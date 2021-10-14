Announcement: Personnel Changes
2021.10.14
At a board meeting held today, the Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. board of directors nominated new candidates for the Company's Director and Corporate Auditor. The nomination will be submitted for approval to the Company's 43rd annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for November 26, 2021.
１. Candidates for New Director Positions
|
Name
|
Current Title
|
Masaaki KANAI
|
Chairman & Representative Director
|
Reappointed
|
Asako SHIMAZAKI
|
Executive Officer
|
New
|
Masayoshi YAGYU
|
Outside Director
|
Reappointed
|
Atsushi YOSHIKAWA
|
Outside Director
|
Reappointed
2． Retiring Director
|
Name
|
Current Title
|
Kei SUZUKI
|
Director
3． Candidates for New Corporate Auditor
|
Name
|
Current Title
|
Kei SUZUKI
|
Director
|
New
4． Retiring Corporate Auditor
|
Name
|
Current Title
|
Sachiko ICHIKAWA
|
Outside Corporate Auditor
5. Executives (to take effect on November 26, 2021)
