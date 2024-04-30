Ryerson Holding Corporation is a value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The Company carries a full line of carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, and a limited line of nickel and red metals. These materials are stocked in a number of shapes, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing. The Company also provide a variety of processing services to meet its customerâ s needs. It also conducts metal processing and distribution operations in China. It has approximately 110 facilities in North America and four facilities in China. The Company offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as bending, beveling, blanking, blasting, burning, cutting-to length, drilling, embossing, flattening, forming, grinding, laser cutting, machining, notching, painting, perforating, polishing, punching, rolling, and sawing.

