Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ryder System, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    R   US7835491082

RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

(R)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ryder System : Investing in the Future of Logistics and

10/25/2021 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As an industry leader engineering the future of transportation and logistics, Ryder has long been in the driver's seat with a forward-looking vision for the impact emerging trends have on supply chains. This holds true with RyderVentures, the company's recently launched venture capital fund. With it, Ryder is investing $50 million over the next five years in start-ups that are tackling disruption in supply chain and transportation by developing new technologies.

In an industry traditionally fraught with manual processes, technology is disrupting operations in every sector. Ryder recognized the need to launch RyderVentures, and help find and unleash disruptive technologies that create value. Additionally, Ryder gives start-ups a perfect place to pilot and perfect their technologies, through its vast footprint that includes more than 63 million square feet of managed warehouse space, more than 235,000 vehicles, $7 billion in freight under management, and 50,000 customers.

Ryder has a rich history in leveraging start-ups that help make businesses and, ultimately, its customers' businesses better and more competitive. In 2018, the company also launched its own disruptive technology COOP® by Ryder, a platform for commercial truck sharing that connects lenders and borrows alike. And, in 2020, it launched RyderShare™ a collaborative logistics platform that breaks down industry silos and gives visibility to all products moving across the supply chain.

Engineering the Disruption

With a growing list of emerging technologies such as blockchain, 3D printing, machine learning, AI, asset sharing, and autonomous and electric vehicles, Ryder took a strategic approach to pick what areas of disruption it would target.

Ryder pinpointed its focus on e-commerce fulfillment, asset sharing, next-generation vehicles, automation, and data analytics. While these areas may seem broad, each has a huge impact and opens up a world of possibilities to what Ryder can do to create value for its customers.

Since the launch of RyderVenturesin October 2020, Ryder has invested in Baton, a logistics technology platform thateliminates dwell and detention for long-haul carriers, and in the long-term aims to pave the way for the adoption of autonomous vehicles in trucking. Baton's technology platform enables long-haul truckers to drop off and pick up loads at Baton drop zones in major metro areas, and then a network of local fleets does the first and final mile of delivery to warehouses. This would eliminate the wasted hours associated with detention, in-transit dwell, and inter-appointment dwell for long-haul trucks.

RyderVentures also invested in SmartHop, a Miami-based artificial intelligence-powered platform for small trucking companies. Its solution helps owner-operators compete with the big carriers by reducing operational costs, streamlining load booking and providing access to the vast broker networks previously only available to large carriers. SmartHop's platform targets the estimated 91% of U.S. trucking companies that operate six or fewer trucks.

RyderVentures latest announced investment is in Remora Carbon, an early-stage mobile carbon capture technology startup. Remora's business model includes mounting a device on the back of a tractor, connecting to the tailpipe, where it collects over 80% of its CO2 emissions. Drivers then deposit the CO2 in an on-site tank, where Remora coordinates pickup and sale of the CO2 to end-customers such as cement producers and greenhouses to name a few. This solution could serve a large community of customers with sustainability goals but a lack of viable electric vehicle solutions. RyderVentures is not only an investor, but will be an early pilot partner of the technology.

RyderVentures has also invested in more companies that have yet to be announced.

With the initial success of RyderVentures, Ryder continues to solidify its position as the future of logistics. The company is able to identify early stage technologies that address customers' pain points, and work alongside the start-ups developing the technologies to speed the solutions to market. This investment in the future will help disrupt the disruption coming to the industry, and drive value for start-ups creating the technology to the businesses using it.

Discover how Ryder can invest in your business at ryder.com/ryderventures
"This investment in the future will help disrupt the disruption, and drive value for start-ups creating the technology to the businesses using it."
Share

Disclaimer

Ryder System Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 15:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
11:48aRYDER SYSTEM : recognized as a “Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation&..
BU
11:34aRYDER SYSTEM : Investing in the Future of Logistics and
PU
10/19RYDER SYSTEM : Invests in Autonomous Delivery Startup Gatik
MT
10/19RYDER SYSTEM : Invests in Gatik and Partners to Establish North American Autonomous Delive..
BU
10/18RYDER SYSTEM : Honors Mexican Trucking Companies for Excellence in Service During 11th Ann..
BU
10/15RYDER SYSTEM : 3 Trends Impacting Supply Chains
PU
10/14RYDER SYSTEM : Keeps Quarterly Dividend Unchanged at $0.58 Per Share, Payable Dec. 17 to S..
MT
10/14RYDER SYSTEM : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
10/14Ryder System, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on December 17, 20..
CI
10/14RYDER SYSTEM : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Ryder System to $86 From $78, Maintains..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 366 M - -
Net income 2021 423 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 517 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 4 783 M 4 783 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryder System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 88,94 $
Average target price 87,71 $
Spread / Average Target -1,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Sanchez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Diez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rajeev Ravindran Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Norman Brouillette VP, General Manager-Technology & Healthcare
Kendra Phillips Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.44.01%4 783
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION14.11%152 741
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY19.69%95 672
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION20.59%70 767
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED6.63%50 787
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-11.93%27 779