Ryder System Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call Conference Title: Ryder System Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call Date: Thursday, 25th July 2024 Operator: Please stand by. Good morning, and welcome to the Ryder System Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call. All lines are in a listen-only mode until after the presentation. Today's call is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time. I would now like to introduce Ms. Calene Candela, Vice President Investor Relations for Ryder. Ms. Candela, you may begin. Calene Candela: Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Ryder's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I'd like to remind you that during this presentation, you'll hear some forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in economic, business, competitive, market, political, and regulatory factors. More detailed information about these factors and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP measure is contained in this morning's earnings release, earnings call presentation, and in Ryder's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on Ryder's website. Presenting on today's call are Robert Sanchez, chairman and chief executive officer, and John Diez, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Additionally, Tom Havens, president of Fleet Management Solutions, and Steve Sensing, president of Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions, are on the call today and available for questions following the presentation. At this time, I'll turn the call over to Robert. Page | 1 EVENT ID 1628758 25. 07. 2024

Ryder System Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call Robert Sanchez: Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I'm extremely proud of our team for delivering solid results again this quarter, despite freight conditions that remain challenging. Our operating performance continues to demonstrate that the transformative changes that we've made to de-risk our business model, enhance returns, and drive long-term profitable growth have significantly increased the earnings and return profile of the business versus prior cycles. I'll begin today's call by providing you with key strategic updates. John will then take you through the second quarter results, which exceeded our forecast due to better than expected results in ChoiceLease. I'll then review our outlook and discuss how we are well-positioned to benefit from the cycle upturn. Let's begin on slide four. Turning to slide four, our transformed business model and execution of our balanced growth strategy is continuing to drive outperformance relative to prior cycles. Across all phases of the current freight cycle, our earnings and return profile has been higher than prior cycles, demonstrating the effectiveness of our strategy. The integration of our recent acquisition of Cardinal Logistics and Impact Fulfillment Services, or IFS, is on track. As you may recall, we completed the acquisition of Cardinal Logistics on February 1st, enabling growth and further strengthening our position as a leading provider of customized, dedicated transportation solutions. On November 1st of last year, we completed the acquisition of IFS, which added co-packaging and co-manufacturing capabilities to supply chain, primarily supporting our CPG business. We continue to see long-term growth opportunities in all three business segments, supported by secular trends that favor outsourcing decisions, large addressable markets, and the value of our solutions. Our initiatives remain focused on enhancing returns. Adjusted ROE of 16% for the trailing 12-month period is in line with our expectations, given where we are in the freight cycle. Page | 2 EVENT ID 1628758 25. 07. 2024

Ryder System Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call At our Investor Day last month, we introduced the next phase of our balanced growth strategy, which is focused on creating compelling value through operational excellence, investing in customer-centric innovation, further improving full cycle returns, and generating profitable growth. We are confident that continuing to execute our strategy while positioning ourselves for the cycle upturn will result in full cycle returns that will be further enhanced. We also expect our enhanced asset management playbook to continue to optimize returns in FMS over the cycle. Our higher return profile, reflecting the enhanced quality of our contractual portfolio, is providing us with expanded capital deployment capacity, which we will use to support profitable growth and return capital to shareholders. We recently increased our quarterly dividend by 14% and announced a planned acquisition to grow our retail mobile maintenance business in FMS. Year- to-date, we have returned $207 million in cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Our full year 2024 forecast for free cash flow is now increasing by approximately 400 million to positive 150 to 250 million, due to lower expected lease capital spending. We're encouraged by our solid performance in the second quarter and believe that executing on our balanced growth strategy will continue to enable us to deliver higher highs and higher lows over the cycle. Slide five is one that you are likely familiar with if you've been following our business model transformation. It clearly shows how our key financial and operating metrics have improved since 2018, reflecting the execution of our strategy. In 2018, prior to the implementation of our balanced growth strategy, we generated comparable earnings per share of 5.95 and ROE of 13%. This was during peak freight cycle conditions. At that time, the majority of our 8.4 billion of revenue was from FMS. Supply chain revenue had a three-year growth rate of 16% and operating cash flow was 1.7 billion. Page | 3 EVENT ID 1628758 25. 07. 2024

Ryder System Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call Now, let's look at what we're expecting from Ryder today. In 2024, a year that we expect will represent trough conditions in used vehicle sales and rental, we expect our transformed de-risked business model to generate meaningfully higher earnings and returns than we did during the 2018 peak. 2024 comparable EPS is expected to be 11.90 to 12.40, more than double 2018 comparable EPS of 5.95. ROE is expected to be up 300 to 350 basis points, to a range of 16% to 16. 5% above the 13% generated during the prior cycle peak. Through organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and innovative technology, we've shifted our revenue mix towards supply chain and dedicated with approximately 60% of 2024 revenues expected to come from these asset-light businesses compared to 44% in 2018. Supply chain three-year growth rate is also expected to increase to approximately 20%. As a result of profitable growth in our contractual lease, supply chain, and dedicated businesses, operating cash flow is expected to increase 40% from $1.7 billion in 2018 to $2.4 billion this year. As shown here, the business is outperforming prior cycles even when comparing prior peak to an expected trough. I'm encouraged by the results of our transformation thus far, and confident that solid execution and momentum from multi-year initiatives positions us well for 2024 and beyond. I'll now turn the call over to John to review our second quarter performance. John Diez: Thanks, Robert. Total company results for the second quarter on page six. Operating revenue of $2.6 billion in the second quarter, up 10% from the prior year, primarily reflects recent acquisitions. Comparable earnings per share from continuing operations were $3.00 in the second quarter, down from $3.61 in the prior year. The earnings decline reflects weaker market conditions in used vehicle sales and rental, partially offset by higher contractual earnings. Return on equity, our primary financial metric was 16%. Page | 4 EVENT ID 1628758 25. 07. 2024

Ryder System Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call The year-over-year decline reflects weaker used vehicle sales and rental market conditions. Year-to-date, free cash flow increased to 71 million from 16 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower capital expenditures, partially offset by higher working capital needs related to recent acquisitions and lower proceeds from the sale of used vehicles and properties. Turning to fleet management results on page seven. Fleet Management Solutions' operating revenue increased 2% due to higher ChoiceLease revenue, partially offset by lower rental demand. ChoiceLease revenue grew 10%, with about half coming from organic lease revenue growth and the remainder from inter-segment lease revenue from Cardinal vehicles operating in our dedicated segment. Pre-tax earnings in fleet management were 133 million and down year-over-year as anticipated. Results reflect lower used vehicle pricing compared to elevated levels in the prior year, as well as weaker rental demand. Rental utilization on the power fleet was 69% and down from 75% in the prior year. Rental results for the quarter continue to reflect market conditions that remain weak. We saw some seasonal improvement in rental demand from Q1 to Q2, but the increase was below what we typically see and not enough to signal a freight recovery. Our fleet pricing was in line with prior year. During the quarter, higher ChoiceLease results and benefits from our maintenance cost savings initiative partially offset the earnings impact from weaker market conditions in used vehicle sales and rental. Fleet management EBT as a percent of operating revenue was 10. 4% in the second quarter and is expected to be low double digits for full year 2024, in line with our expectations given where we are in the freight cycle but below our recently increased long-term target of low teens. Page eight highlights used vehicle sales results for the quarter. As anticipated, market conditions for used vehicle sales continued to weaken from elevated levels in the prior year. Compared with Page | 5 EVENT ID 1628758 25. 07. 2024

Ryder System Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call prior year, used tractor proceeds declined 19% and used truck proceeds declined 27%. On a sequential basis, proceeds for tractors increased 5% and proceeds for trucks decreased 10%. Tractor pricing remained relatively stable, whereas truck pricing continued to decline. During the quarter, we sold 6,000 used vehicles down sequentially and up versus prior year. Used vehicle inventory increased to 9,500 vehicles at quarter end, reflecting higher lease expirations. Inventory was just above our targeted inventory range and is expected to decline as fewer rental units are expected to be out-serviced during the balance of the year. Although used vehicle pricing declined, proceeds remain above residual value estimates used for depreciation purposes. Slide 19 in the appendix provides historical sales proceeds and current residual value estimates for used tractors and trucks for your information. Turning to supply chain on page nine. Operating revenue increased 14%, driven by recent acquisitions and organic growth across all industry verticals. Supply chain earnings increased by 9 million from prior year, primarily reflecting stronger automotive performance. Supply chain EBT as a percent of operating revenue was 8.6% in the quarter and is expected to remain in line with the segment's long-term target of high single digits for full year 2024. Turning to dedicated on page ten. Operating revenue increased 48%, reflecting the acquisition of Cardinal Logistics. Dedicated EBT increased from prior year, reflecting improved operating performance, partially offset by acquisition, integration, and other related costs. EBT continued to benefit from favorable driver conditions, as the number of open positions and time to fill for professional drivers continued to improve. Dedicated EBT as a percent of operating revenue was 7.6% in the quarter and in line with the segment's long-term high single-digit target. Page | 6 EVENT ID 1628758 25. 07. 2024

Ryder System Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call Turning to slide 11. Year-to-date, lease capital spending of 933 million was below prior year, reflecting lower lease sales activity. Year-to-date rental capital spending of 294 million was also below prior year, reflecting lower planned rental investments. We reduced our full year 2024 lease capital spending forecast by approximately 400 million due to lower lease sales activity, reflecting delayed decisions and economic uncertainty, as well as increased redeployment activity. 2024 lease spending is now expected to be approximately 2.2 billion and our year-end lease fleet is expected to increase moderately from second quarter levels. Our forecast for rental capital spending is unchanged from our prior forecast and our 2024 year-end rental fleet is expected to be down by approximately 2% year-over-year. In rental, we continue to increase capital spending on trucks versus tractors, as trucks have benefited from relatively stable demand and pricing trends. At year-end 2023, trucks represented approximately 60% of our rental fleet, up from 49% in 2018. Our full year 2024 capital expenditures forecast is now expected to be approximately 2.9 billion and below prior year. We expect approximately $600 million in proceeds from the sale of used vehicles in 2024, with full year net capital expenditures expected to be approximately 2.3 billion. Turning to slide 12. Our 2024 full year forecast for operating cash flow is unchanged at 2.4 billion, and our forecast for free cash flow has increased to a range of positive 150 to 250 million. As shown, operating cash flow remained strong, driven by growth in our contractual lease, dedicated, and supply chain businesses, which comprise over 85% of Ryder's operating revenue. Our free cash flow profile has changed significantly since the implementation of our balanced growth strategy in late 2019. Lower targeted lease growth, as well as COVID effects and OEM delays resulted in lower capital spending and higher free cash flow. Proceeds from the exit of the UK FMS business also benefited free cash flow in 2022. Page | 7 EVENT ID 1628758 25. 07. 2024

Ryder System Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call The summary on the right side of the slide illustrates the free cash flow generated by the business prior to investing in fleet growth. In 2024, since we do not expect fleet growth given market conditions, our increased free cash flow forecast of positive 200 million at the midpoint of our range is the same as our forecast for free cash flow prior to growth. Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged and are focused on supporting our strategy to drive long-term profitable growth and return capital to our shareholders. Our top priority is to continue to invest in organic growth. Balance sheet leverage of 245% at the end of the quarter was below our 250% to 300% target range and continues to provide ample capacity to fund organic growth and strategic investments, as well as to return capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Robert to discuss our 2024 outlook. Robert Sanchez: Turning to our outlook on page 13. We continue to see freight conditions that remain weak and the timing of the cycle inflection remains uncertain. We're updating our full year 2024 comparable EPS forecast to a range of 11.90 to 12.40, from our prior forecast of 11.75 to 12.50. The high end of our forecast range continues to assume a gradual recovery in rental and used vehicle sales, although later in the year and the bottom end reflects ongoing weak conditions for these businesses. Our 2024 ROE forecast is 16% to 16. 5%. The extended freight downturn and economic uncertainty have been causing some customers and prospects in lease, dedicated, and supply chain to delay decisions or downsize their fleets. These near-term contractual sales headwinds are consistent with where we are in the cycle and the current economic environment. We remain confident in the long-term secular growth trends for all our businesses. We continue to believe that the transformative changes that we've made to the business will continue to drive outperformance relative to prior cycles and that all segments Page | 8 EVENT ID 1628758 25. 07. 2024

Ryder System Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call are well-positioned to benefit from the cycle upturn. We're also providing a third quarter comparable EPS forecast of 3.30 to 3.50 versus the prior year of 3.58. Turning to slide 14. In addition to managing through the down cycle, we are also focused on ensuring that the business is well-positioned to benefit from the cycle upturn. As we outlined at our recent Investor Day, we expect an annual pre-tax earnings benefit of approximately 200 million by the next cycle peak. This is in addition to the 150 million in pre-tax earnings we expect from the contractual growth and strategic initiatives such as lease pricing, maintenance cost savings initiatives, realization of the Cardinal synergies, and optimization of our multi-client network. Although the majority of our revenue is supported by long-term contracts that generate relatively stable and predictable operating cash flows over the cycle, each business segment still has the opportunity to benefit from the cycle upturn. Most of our cyclical exposure resides within fleet management, in rental and used vehicle sales, and as a result, we expect the lion's share of the 200 million benefit to come from the cyclical recovery of these two businesses. In dedicated, improved driver availability and lower recruiting and turnover costs are benefiting earnings but have been headwinds for new sales and revenue growth. As the freight cycle strengthens and driver availability becomes more challenging, we expect to see incremental sales opportunities and improved revenue growth in dedicated as private fleets seek solutions to address this pain point. In supply chain, weaker volumes in our omnichannel retail vertical have been a headwind to revenue and earnings. We expect supply chain results to benefit as volumes for these services recover and the incremental footprint is leveraged. We also expect improved freight conditions and reduced economic uncertainty will benefit contractual sales activity for lease, dedicated, and supply chain. Page | 9 EVENT ID 1628758 25. 07. 2024