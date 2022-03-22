Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ryder System, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    R   US7835491082

RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

(R)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nyse  -  03/22 04:00:01 pm EDT
84.06 USD   -0.33%
05:22pRYDER SYSTEM : Investor Supplement(opens in new window)
PU
09:22aRYDER SYSTEM : Flexible Truck Capacity
PU
03/16Ryder System Looks for Acquisitions
CI
Ryder System : Investor Supplement(opens in new window)

03/22/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
Investor Supplement

Segment Overview, Innovation, Financials and ESG

1

Safe Harbor and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2

Segment Overview

3

Proprietary and Confidential

$1.5 Trillion Addressable Market Provides Significant Growth Opportunities

Supply Chain

Solutions - SCS

$1.3T

Warehouse & Truck- based Transportation Management Market

$1.1T

$158B

15%

outsourced

Dedicated Transportation Solutions - DTS

$800B

Dedicated

Transportation Market

$400B

$20B

5% outsourced

Fleet Management Solutions - FMS

$225B

Commercial

Vehicle Market

$58B

$14B

24%

outsourced

Total Market Size

Addressable Non-Outsourced

Currently Outsourced

Market (Market Opportunity)

Growth opportunity to penetrate large, non-outsourced market

4

Proprietary and Confidential

Sources: Polk/HIS, Armstrong & Associates, Ryder estimates.

SCS - Design and Execute Optimized Logistics Solutions

Supply

Chain

Solutions

(28% of 2021

RSI Operating Revenue)

Distribution Management

(40% SCS revenue)

  • Warehouse/distribution center operations (75M sq. ft.)
  • Inbound materials management
  • Outbound product support
  • Kitting, packaging & refurbishment
  • Just-in-timereplenishment
  • Reverse logistics
  • E-commercenetwork support

Dedicated

(33% SCS revenue)

  • Transportation component of integrated logistics solution
  • Includes drivers, vehicles, routing & scheduling and management & administrative support

Transportation

Management

(10% SCS revenue)

  • Procure and execute over $7.4B in freight moves as customer's agent
  • Shipment planning and execution
  • Freight brokerage
  • Freight bill audit and payment
  • Origin/destination services

Ryder Last Mile

Professional Services

(10% SCS revenue)

(7% SCS revenue)

E-commerce fulfillment

Strategic consulting &

provider

decision support

Last mile delivery

Solutions engineering

provider of big & bulky

Network modeling &

goods

optimization

National network able

Total landed cost

to reach 100% of US

Lean Six Sigma

consumers within 2-days

Supported by: IT Solutions

Transportation & warehouse management systems - Network optimization tools - Inventory & shipment visibility tools

Sample Clients:

Includes Non-GAAP Financial Measures, such as Operating Revenue. Please see Appendix - Non GAAP Financial Measures for the reconciliation to the GAAP Financial Measure.

5

Proprietary and Confidential

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ryder System Inc. published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2022 21:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 811 M - -
Net income 2022 580 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,33x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 4 312 M 4 312 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 42 800
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryder System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 84,34 $
Average target price 94,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Sanchez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Diez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rajeev Ravindran Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Norman Brouillette VP, General Manager-Technology & Healthcare
Kendra Phillips Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.2.32%4 312
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION4.99%168 466
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY6.97%92 514
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED11.20%74 813
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-6.57%66 694
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-2.16%13 564