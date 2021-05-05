Log in
Ryder System : CEO to Address Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

05/05/2021
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez will present a company update at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Virtual Conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005023/en/

Ryder System, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez (Photo: Business Wire)

Who:

Ryder System, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez

 

What:

Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

 

Where:

Virtual Event

 

When:

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

 

Time:

3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

 

Webcast:

To access the live webcast, visit http://investors.ryder.com.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

© Business Wire 2021
