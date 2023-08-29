2022 CORPOR ATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
ENVIRONMENTAL | SOCIAL | GOVERNANCE
TABLE OF CONTENTS// CEO MESSAGE // ABOUT RYDER // ENVIRONMENTAL // SOCIAL // GOVERNANCE // INDICES //
TABLE OF CONTENTS
A MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO
ABOUT RYDER
2022 Ryder At-a-Glance
ESG Governance at Ryder
Determining Our Key ESG Topics
ENVIRONMENTAL
Our Environmental Management Approach
Reducing Our Environmental Footprint
Through Efficiency and Innovation
Our Environmental Performance Data
SOCIAL
Our Employees
Total Workforce Data
Prioritizing Safety, Health, and Security
Strengthening Our Communities
GOVERNANCE
Governing Our Company
Maintaining a Culture of Ethics and Integrity
Protecting Our Company
Managing Our Supply Chain
REPORTING INDICES
GRI Index
SASB Index
TCFD Index
RY D E R 2022 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT / 2
TABLE OF CONTENTS // CEO MESSAGE// ABOUT RYDER // ENVIRONMENTAL // SOCIAL // GOVERNANCE // INDICES //
A MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO
Operating behind the scenes, Ryder manages critical fleet, transportation, and supply chain functions for our customers across North America. Sustainability is integrated into the solutions we develop for our customers and is a key component of our operational excellence. In our 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report, we highlight our ongoing commitment and continuous progress in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG).
Sustainability can often take on different meanings. At Ryder, it is about being thoughtful, purposeful, and focused on continuous progress. To further define what sustainability means to Ryder, we examined ESG topics most important to our employees, customers, shareholders, and others. The results helped identify key ESG topics to strategically guide our sustainability management and reporting efforts.
Ryder remains focused on reducing our environmental footprint through efficiency and innovation. Our environmental programs reflect our commitment to conserve resources and associated costs, while investing in our buildings, fleet, and emerging technology to enhance operational efficiencies. I am proud of the teams across Ryder collaborating on environmental initiatives including network optimization, preventative maintenance, fuel efficiency, and helping our customers navigate the energy transition.
At the core of our success are our employees. Ryder strives to create a safe and collaborative work environment that fosters diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Our employees drive remarkable safety performance excellence, record-breaking charitable giving, and innovative solutions. Ryder employees continue to be resilient in overcoming challenges to keep supply chains flowing. The resiliency and sustainability of our workforce and operations are fundamental for the growth and continuity of Ryder and the services we provide our customers.
We are proud to be a trusted logistics and transportation provider, grounded by strong governance. Upholding high standards of governance and ethical behavior is important to Ryder's long- term growth and success. We maintain a holistic view of key risks with strong controls to safeguard our company and our customers, better enabling us to respond to disruptive events. As technology evolves and advances, Ryder is exploring, piloting, and evaluating the feasibility of using advanced and emerging technology.
On behalf of Ryder's leadership team and our employees, thank you for your trust and confidence in Ryder.
ROBERT SANCHEZ
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ryder System, Inc.
RY D E R 2022 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT / 3
TABLE OF CONTENTS // CEO MESSAGE //ABOUT RYDER// ENVIRONMENTAL // SOCIAL // GOVERNANCE // INDICES //
ABOUT RYDER
SECTIONS
2022 Ryder At-a-Glance
ESG Governance at Ryder
Determining Our Key ESG Topics
Ryder System, Inc. (Ryder) is a leading logistics and transportation company with operations in the United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico. We provide technology-driven supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions.
We responsibly deliver innovative supply chain and transportation solutions that are reliable, safe, and efficient, enabling our customers to deliver on their promises. Many of our customers make products consumers use every day. We operate behind the scenes, managing critical fleet, transportation, and supply chain services for our customers.
2022 SUSTAINABILITY RECOGNITION
• FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies
• Food Logistics' Top Software and Technology Providers
• Women in Trucking Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation
• FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology
• Food Logistics' Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers to Food & Beverage Industry
• Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PLs in Readers' Choice Excellence Awards
• Inbound Logistics G75 Top Green Supply Chain Partner
RY D E R 2022 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT / 4
TABLE OF CONTENTS // CEO MESSAGE //ABOUT RYDER// ENVIRONMENTAL // SOCIAL // GOVERNANCE // INDICES //
SUPPLY
CHAIN
SOLUTIONS
39%
OF TOTAL REVENUE
Ryder Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) offers businesses port- to-door solutions that includes warehousing, transportation logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery to
turn logistics networks into competitive advantages.
DEDICATED
TRANSPORTATION
SOLUTIONS
15%
OF TOTAL REVENUE
Ryder Dedicated Transportation Services (DTS) provides customers all the benefits of a private
fleet by combining the best of Ryder's leasing and maintenance capabilities with safe, professional drivers, and advanced technology.
FLEET
MANAGEMENT
SOLUTIONS
46%
OF TOTAL REVENUE1
Ryder Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) offers full-service leasing solutions, contract maintenance, and commercial rental of trucks, tractors, and trailers to help businesses of all sizes across virtually every industry deliver for their customers.
DIVERSIFIED CUSTOMER BASE
20%
18%
FOODAND
RETAIL AND
BEVERAGE
CONSUMER GOODS
7%
DIVERSIFIED
17%
CUSTOMER
OTHER
BASE
TRANSPORTATION
AND LOGISTICS
5%
11%
BUSINESS AND
AUTOMOTIVE
PERSONAL SERVICES
7%
5%
10%
TECHNOLOGY
HOUSING
INDUSTRIAL
- FMS revenue includes eliminations. For more information see our202210-K.
RY D E R 2022 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT / 5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ryder System Inc. published this content on 29 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 21:29:38 UTC.