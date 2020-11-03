Ryman Hospitality Properties : November 2020 Investor Supplement
11/03/2020 | 08:40am EST
InvestorUpdate
November 3, 2020
Forward looking statements and disclaimers
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (the "Company") that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on travel, transient and group demand, the expected effects of COVID-19 on our results of operations, the amount of cancellation and attrition fees, marketing efforts to attract leisure transient demand, rebooking efforts, our plans to open all five of our Gaylord Hotels properties and monthly cash expenses. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on us and the hospitality and entertainment industries generally, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand for travel, transient and group business (including government-imposed restrictions), levels of consumer confidence in the safety of travel and group gathering as a result of COVID-19, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, the time and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in the markets where our assets are located, governmental restrictions on our businesses, economic conditions affecting the hospitality business generally, the geographic concentration of the Company's hotel properties, business levels at the Company's hotels, and the Company's ability to borrow funds according to its credit agreement. Other factors that could cause results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes are useful to investors as measures of its operating performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Appendices to this presentation.
This presentation is current as of November 3, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's earnings release dated November 3, 2020. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any of the information in this document or any of the assumptions or estimates used herein. Certain information contained in this presentation includes market and industry data or information that has been obtained from or is based upon information from third-party sources. Although the information is believed to be reliable, neither the Company nor its agents have independently verified the accuracy, currency, or completeness of any of the information from third-party sources referred to in this investor presentation or ascertained from the underlying economic assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company and its agents disclaim any responsibility or liability whatsoever in respect of any third-party sources of market and industry data or information.
This presentation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone.
Key updates
Hospitality segment is seeing encouraging demand and sequential improvement since reopening
Results at our open hotels are showing meaningful sequential improvement from Q2-2020 to Q3-2020
Since reopening through the end of October, the four open Gaylord Hotels have realized average occupancy of approximately 17.8%
Gaylord Texan generated positive Adjusted EBITDAre in third quarter 2020 inclusiveof approximately $2.4 million in COVID-19 related costs1
Company still has substantial group business on the books for 2021, and 2022 bookings remain healthy with booking levels in-line with pre-COVID-19 years
Our properties' large footprints are naturally conducive to social distancing
Entertainment assets performing well despite restrictions around guest capacity
Ole Red venues continue to see steady improvement and are performing well under local social distancing restrictions
Opry House and Ryman Auditorium are servicing live audiences at 25% capacity
The Circle joint venture continues to grow distribution as consumers seek out new and original digital content
Balance sheet and liquidity position remain sufficient to support future operations
As of September 30, the Company had approximately $723 million of liquidity
Monthly cash burn in Q3-2020 was approximately $23 million, better than the forecast of $25 million published in early September
Reaffirming 4Q-2020 monthly cash burn estimate of $22 to $24 million, providing approximately 30 months of liquidity, inclusive of Palms expansion
1. Costs consisted primarily of furlough benefits and severance costs.
Performance shows sequential improvement from second quarter 2020
RHP generated strong sequential improvement across nearly all operating metrics
Consolidated ADR remains stable and was modestly down mid-single digits compared to same time last year
Group room nights sold in the third quarter of 2020 improved meaningfully from the second quarter
Reopening progress has helped to reduce average cash burn rates meaningfully
Entertainment venues have begun to host live audiences again, at restricted capacities
Other cost cutting efforts have helped to reduce corporate segment adjusted EBITDAre loss by approximately $2 million compared to second quarter 2020
Improving trends in 3Q-2020 compared to 2Q-2020
figures in 000s excluding RevPAR, Total RevPAR,
3Q-2020
2Q-2020
Change
ADR, & cash burn
Actuals
Actuals
$
%
Hospitality
Total Revenue
$57,978
$10,305
$47,673
462.6%
RevPAR
$26.33
$3.05
$23.28
763.3%
Total RevPAR
$62.33
$11.20
$51.13
456.5%
ADR
$180.89
$181.66
($0.77)
-0.4%
Occupancy
14.6%
1.7%
-
1290bps
Adjusted EBITDAre1
($23,565)
($47,689)
$24,124
50.6%
Group Room Nights Sold
17,477
455
17,022
3741.1%
Entertainment
Total Revenue
$12,271
$4,376
$7,895
180.4%
Adjusted EBITDAre1
($6,463)
($10,342)
$3,879
37.5%
Corporate
Adjusted EBITDAre1
($5,252)
($7,210)
$1,958
27.2%
Total Ryman Hospitality
Total Revenue
$70,249
$14,681
$55,568
378.5%
Adjusted EBITDAre1
($35,280)
($65,241)
$29,961
45.9%
Consolidated Monthly Cash Burn 2
$22.7
$31.6
($8.9)
-28.2%
1. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAre to the most comparable GAAP measure, see Appendices.
2.
Cash burn defined as Adjusted EBITDAre loss and cash interest, debt service and maintenance capital. Figure presented in millions.
4
