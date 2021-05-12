Log in
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

Ryder System : Amendment to Current Report (SEC Filing - 8-K/A)

05/12/2021 | 09:42am EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K/A
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934


Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 10, 2021
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Florida 1-4364 59-0739250
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
11690 NW 105th Street 33178
Miami, Florida (Zip Code)
(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (305) 500-3726

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock R New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐


Explanatory Note

On May 10, 2021, Ryder System, Inc. (the 'Company') filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the 'Initial 8-K') to report the voting results of its 2021 Annual Meeting. This Amendment is being filed solely to correct the descriptions of Proposal 4 and Proposal 5 in the Initial 8-K, which inadvertently did not accurately describe the relevant proposals. Except for the descriptions of Proposal 4 and Proposal 5, all information, including voting totals and results, set forth in the Initial 8-K remains unchanged.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2021, our shareholders voted as indicated below on the following proposals. All proposals other than Proposal 5 passed and each director nominee was re-elected.

1.Election of eleven directors for a one-year term of office expiring at the 2022 Annual Meeting.
Nominees For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
Robert J. Eck 42,998,121 1,591,304 52,729 3,860,034
Robert A. Hagemann 44,526,685 63,253 52,216 3,860,034
Michael F. Hilton 43,197,192 1,391,188 53,774 3,860,034
Tamara L. Lundgren 43,972,411 620,014 49,729 3,860,034
Luis P. Nieto 42,091,625 2,498,666 51,863 3,860,034
David G. Nord 44,528,732 59,794 53,628 3,860,034
Robert E. Sanchez 42,305,427 2,231,920 104,807 3,860,034
Abbie J. Smith 42,343,541 2,250,450 48,163 3,860,034
E. Follin Smith 41,362,008 3,224,752 55,394 3,860,034
Dmitri L. Stockton 43,497,034 1,088,111 57,009 3,860,034
Hansel E. Tookes, II 42,532,182 2,054,856 55,116 3,860,034

2. Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered certified public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year.
For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
47,200,268 1,246,365 55,555 3,860,034
3. Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.
For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
40,655,837 2,402,472 1,583,845 3,860,034
4. Approval of the Amendment to the 2019 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan.
For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
40,544,299 4,002,935 94,920 3,860,034
5. Shareholders proposal regarding written consent.
For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
14,545,696 29,961,916 134,542 3,860,034



SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: May 10, 2021 RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
(Registrant)
By: /s/ Robert D. Fatovic
Name: Robert D. Fatovic
Title: Executive Vice President, Chief Legal
Officer & Corporate Secretary


Disclaimer

Ryder System Inc. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
