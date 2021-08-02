Ryoden : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Contact: Hirozou Tomomori, General Manager, General Affairs Department
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
52,841
13.6
1,143
99.4
1,299
94.0
836
93.5
June 30, 2021
Three months ended
46,525
(18.0)
573
(41.8)
669
(39.4)
432
(39.4)
June 30, 2020
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥1,494 million [211.2%]
Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥480 million [(40.4)%]
Profit per share
Diluted profit per
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
38.49
38.29
June 30, 2021
Three months ended
19.91
19.81
June 30, 2020
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2021
128,307
70,805
55.1
3,248.74
As of March 31, 2021
125,529
69,919
55.6
3,208.01
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2021: ¥70,644 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥69,759 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
―
28.00
―
28.00
56.00
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
―
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2022
28.00
―
28.00
56.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revision from the most recently announced dividend forecast: No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Profit per share
to owners of parent
First half
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
107,000
15.4
2,100
71.0
2,200
63.2
1,500
39.9
68.98
Full year
221,000
12.3
5,000
46.4
5,100
39.6
3,500
49.4
160.95
Note: Revision from the most recently announced financial results forecast: Yes
Please refer to "Notice of Revisions to the Financial Results Forecast" announced today (Japanese only) for the revisions to the financial results forecast.
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common stock)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
June 30, 2021: 22,824,977 shares
March 31, 2021: 22,824,977 shares
2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period:
June 30, 2021: 1,079,661 shares
March 31, 2021: 1,079,636 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2021: 21,745,316 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2020: 21,719,012 shares
These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountantor audit firm.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The statements concerning future performance presented in this document are prepared based on currently available information and certain preconditions which the Company believes to be reasonable at this time. Actual results may be different from any projections presented herein due to various factors.
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
21,129
20,528
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
48,050
―
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
45,171
assets
―
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
19,823
23,060
Securities
―
147
Merchandise and finished goods
19,285
21,107
Other
3,062
3,843
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(18)
(18)
Total current assets
111,332
113,840
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3,881
3,864
Intangible assets
724
748
Investments and other assets
Other
9,819
10,087
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(228)
(234)
Total investments and other assets
9,591
9,852
Total non-current assets
14,197
14,466
Total assets
125,529
128,307
1
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
33,706
33,892
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
12,625
14,489
Short-term borrowings
407
528
Income taxes payable
212
480
Other
4,001
3,639
Total current liabilities
50,954
53,030
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
3,609
3,567
Other
1,046
903
Total non-current liabilities
4,655
4,471
Total liabilities
55,609
57,501
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
10,334
10,334
Capital surplus
7,437
7,437
Retained earnings
51,671
51,899
Treasury shares
(813)
(813)
Total shareholders' equity
68,629
68,857
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,633
1,766
Foreign currency translation adjustment
69
574
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(573)
(554)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,129
1,787
Share acquisition rights
160
160
Total net assets
69,919
70,805
Total liabilities and net assets
125,529
128,307
2
