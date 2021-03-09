Ryman Hospitality Properties : 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference Transcript

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS

RHP.N - Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc at Citi Global Property Conference (Virtual)

EVENT DATE/TIME: MARCH 08, 2021 / 3:30PM GMT

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Colin V. Reed Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. - Chairman & CEO Mark Fioravanti Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. - President & CFO

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS

Smedes Rose Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst

PRESENTATION

Smedes Rose - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst

Citi's 2021 Virtual Property CEO Conference. I'm Smedes Rose of Citi Research. We're pleased to have with us Ryman Hospitality and CEO, Colin Reed; and CFO, Mark Fioravanti.

Colin, I'm going to turn it over to you just to quickly introduce the company and Mark. And then I want to start with the following question, which is coming out of the pandemic, if an investor would choose only one real estate stock to own, what are 3 reasons why they should invest in Ryman?

Colin, I'm going to turn it over to you just to quickly introduce the company and Mark. And then I want to start with the following question, which is coming out of the pandemic, if an investor would choose only one real estate stock to own, what are 3 reasons why they should invest in Ryman?

Colin V. Reed - Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. - Chairman & CEO

Okay. Thanks, Smedes, good morning. Good morning, everyone. And hopefully, this is the last time we hold a conference like this virtually, and we're all back together. And hopefully, we can convince you at some point to do it in a really good hotel. So with me this morning...

Smedes Rose - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst

I think you have one in mind.

Colin V. Reed - Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. - Chairman & CEO

I had 5 in mind. So this morning with me, as you introduce Mark here, Mark Fioravanti, the President and Chief Financial Officer of our company; we had Todd Siefert as well with us, Todd is the Treasurer of our company. And Jen Hutcheson, Jen is the Chief Accounting Officer of our company. And we've invited this group here this morning.

Our company, really, we're in 2 lines of business. We own large convention resorts. We own 5 of the top 10 non-gaming convention resorts in the country where they operate as 1 brand, the Gaylord brand. They are market leaders in each of their markets without question. And we believe these hotels are poised for a very strong recovery here over the next 12 to 24 months.

We also own an entertainment business that we believe is extremely valuable. It's a sleeper. Pre-COVID, this entertainment business was on a run rate in 2020 to do somewhere in the $60 million to $70 million of EBITDA. It's a real business, and we believe it to be of great value.

Let me -- so that's our business, and we can talk a lot about the individual pieces of it in a minute. But let me get to your question about if an investor has to choose one, who should they choose. And I was thinking at the weekend when I was watching some of these derby prep races for the Kentucky Derby that what I was going to try and answer your question metaphorically and say, if this was a horse race, and you could only bet on 1 horse, what would be the 3 things that you would look at?

And the 3 things you would look at would be past and current form, past and current form. You would look at the conditions of the race. And you would ask yourself question, is it likely that a particular horse is going to improve over its past performances prospectively?

So in terms of past and current form, there's no question that we're the strongest horse in the race because if you look at our company on a 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, 8-year TSR, going back 90 -- from 2019, we're 1 and 1, 1 and 1. We have dramatically outperformed in total shareholder returns through that period of time. And we've done that because we've deployed capital very, very well. We've deployed capital into very high-returning projects in an environment with no new supply. And the hotels, by and large, have been run very, very well.

In terms of current conditions, if you look at what has happened to our business over the last 3 quarters, and particularly focus on the fourth quarter, again, I think we are the shining light in a very dim environment. When you look at how much we have -- all of the cancellations that the entire industry, the entire United States of America have absorbed the cancellations of every -- basically every group, we -- we've rebooked 60%, almost 60% of those canceled room nights. We were the only company in the fourth quarter that actually produced positive consolidated EBITDA for all of our hotels, including the one that we had closed.

And the other thing is, if you look at them, dig down into the fourth quarter again, we actually had ADR growth, whereas the competition, if you look at the other horses in the race, they all were down 25%, 30%. So then the other question is -- so then the last question is, are we likely to improve over our performance? And you've heard us talk about the fact that we've learned a lot in the last 9 months. We're going to, I believe, come out of this with margin growth.

We've got a very strong forward book of business. We've -- we also have the opportunity of extracting profit from assets that we brought to the market over the last 2 years, additional profit. Our SoundWaves is a very new venture. Our Texas expansion is an expansion that's been open about 2 years. Our Palms expansion is due to open. And we have further expansion opportunities in our existing business.

And then last but not least, we have substantial upside in our Entertainment business. So I would conclude that if this was a horse race, and we were sitting at Churchill Downs, trying to pick the winner of the Kentucky Derby, there's no other horse in the race that has the history that we do and the positioning that we do coming out of this mess. So that's how I would answer your question.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Smedes Rose - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst

Okay. I appreciate that. Before we go into questions, I wanted -- there's someone typing. I'm not sure if it's an open exchange or someone else that's on an open line. But if they could mute themselves, that would be better.

Colin V. Reed - Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. - Chairman & CEO

We don't see that, Smedes. We don't see that. We don't see that.

Smedes Rose - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst

Okay. I hear it on my end, and it's distracting me. Okay. We've talked a lot about groups coming back to Ryman, and you're rebooking a lot of the -- what had been canceled in '20. Maybe you can just talk a little bit, call it, about the kinds of groups you're seeing.

So I know you've talked a little bit about SMERF, which kind of the -- sort of the big summer rebound, which I think there's a broad consensus that leisure is going to come back very strong. But more on the business side, kind of is it more associations? Is it corporate? Kind of what are you seeing in terms of who's making sure to get their meaningful books going forward?

Mark Fioravanti - Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. - President & CFO

Yes. So Smedes, what we're seeing most recently in our lead in production is that we are seeing improvements each and every week and month in terms of volumes. And when we look at most -- sorry, when we look at most recent booking data, we are seeing more leads and more bookings coming from the association side at this point than we are from corporates.

Interesting thing, though, is that we're seeing an increase in the year for the year, smaller meeting, and those meetings are corporate. So we are seeing interest in the short term the business starting to come back.

In production, if you look at our most recent production versus -- this is February specifically. We're seeing, obviously, fewer leads, but we're seeing an increase in production actually year-over-year, both in terms of room nights, revenue and rate. So we're beginning to see some real interest in people coming back, particularly in some of the shorter (inaudible).

Colin V. Reed - Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. - Chairman & CEO

Yes. And maybe, Mark, as we're on a sort of a public webcast here, maybe we can just be a little bit more specific on the numbers. In February, we generated just over 100,000 room nights, and that's up from about 65,000. I think the number was in 2020. But the interesting thing, 33,000 of those room nights were for in -- for T plus 0. So that's very encouraging. And as Mark said, a lot of those groups are smaller groups, under 300 room nights at peak.

And my sense is, as I sit and talk to colleagues that are in multiple lines of business, there is a big desire to come back and meet actually face-to-face. And so I suspect we'll continue to see that pattern here evolve as we get into the spring, we get vaccination rates up, and we get the restrictions that are in place in certain markets falling away. And so that's what we're seeing.

But you did make the point, we are seeing quite a bit of SMERF business. All of these kids, family, family sporting events are starting to crank off. We're seeing dance competitions. Jennifer's daughter is -- she's been in, I think, the last 2 weekends in different dance competitions. And we're seeing that business emerging. And I know we just have 1 at a hotel in Denver. So we are seeing a lot of that business start to come back.

Smedes Rose - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst

I don't mean, this sounds like -- seems too much about layup, given where your properties are. But one point of discussion around group business has been as companies come back and presumably have a more hybrid structure of working from home and in the office, there's this sort of sense that people will need to get together more because corporate culture and other things that have been talked a lot about on calls. And I guess one question is why wouldn't anyone go to a higher cost market if you're just all meeting? Why not go to Dallas or Denver versus like in New York or San Francisco?

And I guess my question to you guys, are you seeing any sort of trends along those lines, where you're coming into like a lower-cost market and, I guess, sort of taking relative share away from sort of downtown urban markets? I don't know if you can measure that or not, but maybe within the Marriott system you can.

Colin V. Reed - Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. - Chairman & CEO

Well, I want to answer the question, if I may, because I just don't want to get into the politics of why would one want to go to a convention in some of these bigger urban cities that have had civil unrest and stuff like that going on. I don't want to get into that.

But what I would say is that we -- I think the customer, when they book conventions, want to feel safe and secure. And in all of our discussions with Marriott -- and we have a lot of discussions with Marriott both within the middle management ranks, but also at the senior of that company. It is

