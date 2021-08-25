Log in
Ryder System : Named Among Food Logistics' Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers to Food & Beverage Industry for 9th Consecutive Year

08/25/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it is listed among Food Logistics’ Top Third-Party Logistics & Cold Storage Providers for 2021. The honor marks Ryder’s 9th consecutive year on the list. Each year, the publication’s editorial team and advisory board selects the leading third-party logistics (3PL) providers that demonstrate a commitment to continually improving their operations and meeting their customers’ needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005754/en/

Boxes sit on a conveyor system at a Ryder e-commerce fulfillment warehouse, where they'll be loaded on trucks headed for their final destination. The company expanded its e-commerce fulfillment solution last year to include food-grade compliant facilities, which deliver to at least 95% of U.S. consumers in two days or less. (Photo: Business Wire)

Boxes sit on a conveyor system at a Ryder e-commerce fulfillment warehouse, where they'll be loaded on trucks headed for their final destination. The company expanded its e-commerce fulfillment solution last year to include food-grade compliant facilities, which deliver to at least 95% of U.S. consumers in two days or less. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The changing tastes and demands of consumers continue to create complexities for the food and beverage industry, which the pandemic exacerbated,” says Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain solutions for Ryder. “The sudden swing to e-commerce caught many companies off guard. The lesson learned, of course, is just how critical it is to have a flexible, nimble, and agile supply chain. That means diversifying your sales channels and partnering with a 3PL that has the people, assets, and technology solutions in place to help you weather marketplace fluctuations.”

Last year, Ryder—which serves nine of the top 10 companies in the food and beverage industry—announced two solutions that proved critical during the pandemic. The company expanded its e-commerce fulfillment solution to include food-grade compliant facilities, which deliver to at least 95% of U.S. consumers in two days or less. And, Ryder rolled out a one-of-a-kind, real-time visibility and collaborative logistics platform called RyderShareTM. The technology enables all parties involved in moving goods through a supply chain to easily see potential problems, take pro-active action to course-correct, and find efficiency gains–an ability particularly valuable to the food and beverage industry, where maintaining time and temperature controls is critical.

“3PLs and cold storage providers continue to be the heart and soul of the cold chain. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other supply chain disruptions, these companies continue to showcase agility, resiliency, strength and innovation,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief, Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “They’ve pivoted in a time of crisis, armed themselves with solutions that matter, and protected people and product along the way.”

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics, published by AC Business Media, the industry’s only publication dedicated to global food and beverage supply chains. Its audience reaches executives in the food and beverage sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) as well as the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology).

For Information Contact:

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Ryder-scs

Ryder-ar


© Business Wire 2021
