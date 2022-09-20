Advanced search
Ryder System : Download the 2021 Report

09/20/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
2021

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

ENVIRONMENTAL | SOCIAL | GOVERNANCE

A MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO // ABOUT RYDER // ENVIRONMENTAL // SOCIAL // GOVERNANCE // REPORTING INDICES //

TABLE OF CONTENTS

A MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO

ABOUT RYDER

2021 Ryder At-a-Glance

Our ESG Goals and Progress

ESG Governance at Ryder

Determining Our Key ESG Topics

ENVIRONMENTAL

Our Environmental Management Approach

Our Environmental Performance Data

Reducing Our Environmental Footprint through

Efficiency and Innovation

SOCIAL

Our Employees

Our Total Workforce Demographics

Prioritizing Safety

Strengthening Our Communities

GOVERNANCE

Governing Our Company

Maintaining a Culture of Ethics and Integrity

Protecting Our Company Virtually and Physically

Managing Our Supply Chain

REPORTING INDICES

GRI Index

SASB Index

TCFD Index

Indicates quantitative data

RYDER 2021 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT / 2

A MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO // ABOUT RYDER // ENVIRONMENTAL // SOCIAL // GOVERNANCE // REPORTING INDICES //

A MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO

More than ever before, recent years have shown us that our customers and communities rely on Ryder to deliver critical and innovative supply chain and transportation solutions, often while facing unprecedented circumstances. We helped our customers overcome significant market disruptions, and did so while keeping our impact on our employees, our communities, and our environment top of mind.

As a leader in the outsourced logistics and transportation industry, and a trusted name for best-in-class customer solutions, we know we must continue to anticipate and meet the evolving expectations of our customers, employees, and other important stakeholders. Sustainability at Ryder is about being thoughtful, purposeful, and focused on meeting such expectations in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG). Integrated into the fabric of our business, it guides innovations to improve safety and efficiency, reduce emissions, and inspire our team to develop the best solutions for our customers.

This year we took steps to elevate our ESG initiatives and conducted an ESG materiality assessment where we asked our stakeholders to identify their most important ESG topics. In response, we aligned Ryder's ESG reporting efforts with the topics identified, and are using the information to develop thoughtful, purposeful programs, communications, and services designed to address the key needs of our stakeholders.

By prioritizing ESG projects, we achieved our emissions reduction targets ahead of our 2024 schedule. Our focus on ESG has also led to new recruiting and retention strategies, as our frontline and management employees are the core of our success. The results of our most recent employee survey reflect the value of these initiatives and our efforts were recognized on the national and global level. We were named a "Best Employer for Diversity" by Forbes, one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" by FORTUNE magazine, and one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" by Newsweek.

The investments we are making in ESG initiatives and our progress demonstrate our commitment to maintaining economic viability with an eye towards the future. We expect these initiatives to continue to generate value for our company and our stakeholders. I am proud of our team of dedicated professionals and service providers who relentlessly provide creative solutions that drive efficiency and improved performance.

ROBERT SANCHEZ

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ryder System, Inc.

RYDER 2021 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT / 3

A MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO // ABOUT RYDER // ENVIRONMENTAL // SOCIAL // GOVERNANCE // REPORTING INDICES //

ABOUT RYDER

SECTIONS

2021 Ryder At-a-Glance

Our ESG Goals and Progress

ESG Governance at Ryder

Determining Our Key ESG Topics

Ryder System, Inc. (Ryder) is a leading logistics and transportation company with operations in the United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico.

We provide innovative fleet management and supply chain solutions that are reliable, safe, and efficient, enabling our customers to deliver on their promises. We operate behind the scenes, managing critical fleet, transportation, and supply chain functions for our customers.

We primarily operate three business segments:

  • Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) provides integrated logistics solutions, including distribution management, dedicated transportation, transportation management, e-commerce,last mile, and professional services.
  • Dedicated Transportation Services (DTS) provides turnkey transportation solutions, including dedicated vehicles, drivers, management, and administrative support.
  • Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) provides full-serviceleasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers to customers.

RYDER 2021 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT / 4

A MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO // ABOUT RYDER // ENVIRONMENTAL // SOCIAL // GOVERNANCE // REPORTING INDICES //

2021 RYDER AT-A-GLANCE

EMPLOYEES

42K+

YEARS AVERAGE TENURE

5.5+

CUSTOMERS

50K+

VEHICLES MANAGED

260K

MAINTENANCE FACILITIES

~750

SQUARE FEET OF WAREHOUSE SPACE

75M

REVENUE

$9.7B

OPERATIONS IN

CANADA, MEXICO,

AND THE UNITED STATES

HQ: MIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S.

For more information about our business, products, and financials, see our 2021 10-K and 2022 Proxy Statement.

RYDER 2021 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ryder System Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 17:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
