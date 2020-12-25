Log in
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Christmas Morning Explosion on Second Ave. N. in Downtown Nashville

12/25/2020 | 01:57pm EST
- No Damage or Operational Impact to Ole Red Nashville, Ryman Auditorium; Minor Damage Reported at Wildhorse Saloon -

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) shared the following statement from its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Colin Reed, related to the Dec. 25, 2020 explosion on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville:

“I want to express our deep concern for the individuals and business owners who have been impacted by the early morning explosion in downtown Nashville. We are thankful that, as of now, no major injuries have been reported. An initial assessment of our downtown properties revealed no damage at the Ryman Auditorium and Ole Red Nashville and minor damage to the Wildhorse Saloon. We do not anticipate any long-term business interruptions due to this incident. The Wildhorse Saloon is currently closed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. We are in contact with our operator and local authorities and will conduct a full inspection of the Wildhorse Saloon as soon as we are cleared to do so. Our Gaylord Opryland and Grand Ole Opry complexes are outside of the downtown area and were not impacted by the explosion.

I want to thank our local, state, and federal authorities for their diligence as they work to conduct a thorough investigation while also ensuring safety in the downtown area in the days ahead. Nashville is a strong and resilient community, and we will get through this together.”

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company’s core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company’s Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture partnership with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary.

*The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

Investor Relations Contacts:Media Contacts:
Mark Fioravanti, President & Chief Financial OfficerShannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
(615) 316-6588(615) 316-6725
mfioravanti@rymanhp.comssullivan@rymanhp.com

~or~~or~
Todd Siefert, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance & TreasurerRobert Winters
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.Alpha IR Group
(615) 316-6344(929) 266-6315
tsiefert@rymanhp.comrobert.winters@alpha-ir.com


Primary Logo


