Ryder System
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 276 M - -
Net income 2023 549 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 019 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,78x
Yield 2023 3,44%
Capitalization 3 739 M 3 739 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 48 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryder System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 80,42 $
Average target price 96,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Sanchez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Diez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rajeev Ravindran Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kendra Phillips Chief Technology Officer
Abbie J. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.-3.77%3 739
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-6.75%118 511
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.98%76 043
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED3.93%71 834
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-14.30%48 075
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.6.53%11 207
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer