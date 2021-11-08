Ryder Sets Employee Giving Record with $900,000 Donation to United Way

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, is proud to announce the company’s annual United Way workplace campaign contributions for 2021 totaled $900,000—setting a record in the company’s 40-year history supporting United Way. The total 2021 pledge includes employee giving and a matching contribution from the Ryder Charitable Foundation.

Each year, the workplace giving campaign is organized by Ryder executives and employee volunteers who plan and execute five days of fundraising activities, with donations being made through an online pledge portal. This year’s campaign, themed “Help Someone Who’s Struggling Today,” was the second year the company implemented a fully virtual campaign for its nearly 40,000 employees across the United States.

“Getting to witness how much this campaign has grown and evolved over the years makes me especially proud. I think the level of support this year just goes to show how great the company’s spirit of giving is,” says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. “For more than 40 years, Ryder and the United Way have helped to build and improve the communities we both serve. Each year, we challenge ourselves to be better—to give more and do more. Our campaign was also a huge success thanks to the leadership and involvement of our campaign chair, Tom Havens, president of our Fleet Management Solutions business.”

Funds raised through the annual campaign go to carefully vetted programs and organizations across the country, focusing on health, education, and financial stability. United Way uses these funds to find needs in the communities they support where they will be best served.

“Despite the ongoing impacts of the pandemic on teams and worksites across the country, Ryder’s leadership is demonstrated in their commitment to the communities they serve and is reflected through this year’s record-breaking campaign,” says Maria C. Alonso, president and chief executive officer, United Way Miami. “On behalf of all United Ways whose work the Ryder campaign supports, we thank you and your employees for your ongoing support of our work, providing every individual an opportunity to thrive and helping to build equitable and stronger communities as a result. We simply could not do this work without partners like you.”

“It is important that we continue to raise the bar in helping those in need within our communities,” adds Tom Havens. “Giving back in the communities where we work and live is an inherent part of our culture at Ryder. It brings me great joy to help lead an organization that is so eager to lend a helping hand to someone who simply needs a little help making ends meet. That is something we can all feel proud about.”

