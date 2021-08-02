Ryoden : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

July 30, 2021

Company name: Ryoden Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 8084

URL: https://www.ryoden.co.jp/

Representative: Nobuo Shogaki, President & CEO

Contact: Hirozou Tomomori, General Manager, General Affairs Department

Phone: +81-3-5396-6111

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 11, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % 52,841 13.6 1,143 99.4 1,299 94.0 836 93.5 June 30, 2021 Three months ended 46,525 (18.0) 573 (41.8) 669 (39.4) 432 (39.4) June 30, 2020 (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥1,494 million [211.2%] Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥480 million [(40.4)%] Profit per share Diluted profit per share Three months ended Yen Yen 38.49 38.29 June 30, 2021 Three months ended 19.91 19.81 June 30, 2020 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of June 30, 2021 128,307 70,805 55.1 3,248.74 As of March 31, 2021 125,529 69,919 55.6 3,208.01

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2021: ¥70,644 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥69,759 million