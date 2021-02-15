Ryder System : 4Q 2020 Ryder Earnings Transcript

Corrected Transcript

Total Pages: 21

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Robert S. Brunn

Vice President-Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy & New Product Strategy, Ryder System, Inc.

Robert E. Sanchez

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Ryder System, Inc.

Scott T. Parker

Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, Ryder System, Inc.

J. Steven Sensing

President-Global Supply Chain Solutions, Ryder System, Inc.

John J. Diez

President-Fleet Management Solutions, Ryder System, Inc.

......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

OTHER PARTICIPANTS

Stephanie Benjamin

Analyst, Truist Securities, Inc.

Scott H. Group

Analyst, Wolfe Research LLC

Todd Fowler

Analyst, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Allison Poliniak-Cusic

Analyst, Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Jordan Alliger

Analyst, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Justin Long

Analyst, Stephens, Inc.

Brian P. Ossenbeck

Analyst, JPMorgan Securities LLC

David G. Ross

Analyst, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION

Operator: Good morning and welcome to the Ryder System's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call. All lines are in a listen-only mode until after the presentation. Today's call is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.

I would now like to introduce Mr. Bob Brunn, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy and New Product Strategy for Ryder. Mr. Brunn, you may begin.

......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Robert S. Brunn

Vice President-Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy & New Product Strategy, Ryder System, Inc.

Thanks very much. Good morning and welcome to Ryder's fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call. I'd like to remind you that during this presentation, you'll hear some forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in economic, business, competitive, market, political, and regulatory factors. More detailed information about these factors and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP measure is contained in this morning's earnings release, earnings call presentation, and in Ryder's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on Ryder's website.

Presenting on today's call are Robert Sanchez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Parker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, John Diez, President of Global Fleet Management Solutions; and Steve Sensing, President of Global Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation, are on the call today and available for questions following the presentation.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Robert.

......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Robert E. Sanchez

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Ryder System, Inc.

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. On our call this morning, we'll provide an overview of 2020 and review our fourth quarter results. We'll then discuss our outlook for 2021 and review the progress we're making on actions to achieve our ROE target. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions.

With that, let's turn to an overview of 2020. We're encouraged to see economic and freight conditions continue to improve, which is benefiting all areas of our business. Market awareness of the importance of supply chain reliability has increased as a result of the pandemic. We believe that accelerating trends in the areas such as e-commerce fulfillment, last mile delivery, big and bulky goods, and on-shoring and near-shoring will continue to support growth opportunities, especially in our supply chain and dedicated businesses.

We made important progress on our actions to achieve target returns and expect that to continue in 2021. Despite the numerous challenges faced in 2020, we remain focused on investing in innovative customer solutions and branding that support our long-term strategic objectives.

In the second quarter, we launched RyderShare, our freight visibility and collaboration platform, and are encouraged by the traction we've already seen with nearly 2 million shipments tracked to-date with supply chainand dedicated customers. In the third quarter, we launched a brand awareness campaign, communicating Ryder's broad range of logistics capabilities, which has resulted in an increase in sales leads and website activity. We also launched RyderVentures, our corporate venture capital fund, focused on investing in disruptive technologies that is intended to help bring new and innovative products to our customers.

Full year 2020 earnings were negatively impacted by the depreciation from prior residual value estimate changes in COVID-19. These headwinds were partially offset by higher lease results and lower maintenance costs. The depreciation impact is expected to decline going forward and vehicle residual value estimates are set at or near historic lows. Supply chain automotive activity was impacted by COVID-19, but has recovered. Rental and used vehicle sales were also impacted and continue to improve.

During 2020, we generated record free cash flow of $1.6 billion due to lower capital spending, and our leverage was reduced to within our target range as of year-end. While 2020 presented unprecedented challenges, I am extremely proud of the many ways in which the Ryder team supported our customers and our communities safely and efficiently. Although we still have work ahead of us, I'm confident that Ryder is well positioned for 2021.

At this point, I'll turn over to Scott to discuss fourth quarter results and key trends that we saw in each of our business segments.

......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Scott T. Parker

Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, Ryder System, Inc.

Thanks, Robert. Total company results for the fourth quarter on page 5, operating revenue of $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter was in line with the prior year, as higher revenue in supply chain was offset by lower revenues in fleet management and dedicated. Comparable earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.83 per share in the fourth quarter as compared to a loss of $0.01 in the prior year.

Higher earnings reflect improved used vehicle sales results and a declining depreciation expense impact related to prior residual value estimate changes. Improved lease and rental results also contributed to higher earnings.

Adjusted ROE for the trailing 12-month period reflects lower earnings mainly due to depreciation expense related to prior residual value estimate changes and COVID impacts. Record free cash flow in 2020 reflects lower capital spending and improved working capital management.

Turning to FMS results on page 6. Fleet management solutions operating revenue decreased by 3%, primarily due to lower rental revenue partially offset by higher lease revenue. Rental revenue declined 7%, reflecting lower demand, partially offset by a 6% increase in pricing. ChoiceLease revenue increased 1%, primarily due to 4% higher pricing on leased vehicles, partially offset by the impact of a lower active fleet due reduced sales and renewal activity.

FMS realized pre-tax earnings of $60 million, which includes $86 million of depreciation expense impact related to the prior residual value estimate changes, net of realized gains on the sale of used vehicles. This impact is lower than the prior year, resulting in a year-over-year earnings benefit of $62 million. Including this benefit, total FMS pre-tax earnings improved by $141 million.

Results also benefited from higher lease performance, reflecting lower insurance costs from the discontinuance of our lease liability insurance extension program and higher pricing. Rental results benefited from lower maintenance costs, including benefits from our cost savings initiative and earlier actions taken to align the fleet with lower demand due to COVID and higher pricing.