  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ryder System, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    R   US7835491082

RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

(R)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
74.08 USD   -3.68%
Ryder Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report

09/30/2022 | 06:56am EDT
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces its release of the Ryder 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR). The 2021 CSR Report highlights the company’s ongoing commitment and continuous progress in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) from January 1 through December 31, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005111/en/

The 2021 CSR Report highlights Ryder’s ongoing commitment and continuous progress in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) from January 1 through December 31, 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The 2021 CSR Report highlights Ryder’s ongoing commitment and continuous progress in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) from January 1 through December 31, 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Sustainability at Ryder is about being thoughtful, purposeful, and focused on continuous progress in the areas of environmental, social, and governance,” says Ryder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez. “The investments we are making in ESG initiatives, along with our progress, demonstrate Ryder’s commitment to maintaining economic viability with an eye towards the future.”

2021 highlights include:

  • Ryder remains focused on reducing our environmental footprint through efficiency and innovation. Based on 2021 progress, Ryder expects to meet or exceed our Scope 1, 2, and 3 emission reduction targets ahead of our 2024 schedule.
  • Ryder strives to create a collaborative work environment that fosters diversity, equity, and inclusion. Among select job functions in the United States, we consistently meet or exceed the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics representation for diversity and women in the workforce.
  • Ryder utilized a third party to conduct an ESG materiality assessment in order to strategically refine our sustainability management and reporting efforts. The key ESG topics identified through the assessment guide our ESG efforts and are outlined in our 2021 CSR Report.

“We use this information to guide innovations to improve safety and efficiency, reduce emissions, and inspire our team to develop the best solutions for our customers,” adds Chief Legal Officer Bob Fatovic, who oversees Ryder’s sustainability efforts and reporting. “The expertise of Ryder’s employees, collaboration with our customers, and engagement within the communities in which we serve continue to drive our ESG efforts forward.”

The 2021 Ryder CSR references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards 2021. It is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Air Freight & Logistics Standard, and to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

To review the Ryder 2021 CSR and learn more about Ryder’s sustainability reporting, including our CDP Climate Change Response, please visit https://rydercsr.com.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our ability to commit to, invest in and progress our ESG initiatives, as well as our ability to meet or exceed our emission reduction targets, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Ryder-green
Ryder-USA


© Business Wire 2022
