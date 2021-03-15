Ryder System : Overview

COMPANY OVERVIEW

March 2021

Key Themes

Key Themes Summary

Leader in logistics and transportation outsourcing with significant growth opportunity from large addressable markets and secular trends ❖ existing secular trends accelerated by COVID effects

Large contractual revenue base supports long-term value creation through operating cash flow and earnings

Industry leader in new product innovation to drive future earnings potential

Focus on greater free cash flow generation over the cycle supports strong balance sheet, strategic optionality, and increasing shareholder returns

Disciplined capital allocation and cyclical upturn in used vehicle sales and rental businesses support achieving 15% adjusted ROE target

Progress on actions to improve returns

