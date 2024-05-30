Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Stock Exchange Code: 8084) June 3, 2024 (Beginning date of measures for electronic provision
of materials: May 31, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Katsuyuki Tomizawa
President & CEO
RYODEN CORPORATION
3-15-15 Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku,
Tokyo, Japan
NOTICE OF
THE 84TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
It is our pleasure to inform you of the 84th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of RYODEN CORPORATION (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.
The Company has adopted measures for electronic provision of materials with regard to the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the matters to be provided electronically are posted as "THE 84TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" on the internet website below.
Website of the Companyhttp://en.ryoden.co.jp/ir/notice/general/
The same information is also available on the website below.
Website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
Please access the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, enter "RYODEN" or the securities code "8084" to conduct a search, and choose "Basic information," followed by "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and then "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" to view the materials.
If you are exercising your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights by the end of the business hours of the Company (5:30 p.m.) on Monday, June 24, 2024, Japan time.
- 1 -
1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
2. Place:
Banquet Room Concord on the 6th floor at HOTEL BELLCLASSIC Tokyo
located at
3-33-6 Minami Otsuka, Toshima-ku, Tokyo, Japan
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's
84th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the
Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated
Financial Statements
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 84th Fiscal Year
(April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal 1:
Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal 2:
Election of Six (6) Directors of Board (Excluding Directors of Board Who Serve
as Audit & Supervisory Board Members)
Proposal 3:
Election of Three (3) Directors of Board Who Serve as Audit & Supervisory
Board Members
Proposal 4:
Election of One (1) Substitute Director of Board Who Serves as an Audit &
Supervisory Board Member
Proposal 5:
Determination of Amount of Compensation for Directors of Board (Excluding
Directors of Board Who Serve as Audit & Supervisory Board Members)
Proposal 6:
Determination of Amount of Compensation for Directors of Board Who Serve
as Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Proposal 7:
Determination of Compensation for Granting Restricted Stock to Directors of
Board (Excluding Outside Directors of Board and Directors of Board Who
Serve as Audit & Supervisory Board Members)
When attending the meeting in person, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
This Notice of Convocation and its English translation are also available on the Company's website.
The Company's website: https://www.ryoden.co.jp/
- 2 -
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
(Reference) Matters Common to Proposal 1 through Proposal 7
The Company proposes to transition to a company with an audit & supervisory board on the condition that Proposal 1 "Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation" be approved. The contents of Proposal1 through Proposal 7 are all related to the said transition. In proposing these proposals, the Company would like to explain the characteristics of a company with an audit & supervisory board and the purpose of transitioning to a company with an audit & supervisory board.
1. Characteristics of a company with an audit & supervisory board
In a company with an audit & supervisory board, audit & supervisory board members and an audit & supervisory board assume the responsibility of conducting audits in lieu of corporate auditors and a board of corporate auditors. The audit & supervisory board is comprised of three (3) or more directors of board, a majority of whom are outside directors of board.
Audit & supervisory board members have voting rights at the Board of Directors as directors of board. In addition, audit & supervisory board members, who are appointed by the audit & supervisory board, have the authority to express opinions of the audit & supervisory board at the general meeting of shareholders regarding the election and dismissal, etc. and compensation for directors of board other than directors of board who serve as audit & supervisory board members. This will strengthen the supervisory function.
Furthermore, in a company with an audit & supervisory board, directors of board can be delegated all or part of the decisions on important business execution by a resolution of the Board of Directors if the Articles of Incorporation stipulates so, which leads to swifter decision-making.
2. Purpose of transitioning to a company with an audit& supervisory board
With the environment surrounding the Company's business and other operations undergoing even more significant changes, the Board of Directors will give priority to discussing matters related to medium- and long-term management strategies such as the distribution of managerial resources, business portfolios, human capital, sustainability, and serious risks, thereby further improving its effectiveness. At the same time, by delegating part of the authority of the Board of Directors to decide business execution to Directors of Board, the Company will build a system that enables the Directors of Board to further speed up managerial decision-making and business execution under the Board's appropriate supervision. In addition, by having Directors of Board who serve as Audit & Supervisory Board Members with voting rights at the Board of Directors, the Company will bolster the monitoring functions of the Board of Directors.
Proposal 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
- Reasons for amendments
- The Company proposes to add purposes in order to respond to the diversification of the Company's business.
- The Company will transition to a company with an audit & supervisory board to further enhance its corporate governance system. Following the transition, the Company proposes to make necessary changes, including new establishment of provisions regarding Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Audit & Supervisory Board, deletion of provisions regarding Corporate Auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors, change in the number of Directors of Board, and new establishment of provisions regarding delegation of the decisions on important business execution.
- Details of amendments
The details of the amendments are as follows.
The amendments to the Articles of Incorporation in this proposal shall take effect at the conclusion of this year's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
- 3 -
(Underlined portions are amended.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
Article 1. (Provision omitted)
Article 1. (Unchanged)
(Purpose)
(Purpose)
Article 2. The purpose of the Company shall be to
Article 2. (Unchanged)
engage in the following businesses.
(1) Manufacture, purchase, sale, and import/export
(1) to (9) (Unchanged)
of the following items:
a. Electrical machinery and equipment,
electronic devices, and communication
equipment
b. Construction machinery, machine tools,
transportation machinery, office and
domestic machinery and equipment, and
other general machinery and equipment
c. Measuring instruments, medical instruments
and equipment, and other precision
machinery and equipment
d. Metal and metal products, textile products,
wood and wood products, paper and paper
products, chemical products, petroleum
products, rubber products, and earth and
ceramic products
e. Everyday goods, oils and fats, fuels,
agricultural and marine products, and food
and beverages
(2) Development, processing, repairing, leasing,
contracting, and transportation of items listed
in the previous clause
(3) Construction
(4) Purchase, sale, lease, and management of real
estate
(5) Acting as an agent, intermediary, and
wholesaler for the aforementioned items
(6) Worker dispatch business
(7) Power generation and electrical power
distribution
(8) Purchase and sale of secondhand goods
(9) Telecommunication business
(Newly established)
(10) Creation, development, sale, lease,
maintenance, operation, and management of
software
(Newly established)
(11) Development, sale, lease, maintenance,
operation, and management of various
services using the Internet
(Newly established)
(12) Various information gathering, information
processing, information provision, and
consulting
(10)Businesses related to the above items
(13)Businesses related to the above items
Article 3. (Provision omitted)
Article 3. (Unchanged)
- 4 -
(Underlined portions are amended.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
(Newly established)
(Organs)
Article 4. In addition to general meetings of
shareholders and directors of board, the
Company shall establish the following organs:
(1) Board of directors
(2) Audit & supervisory board
(3) Accounting auditor
Article 4.to Article 12.(Provision omitted)
Article 5.to Article 13.(Unchanged)
(Convener and Chairperson)
(Convener and Chairperson)
Article 13.
Article 14.
1. The president & CEOshall convene and preside
1. Unless otherwise stipulated by laws and
ata general meeting of shareholders.
regulations, directors of boardshall convene a
general meeting of shareholders based on a
resolution of the board of directors in
accordance with an order predetermined by the
board of directors.
2. If the president & CEO is not able to convene
2. Directors of board shall preside at a general
and preside at a general meeting of
meeting of shareholdersin accordance with an
shareholders, otherdirectors of board shall
order predetermined by the board of directors.
convene and preside at a general meeting of
shareholdersin accordance with an order
predetermined by the board of directors.
Article 14.to Article 16.(Provision omitted)
Article 15.to Article 17.(Unchanged)
(Establishment of Board of Directors)
(Deleted)
Article 17. The Company shall establish the Board
of Directors.
(Number of Directors of Board)
(Number of Directors of Board)
Article 18. The Company shall appoint no more
Article 18.
than twelve (12)directors of board.
1.The Company shall appoint no more than ten
(10)directors of board (excluding directors of
board who serve as audit & supervisory board
members).
(Newly established)
2. The Company shall appoint no more than four
(4) directors of board who serve as audit &
supervisory board members.
(Election of Directors of Board)
(Election of Directors of Board)
Article 19.
Article 19.
1. Directors of board shall be elected by a
1. Directors of board shall be elected by a
resolution of the general meeting of
resolution of the general meeting of
shareholders.
shareholders, distinguishing between directors
of board who serve as audit & supervisory
board members and other directors of board.
2. (Provision omitted)
2. (Unchanged)
3. (Provision omitted)
3. (Unchanged)
- 5 -
(Underlined portions are amended.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
(Term of Office of Directors of Board)
(Term of Office of Directors of Board)
Article 20. The term of office of directors of board
Article 20.
shall continue until the conclusion of the
1.The term of office of directors of board
ordinary general meeting of shareholders for
(excluding directors of board who serve as audit
the final business year which ends within one
& supervisory board members)shall continue
(1) year of their appointment.
until the conclusion of the ordinary general
meeting of shareholders for the final business
year which ends within one (1) year of their
appointment.
(Newly established)
2. The term of office of directors of board who
serve as audit & supervisory board members
shall continue until the conclusion of the
ordinary general meeting of shareholders for the
final business year which ends within two (2)
years of their appointment.
(Newly established)
3. The term of office of a director of board who
serves as an audit & supervisory board member
who is elected as a substitute of a director of
board who serves as an audit & supervisory
board member who retired from office before
the expiration of his/her term of office, shall
expire at the expiration of the term of office of
the retired director of board who serves as an
audit & supervisory board member.
(Directors of Board with Titles and Representative
(Directors of Board with Titles and Representative
Director of Board)
Director of Board)
Article 21.
Article 21.
1. The Company shall appoint a president & CEO
1. The Company shall appoint a president & CEO
by a resolution of the board of directors, and, if
from among directors of board (excluding
necessary, may appoint a chairman.
directors of board who serve as audit &
supervisory board members) or executive
officersby a resolution of the board of directors.
In addition, if necessary, the Companymay
appoint a chairman from among directors of
board.
2. The Company shall appoint representative
2. The Company shall appoint representative
directors of board by a resolution of the board
directors of board from among directors of
of directors.
board (excluding directors of board who serve
as audit & supervisory board members)by a
resolution of the board of directors.
Article 22. (Provision omitted)
Article 22. (Unchanged)
(Notice of Calling Board of Directors Meetings)
(Notice of Calling Board of Directors Meetings)
Article 23. Notification of the calling of board of
Article 23. Notification of the calling of board of
directors meetings shall be issued to each
directors meetings shall be issued to each
director of board and corporate auditorthree
director of board three (3) days prior to the
(3) days prior to the date of the meeting;
date of the meeting; provided, however, that
provided, however, that this period may be
this period may be shortened when urgently
shortened when urgently necessary.
necessary.
Article 24. (Provision omitted)
Article 24. (Unchanged)
- 6 -
(Underlined portions are amended.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
(Newly established)
(Delegation of Decisions on Important Business
Execution)
Article 25. Pursuant to the provisions of Article
399-13, Paragraph 6 of the Companies Act, the
Company may, by a resolution of the board of
directors, delegate all or part of the decisions
on important business execution (excluding
matters listed in each item of Paragraph 5 of
the said Article) to directors of board.
Article 25.(Provision omitted)
Article 26.(Unchanged)
(Executive Officers)
(Executive Officers)
Article 26.
Article 27.
1. (Provision omitted)
1. (Unchanged)
2. The board of directors shall appoint executive
2. The board of directors shall appoint executive
officers by its resolution and have them execute
officers by its resolution and have them execute
the Company's business.
the Company's business. Directors of board
(excluding directors of board who serve as audit
& supervisory board members) may
concurrently serve as executive officers.
3. The board of directors may appoint senior
3. The board of directors may appoint senior
executive vice president, senior vice president,
executive vice president, senior vice president,
andmanaging executive officer by its
managing executive officer, and senior
resolution.
executive officer from among executive officers
by its resolution.
Chapter 5. Corporate Auditors and Board of
Chapter 5. Audit & Supervisory Board
Corporate Auditors
(Establishment of Corporate Auditors and Board
(Deleted)
of Corporate Auditors)
Article 27. The Company shall establish corporate
auditors and the board of corporate auditors.
(Number of Corporate Auditors)
(Deleted)
Article 28. The Company shall appoint no more
than four (4) corporate auditors.
(Election of Corporate Auditors)
(Deleted)
Article 29.
1. Corporate auditors shall be elected by a
resolution of the general meeting of
shareholders.
2. Resolutions on the election of corporate
auditors shall be made by one third or more of
the voting rights of shareholders entitled to
exercise their voting rights being in attendance,
and when a majority of the votes of such voting
rights are in agreement.
- 7 -
(Underlined portions are amended.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
(Term of Office of Corporate Auditors)
(Deleted)
Article 30.
- The term of office of corporate auditors shall continue until the conclusion of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders for the final business year which ends within four (4) years of their appointment.
- The term of office of a corporate auditor who is elected as a substitute for a corporate auditor who retired from office before the expiration of his/her term of office, shall expire at the expiration of the term of office of the retired corporate auditor.
-
The term during which the resolution to elect a substitute corporate auditor elected pursuant to Article 329, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act is valid shall continue until the conclusion of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders forthe final business year which ends within four
(4) years of his/her appointment.
- When a substitute corporate auditor provided for in the preceding paragraph assumes the office of corporate auditor, the term of office of such corporate auditor shall expire at the expiration of the term of office of the retired corporate auditor.
(Full-time Corporate Auditors)
(Deleted)
Article 31. The board of corporate auditors shall
appoint full-time corporate auditors by its
resolution.
(Notice of Calling Board of Corporate Auditors
(Deleted)
Meetings)
Article 32. Notification of the calling of board of
corporate auditors meetings shall be issued to
each corporate auditor three (3) days prior to
the date of the meeting; provided, however,
that this period may be shortened when
urgently necessary.
(Limitation of Liability of Corporate Auditors)
(Deleted)
Article 33. Pursuant to the provisions of Article
427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the
Company may enter into agreements with
corporate auditors that limit liability for
damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the
Companies Act; provided, however, that the
limit of liability pursuant to such agreements
shall be the amount provided for by laws and
regulations.
- 8 -
(Underlined portions are amended.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
(Newly established)
(Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members)
Article 28. The audit & supervisory board may
appoint full-time audit & supervisory board
members by its resolution.
(Newly established)
(Notice of Calling Audit & Supervisory Board
Meetings)
Article 29.
1. Notification of the calling of audit &
supervisory board meetings shall be issued to
each audit & supervisory board member three
(3) days prior to the date of the meeting;
provided, however, that this period may be
shortened when urgently necessary.
2. Audit & supervisory board meetings may be
held without the procedures of calling if the
consent of all audit & supervisory board
members is obtained.
(Newly established)
(Method of Resolutions by the Audit &
Supervisory Board)
Article 30. Resolutions of the audit & supervisory
board shall be made by a majority of the votes
of the audit & supervisory board members
entitled to participate in the voting being in
attendance, and when a majority of the votes
are in agreement.
(Newly established)
(Minutes of the Audit & Supervisory Board
Meetings)
Article 31. A summary of the proceedings of the
audit & supervisory board meetings, the
results thereof, and other matters stipulated by
laws and regulations shall be entered or
recorded in the minutes, and the audit &
supervisory board members present at the
meetings shall affix their names and seals or
electronically sign them.
(Newly established)
(Audit & Supervisory Board Regulations)
Article 32. In addition to matters stipulated by
laws and regulations and these Articles of
Incorporation, matters relating to the audit &
supervisory board shall be in accordance with
the Audit & Supervisory Board Regulations
set forth by the audit & supervisory board.
(Establishment of Accounting Auditor)
(Deleted)
Article 34. The Company shall establish
accounting auditor.
Article 35.to Article 39.(Provision omitted)
Article 33.to Article 37.(Unchanged)
- 9 -
Proposal 2: Election of Six (6) Directors of Board (Excluding Directors of Board Who Serve as Audit & Supervisory Board Members)
The Company will transition to a company with an audit & supervisory board on the condition that Proposal 1 "Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation" be approved. The terms of office of all the eight (8) Directors of Board will expire at the conclusion of this year's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of six (6) Directors of Board (excluding Directors of Board who serve as Audit & Supervisory Board Members).
The contents of this proposal have been decided by the Board of Directors after consultation with the Nomination & Compensation Advisory Committee, which consists of four (4) Independent Outside Directors and one (1) Director of Board in charge of human resources, and shall take effect on the condition that amendments to the Articles of Incorporation in Proposal 1 "Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation" come into effect.
The candidates for Directors of Board (excluding Directors of Board who serve as Audit & Supervisory Board Members) are as follows.
[Candidates]
Current positions and
Years
Attendance at
meetings of the
№
Name
responsibilities at the
of
Board of
Company
service
Directors
Representative Director
100%
1
Katsuyuki Tomizawa
of Board, President &
2
(15 out of 15
Reelection
CEO
meetings)
Director of Board,
100%
2
Shunichi Higashi
Managing Executive
1
(10 out of 10
Reelection
Officer
meetings)
3
Kazumoto Yogosawa
Managing Executive
-
-
New candidate
Officer
100%
4
Hideki Matsuo
Outside Director
Director of Board
1
(10 out of 10
Reelection
Independent Director
meetings)
100%
5
Goro Fujiwara
Director of Board
1
(10 out of 10
Reelection
Outside Director
meetings)
6
Yuka Ogasawara
Outside Director
-
-
-
New candidate
Independent Director
Note: 1. The Board of Directors plans to appoint Mr. Katsuyuki Tomizawa to Representative Director at a meeting to be held after the conclusion of this year's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, if this proposal is approved.
2. The attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors of Mr. Shunichi Higashi, Mr. Hideki Matsuo, and Mr. Goro Fujiwara are for a period after their terms began on June 23, 2023.
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ryoden Corporation published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 15:05:08 UTC.