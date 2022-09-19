Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ryerson Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYI   US7837541041

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION

(RYI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
29.09 USD   +4.30%
04:40pRYERSON : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:40pRYERSON : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/01Ryerson Holding Closes Acquisition of Howard Precision Metals for Undisclosed Sum
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryerson : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/19/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Burbach Michael
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Ryerson Holding Corp [RYI] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Operating Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION , 227 W. MONROE ST., 27TH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CHICAGO IL 60606
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Burbach Michael
C/O RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION
227 W. MONROE ST., 27TH FLOOR
CHICAGO, IL60606

Chief Operating Officer
Signatures
/s/ Camilla Rykke Merrick, attorney-in-fact 2022-09-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of common stock of Ryerson Holding Corporation (the "Company").
(2) Represents dividend equivalent rights that accrued on the underlying award of restricted stock units. Dividend equivalent rights accrue when and as dividends are paid on the common shares underlying the applicable restricted share units and vest proportionately with and are subject to settlement and expiration upon the same terms as the restricted stock units to which they relate.
(3) The dividend equivalent rights accrued on restricted stock units that were granted on March 31, 2020 and outstanding as of September 15, 2022. These unvested restricted stock units, and the dividend equivalent rights related to such unvested restricted stock units, will vest on March 31, 2023.
(4) The dividend equivalent rights accrued on restricted stock units that were granted on March 31, 2021 and outstanding as of September 15, 2022. These unvested restricted stock units, and the dividend equivalent rights related to such unvested restricted stock units, will vest on March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024.
(5) The dividend equivalent rights accrued on restricted stock units that were granted on March 31, 2022 and outstanding as of September 15, 2022. These unvested restricted stock units, and the dividend equivalent rights related to such unvested restricted stock units, will vest on March 31, 2023, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Ryerson Holding Corporation published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 20:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 267 M - -
Net income 2022 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 324 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 033 M 1 033 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 50,9%
Technical analysis trends RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,89 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward J. Lehner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James J. Claussen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Srini Sundarrajan Chief Information Officer
Michael J. Burbach Chief Operating Officer
Eva Monica Kalawski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION7.06%1 033
VALE S.A.-12.46%59 353
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-8.28%36 309
NUCOR2.57%30 675
JSW STEEL LIMITED3.64%20 663
ARCELORMITTAL-21.12%18 836