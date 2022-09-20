Ryder System : Download the 2021 Report

More than ever before, recent years have shown us that our customers and communities rely on Ryder to deliver critical and innovative supply chain and transportation solutions, often while facing unprecedented circumstances. We helped our customers overcome significant market disruptions, and did so while keeping our impact on our employees, our communities, and our environment top of mind.

As a leader in the outsourced logistics and transportation industry, and a trusted name for best-in-class customer solutions, we know we must continue to anticipate and meet the evolving expectations of our customers, employees, and other important stakeholders. Sustainability at Ryder is about being thoughtful, purposeful, and focused on meeting such expectations in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG). Integrated into the fabric of our business, it guides innovations to improve safety and efficiency, reduce emissions, and inspire our team to develop the best solutions for our customers.

This year we took steps to elevate our ESG initiatives and conducted an ESG materiality assessment where we asked our stakeholders to identify their most important ESG topics. In response, we aligned Ryder's ESG reporting efforts with the topics identified, and are using the information to develop thoughtful, purposeful programs, communications, and services designed to address the key needs of our stakeholders.