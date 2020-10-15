Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ryerson Holding Corporation    RYI

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION

(RYI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ryerson : to Host Earnings Call on Thursday, October 29th to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

(Chicago - October 15, 2020) - Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, October 29th, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The live online broadcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.ryerson.com. Ryerson will report earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Details:

DATE: Thursday, October 29, 2020

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. CT

DIAL-IN: (866) 269-4260 (U.S. & Canada) / (856) 344-9206 (International)

CONFERENCE ID: 5043925

An online replay of the call will be posted on the investor relations website, ir.ryerson.com, and remain available for 90 days.

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 3,900 employees in approximately 100 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.

Media and Investor contact:

Justine Carlson

Investor Relations

312.292.5130

investorinfo@ryerson.com

Disclaimer

Ryerson Holding Corporation published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 20:54:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION
04:55pRYERSON : to Host Earnings Call on Thursday, October 29th to Discuss Third Quart..
PU
04:36pRYERSON : to Host Earnings Call on Thursday, October 29th to Discuss Third Quart..
PR
04:24pRYERSON HOLDING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
09/30RYERSON HOLDING CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/27COVID-19 speeds up home buyer exodus from Toronto, condo market quivers
RE
08/05RYERSON HOLDING CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
08/01HTTP : //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryerson-reports-second-quarter-results..
PU
07/29RYERSON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29RYERSON : Reports Second Quarter Results
PU
07/29RYERSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 420 M - -
Net income 2020 -18,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 759 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -187x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 279 M 279 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ryerson Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,50 $
Last Close Price 7,32 $
Spread / Highest target -4,37%
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward J. Lehner President & Chief Executive Officer
Orth John Executive Vice President-Operations
Molly D. Kannan Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Eva Monica Kalawski Director
Jacob Kotzubei Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION-38.12%279
VALE S.A.18.20%57 760
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED55.47%36 147
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-12.72%16 507
ARCELORMITTAL-22.81%15 498
NUCOR-12.26%14 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group