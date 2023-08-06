Certain Common Stock of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-AUG-2023.

Certain Common Stock of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-AUG-2023. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 6-JUN-2023 to 6-AUG-2023.



The executive officers and directors have agreed not to offer, sell, contract to sell or otherwise dispose of, or enter into any transaction that is designed to, or could be expected to, result in the disposition of any shares of common stock or other securities convertible into or exchangeable or exercisable for shares of our common stock or derivatives of our common stock owned by these persons prior to this offering or common stock issuable upon exercise of options or warrants held by these persons for a period of 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, or the Lock-up Period, without the prior written consent of the representatives of the underwriters.