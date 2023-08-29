Operating behind the scenes, Ryder manages critical fleet, transportation, and supply chain functions for our customers across North America. Sustainability is integrated into the solutions we develop for our customers and is a key component of our operational excellence. In our 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report, we highlight our ongoing commitment and continuous progress in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

Sustainability can often take on different meanings. At Ryder, it is about being thoughtful, purposeful, and focused on continuous progress. To further define what sustainability means to Ryder, we examined ESG topics most important to our employees, customers, shareholders, and others. The results helped identify key ESG topics to strategically guide our sustainability management and reporting efforts.

Ryder remains focused on reducing our environmental footprint through efficiency and innovation. Our environmental programs reflect our commitment to conserve resources and associated costs, while investing in our buildings, fleet, and emerging technology to enhance operational efficiencies. I am proud of the teams across Ryder collaborating on environmental initiatives including network optimization, preventative maintenance, fuel efficiency, and helping our customers navigate the energy transition.

At the core of our success are our employees. Ryder strives to create a safe and collaborative work environment that fosters diversity, equity, and inclusion.