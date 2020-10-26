Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ryder System, Inc.    R

RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

(R)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ryder System : Introduces Gyde™ Touchless Check-in Process, A Contactless Experience for Drivers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 06:56am EDT

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, announced today a comprehensive touchless check-in process for drivers that will eliminate in-person contact when arriving for service. By implementing a touchless check-in process across nearly 800 maintenance locations in North American, Ryder is ensuring the well-being and protection in all aspects of the business for employees, drivers, and customers to stay safe during the pandemic. Powered by RyderGyde, Ryder’s digital fleet management tool, drivers will be alerted to check-in via geo-location technology and onsite signage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005225/en/

RyderGyde, Ryder’s digital fleet management tool, is optimizing communication, minimizing human interaction, and ultimately promoting a health-focused experience for drivers and Ryder employees. (Photo: Business Wire)

RyderGyde, Ryder’s digital fleet management tool, is optimizing communication, minimizing human interaction, and ultimately promoting a health-focused experience for drivers and Ryder employees. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is important that we take every measure to reduce person-to-person contact at every Ryder location while maintaining our high customer service level that our customers have come to expect,” said Aimee Schmalzle, group director of product platforms and technology for Ryder. “Our main priority, especially in today’s environment, is to continually innovate to keep our customers and employees safe. We’re making widespread adoption of our touchless check-in easy and accessible for all drivers. Not only will RyderGyde’s new touchless feature ensure social distancing practices, but it should also improve efficiency across our fleet management operations.”

RyderGyde provides fleet management customers with a secure way to check-in to U.S. shops during the day or at night. When drivers arrive to a Ryder location, they can use their mobile phone camera to scan a QR code to check-in a vehicle. Drivers will simply need to answer a few questions from the safety and convenience of their phone and then drop the keys off at a key drop box. The new process greatly reduces the amount of interaction previously needed to check-in a vehicle.

RyderGyde is optimizing communication, minimizing human interaction during COVID-19, and ultimately promoting a health-focused experience for drivers and Ryder employees.

RyderGyde is accessible at rydergyde.com and the mobile app is available for download on iOS and Android devices from the App Store and Google Play.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-fms
ryder-usa

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
06:56aRYDER SYSTEM : Introduces Gyde™ Touchless Check-in Process, A Contactless ..
BU
10/23RYDER SYSTEM : Creates New Used Vehicle Sales Channels
AQ
10/22RYDER SYSTEM : Creates New Used Vehicle Sales Channels; ''s distinct classes of ..
AQ
10/21RYDER SYSTEM : Creates New Used Vehicle Sales Channels
BU
10/20SHUMAN, GLENN & STECKER : Investigates Ryder System, Inc.
BU
10/19RYDER SYSTEM : Pandemic Drives Supply Chains to More Agile Future
PR
10/09RYDER SYSTEM : Selects PowerFleet for Industrial to Secure North American Supply..
AQ
10/05RYDER SYSTEM : Named a 'Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation' Und..
AQ
10/02RYDER SYSTEM : Named a “Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportatio..
BU
10/01RYDER SYSTEM : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 167 M - -
Net income 2020 -195 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 820 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,7x
Yield 2020 4,34%
Capitalization 2 776 M 2 776 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 39 900
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryder System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 49,71 $
Last Close Price 51,58 $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert E. Sanchez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott T. Parker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rajeev Ravindran Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Norman Brouillette VP, General Manager-Technology & Healthcare
Hansel Emory Tookes Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.-5.03%2 776
UNION PACIFIC4.07%126 782
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY17.46%74 545
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION10.96%54 951
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED24.91%42 308
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN20.44%17 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group