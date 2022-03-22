|
Ryder System : Investor Supplement(opens in new window)
Investor Supplement
Segment Overview, Innovation, Financials and ESG
$1.5 Trillion Addressable Market Provides Significant Growth Opportunities
Supply Chain
Solutions - SCS
$1.3T
Warehouse & Truck- based Transportation Management Market
$1.1T
$158B
15%
outsourced
Dedicated Transportation Solutions - DTS
$800B
Dedicated
Transportation Market
$400B
$20B
5% outsourced
Fleet Management Solutions - FMS
$225B
Commercial
Vehicle Market
$58B
$14B
24%
outsourced
Sources: Polk/HIS, Armstrong & Associates, Ryder estimates.
|
|
SCS - Design and Execute Optimized Logistics Solutions
Supply
Chain
Solutions
(28% of 2021
RSI Operating Revenue)
Distribution Management
(40% SCS revenue)
-
Warehouse/distribution center operations (75M sq. ft.)
-
Inbound materials management
-
Outbound product support
-
Kitting, packaging & refurbishment
-
Just-in-timereplenishment
-
Reverse logistics
-
E-commercenetwork support
Dedicated
(33% SCS revenue)
-
Transportation component of integrated logistics solution
-
Includes drivers, vehicles, routing & scheduling and management & administrative support
Transportation
Management
(10% SCS revenue)
-
Procure and execute over $7.4B in freight moves as customer's agent
-
Shipment planning and execution
-
Freight brokerage
-
Freight bill audit and payment
-
Origin/destination services
|
|
Ryder Last Mile
|
|
|
Professional Services
|
|
(10% SCS revenue)
|
|
|
(7% SCS revenue)
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
E-commerce fulfillment
|
•
|
Strategic consulting &
|
•
|
provider
|
•
|
decision support
|
Last mile delivery
|
Solutions engineering
|
|
provider of big & bulky
|
•
|
Network modeling &
|
|
goods
|
•
|
optimization
|
•
|
National network able
|
•
|
Total landed cost
|
|
to reach 100% of US
|
•
|
Lean Six Sigma
consumers within 2-days
Supported by: IT Solutions
Transportation & warehouse management systems - Network optimization tools - Inventory & shipment visibility tools
Sample Clients:
5
Proprietary and Confidential
|
