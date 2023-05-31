Ryder Named Among Food Logistics' Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers to Food & Beverage Industry for 11th Consecutive Year

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it is listed among Food Logistics’ Top Third-Party Logistics & Cold Storage Providers for 2023. The honor marks Ryder’s 11th consecutive year on the list. Each year, the publication’s editorial team and advisory board selects the leading third-party logistics (3PL) providers that demonstrate a commitment to continually improving operations to meet customers’ evolving needs.

“From driver shortages to natural disasters, the last 12 months have continued to challenge the 3PL space. But it’s the 3PLs and the cold storage providers that keep moving cold food product through the chain, despite the disruption,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “And, it’s these 3PLs and cold storage providers that work to adopt and adapt to operate in a safer, more efficient manner. That’s why it’s important we honor and celebrate the top 3PLs and cold storage providers, both nationally and internationally.”

As the only fully integrated port-to-door transportation and supply chain logistics provider in North America, Ryder’s technology suite supports a fully optimized supply chain with greater speed-to-market. Ryder’s one-of-a-kind visibility and collaboration platform RyderShareTM enables everyone involved in moving goods through supply chains – including shippers, receivers, carriers, and service providers – to easily see across the supply chain in real time and work together to prevent costly delays and find efficiency gains.

“That kind of next-level visibility and collaboration in today’s disruptive supply chain environment is critical for the food and beverage supply chain where reliability and time and temperature controls are paramount,” says Darin Cooprider, senior vice president of consumer packaged goods for Ryder. “And when you combine real-time visibility with our technology-enabled, end-to-end transportation logistics solutions, we’re in a position to deliver significantly increased value for food and beverage brands looking for more dynamic supply chain solutions.”

Ryder, which serves the top 10 largest companies in the food and beverage industry, provides dedicated and multiclient warehousing and distribution services, including food-grade compliant e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment; automation technology; LEAN process engineering; facility design; labor hiring and management; and a suite of technology tools, including analytics and business intelligence, to optimize supply chains and make them more resilient.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

