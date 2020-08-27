Rykadan Capital : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ADVANCEMENT OF LOAN TO AN ASSOCIATED COMPANY AND DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULES 13.14 AND 13.15 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RYKADAN CAPITAL LIMITED

宏 基 資 本 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2288)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ADVANCEMENT OF LOAN TO AN ASSOCIATED COMPANY

AND

DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO

RULES 13.14 AND 13.15 OF THE LISTING RULES

To meet the working capital requirements of the QGL Group, the Company had from time to time provided financial assistance to the QGL Group by advancing various loans to QGL. On 27 August 2020, the Company further advanced the New Loan to QGL which is interest free and repayable on demand.

Since the issue of the Previous Announcement on 28 June 2017 and up to the date of this announcement, other than the New Loan, the Company had also on various dates advanced the Additional Loans to QGL, one of which carries interest at the rate of 3-months HIBOR plus a margin of 4.5% per annum up to 31 March 2020 and is interest free as from 1 April 2020, whereas the other loan is interest free. All the Additional Loans are repayable on demand.

As one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of (i) the New Loan and also (ii) the New Loan when aggregated with the April 2020 Loan which was advanced by the Company to QGL within 12 months from the date of this announcement, exceeds 5% but all such ratios are less than 25%, the advancement of the New Loan constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The advancement of the New Loan also constitutes an advance to an entity under Rule 13.13 of the Listing Rules. As the amount of relevant advance to QGL has increased from the amount of financial assistance provided to the QGL Group as stated in the Previous Announcement and the asset ratio calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of such increase is more than 3%, the Company is required to issue this announcement in accordance with Rules 13.14 and 13.15 of the Listing Rules.