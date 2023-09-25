Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, celebrates three female leaders as recipients of the 2023 Women in Supply Chain awards from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics magazines. The 4th annual award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

This year’s honorees from Ryder are:

Cherie Brinkerhoff , vice president of supply chain solutions, for championing a new workforce development initiative within the retail, technology, and healthcare vertical at Ryder. With logistics engineers in short supply, Brinkerhoff is piloting an internship program for employees interested in exploring supply chain engineering. By temporarily backfilling the interns’ regular positions, it’s a risk-free opportunity to develop new skills and showcase them in a way that provides additional opportunities for growth.

, vice president of supply chain solutions, for championing a new workforce development initiative within the retail, technology, and healthcare vertical at Ryder. With logistics engineers in short supply, Brinkerhoff is piloting an internship program for employees interested in exploring supply chain engineering. By temporarily backfilling the interns’ regular positions, it’s a risk-free opportunity to develop new skills and showcase them in a way that provides additional opportunities for growth. Cristy Gallo-Aquino , senior vice president, controller, and principal accounting officer, for building the women’s leadership and support network at Ryder. A founding member of Ryder Women Leadership (RWL) in 2010 and a 13-year executive sponsor of the group, Gallo-Aquino continues to reach deeper into the company to identify female leaders in customer warehouses and truck maintenance, rental, and lease locations, as well as central support service locations, across North America. And, she’s expanded the educational component of RWL, because she believes that knowledge is power.

, senior vice president, controller, and principal accounting officer, for building the women’s leadership and support network at Ryder. A founding member of Ryder Women Leadership (RWL) in 2010 and a 13-year executive sponsor of the group, Gallo-Aquino continues to reach deeper into the company to identify female leaders in customer warehouses and truck maintenance, rental, and lease locations, as well as central support service locations, across North America. And, she’s expanded the educational component of RWL, because she believes that knowledge is power. Mauryo Jones, vice president for safety, health, and security, for building leading indicators for proactive safety measurements rather than relying on lagging indicators, such as injury and crash frequency rates, to measure the effectiveness of safety performance. Working with Ryder’s strategic analytics and data science team, Jones is utilizing vehicle safety technology, incident management systems and apps, as well as driver training to build the leading indicators that help Ryder focus on key injury and crash mitigation areas, predict future trends, and prevent undesired outcomes.

“If you want to bring about new ideas and innovative approaches to tackling challenges and solving problems, then you have to bring together people with different backgrounds and experiences,” says Diana Anderson, vice president of talent management and human resources at Ryder. “That’s why talent development is central to everything we do at Ryder.”

Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in recruitment and hiring of a diverse workforce to develop, promote, and retain the best talent to engage employees and drive innovation.

For the full list of the 2023 Women in Supply Chain award winners from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics magazines, click here.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.foodlogistics.com and www.sdcexec.com to learn more.

