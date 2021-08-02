Log in
    8084   JP3976200000

RYODEN CORPORATION

(8084)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Ryoden : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

08/02/2021 | 12:02am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

July 30, 2021

Company name: Ryoden Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 8084

URL: https://www.ryoden.co.jp/

Representative: Nobuo Shogaki, President & CEO

Contact: Hirozou Tomomori, General Manager, General Affairs Department

Phone: +81-3-5396-6111

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 11, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

52,841

13.6

1,143

99.4

1,299

94.0

836

93.5

June 30, 2021

Three months ended

46,525

(18.0)

573

(41.8)

669

(39.4)

432

(39.4)

June 30, 2020

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥1,494 million [211.2%]

Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥480 million [(40.4)%]

Profit per share

Diluted profit per

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

38.49

38.29

June 30, 2021

Three months ended

19.91

19.81

June 30, 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2021

128,307

70,805

55.1

3,248.74

As of March 31, 2021

125,529

69,919

55.6

3,208.01

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2021: ¥70,644 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥69,759 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

28.00

28.00

56.00

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2022

28.00

28.00

56.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revision from the most recently announced dividend forecast: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Profit per share

to owners of parent

First half

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

107,000

15.4

2,100

71.0

2,200

63.2

1,500

39.9

68.98

Full year

221,000

12.3

5,000

46.4

5,100

39.6

3,500

49.4

160.95

Note: Revision from the most recently announced financial results forecast: Yes

Please refer to "Notice of Revisions to the Financial Results Forecast" announced today (Japanese only) for the revisions to the financial results forecast.

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  5. Total number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

June 30, 2021: 22,824,977 shares

March 31, 2021: 22,824,977 shares

2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period:

June 30, 2021: 1,079,661 shares

March 31, 2021: 1,079,636 shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2021: 21,745,316 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2020: 21,719,012 shares

  • These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountant or audit firm.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The statements concerning future performance presented in this document are prepared based on currently available information and certain preconditions which the Company believes to be reasonable at this time. Actual results may be different from any projections presented herein due to various factors.

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

21,129

20,528

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

48,050

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

45,171

assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

19,823

23,060

Securities

147

Merchandise and finished goods

19,285

21,107

Other

3,062

3,843

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(18)

(18)

Total current assets

111,332

113,840

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3,881

3,864

Intangible assets

724

748

Investments and other assets

Other

9,819

10,087

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(228)

(234)

Total investments and other assets

9,591

9,852

Total non-current assets

14,197

14,466

Total assets

125,529

128,307

1

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

33,706

33,892

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

12,625

14,489

Short-term borrowings

407

528

Income taxes payable

212

480

Other

4,001

3,639

Total current liabilities

50,954

53,030

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

3,609

3,567

Other

1,046

903

Total non-current liabilities

4,655

4,471

Total liabilities

55,609

57,501

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

10,334

10,334

Capital surplus

7,437

7,437

Retained earnings

51,671

51,899

Treasury shares

(813)

(813)

Total shareholders' equity

68,629

68,857

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,633

1,766

Foreign currency translation adjustment

69

574

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(573)

(554)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,129

1,787

Share acquisition rights

160

160

Total net assets

69,919

70,805

Total liabilities and net assets

125,529

128,307

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ryoden Corporation published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 04:01:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
