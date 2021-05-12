Ryder System : Amendment to Current Report (SEC Filing - 8-K/A)





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 10, 2021

RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

Explanatory Note





On May 10, 2021, Ryder System, Inc. (the 'Company') filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the 'Initial 8-K') to report the voting results of its 2021 Annual Meeting. This Amendment is being filed solely to correct the descriptions of Proposal 4 and Proposal 5 in the Initial 8-K, which inadvertently did not accurately describe the relevant proposals. Except for the descriptions of Proposal 4 and Proposal 5, all information, including voting totals and results, set forth in the Initial 8-K remains unchanged.





Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





At the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2021, our shareholders voted as indicated below on the following proposals. All proposals other than Proposal 5 passed and each director nominee was re-elected.





1. Election of eleven directors for a one-year term of office expiring at the 2022 Annual Meeting.

Nominees For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Robert J. Eck 42,998,121 1,591,304 52,729 3,860,034 Robert A. Hagemann 44,526,685 63,253 52,216 3,860,034 Michael F. Hilton 43,197,192 1,391,188 53,774 3,860,034 Tamara L. Lundgren 43,972,411 620,014 49,729 3,860,034 Luis P. Nieto 42,091,625 2,498,666 51,863 3,860,034 David G. Nord 44,528,732 59,794 53,628 3,860,034 Robert E. Sanchez 42,305,427 2,231,920 104,807 3,860,034 Abbie J. Smith 42,343,541 2,250,450 48,163 3,860,034 E. Follin Smith 41,362,008 3,224,752 55,394 3,860,034 Dmitri L. Stockton 43,497,034 1,088,111 57,009 3,860,034 Hansel E. Tookes, II 42,532,182 2,054,856 55,116 3,860,034





2. Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered certified public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 47,200,268 1,246,365 55,555 3,860,034

3. Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 40,655,837 2,402,472 1,583,845 3,860,034

4. Approval of the Amendment to the 2019 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 40,544,299 4,002,935 94,920 3,860,034

5. Shareholders proposal regarding written consent. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 14,545,696 29,961,916 134,542 3,860,034













