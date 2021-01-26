Log in
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Provides Business Update and Investor Supplement

01/26/2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) today provided a business update and supplemental information. The supplement can be located on the company’s website under Investor Relations Home / News & Events / Presentations & Transcripts (http://ir.rymanhp.com/index.php/events-and-presentations/presentations).

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company’s core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company’s Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture partnership with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary.

*The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

Investor Relations Contacts:Media Contacts:
Mark Fioravanti, President & Chief Financial OfficerShannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
(615) 316-6588(615) 316-6725
mfioravanti@rymanhp.comssullivan@rymanhp.com
~or~~or~
Todd Siefert, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance & TreasurerRobert Winters
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.Alpha IR Group
(615) 316-6344(929) 266-6315
tsiefert@rymanhp.comrobert.winters@alpha-ir.com

 


Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 498 M - -
Net income 2020 -444 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,15x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 3 574 M 3 574 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales 2021 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 95,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Colin V. Reed Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Fioravanti President, CFO & Head-Investor Relations
Patrick S. Chaffin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Prather Independent Director
Michael Isor Roth Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-2.94%3 574
VICI PROPERTIES INC.2.94%14 088
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-5.06%9 797
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-2.90%9 465
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC0.80%4 147
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.2.39%4 137
