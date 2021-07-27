Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7453   JP3976300008

RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.

(7453)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryohin Keikaku : "Community Health Center" has started in MUJI NAOETSU

07/27/2021 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Products/ServicesStoresSustainability2021.7.27
'Community Health Center' has started in MUJI NAOETSU

　MUJI NAOETSU, which celebrated its first anniversary, aims to be a store where local residents can become involved and think about the city in which they live. In addition, MUJI NAOETSU have been working on initiatives such as the Naoetsu Ryohin Cafeteria and the mobile sales by bus. In order to help local residents live a healthy life, MUJI NAOETSU launched an in-store 'Community Health Center' on Tuesday, July 20th, aiming to provide a place where people can easily talk about their own health.　

　The 'Community Health Center,' where anyone can drop in to measure, consult, discuss, and leave feeling refreshed, is a one-stop solution that provides a wide range of products and services related to health. Besides selling MUJI's food items that support one's body (low sugar series and high protein snacks), we also offer in-store body measurement, hold health-related events, and even provide medicines in case of emergency. And by creating opportunities for people to adjust their daily habits and environment, 'Community Health Center' aims to resolve the concerns and anxieties about health caused by aging and COVID-19, and to create a society where people can remain healthy and active in their communities.

　In the future, Ryohin Keikaku will continue to create and foster connections by making MUJI stores a place where anyone can easily gather, and by implementing initiatives that are useful to consumers.

　■News Release (in Japanese)
https://ryohin-keikaku.jp/news/2021_0712.html

Disclaimer

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 13:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.
09:40aRYOHIN KEIKAKU : "Community Health Center" has started in MUJI NAOETSU
PU
07/21ANNOUNCEMENT : Personnel Changes
PU
07/20RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Mr. Koizumi, Minister of the Environment, and Mr. Kanai, Chairm..
PU
07/20RYOHIN KEIKAKU : The Number of Stores Operating Mobiles Sales Increased
PU
07/12RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Life in Art Exhibition Started
PU
07/12RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Disaster Response Improvement Project (TOKYO BIENNALE) Started
PU
07/12RYOHIN KEIKAKU : MUJI CHIDLOM Re-opened After Renovation
PU
07/06RYOHIN KEIKAKU : "MUJI VINCOM CENTER METROPOLIS" Opened
PU
07/06RYOHIN KEIKAKU : The "Kitamoto Housing Complex Revitalization Project" Started
PU
07/06RYOHIN KEIKAKU : MUJI TOKYO ARIAKE in Charge of the Spatial Design of "co-shibuy..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 457 B 4 150 M 4 150 M
Net income 2021 32 183 M 293 M 293 M
Net cash 2021 41 965 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 569 B 5 155 M 5 169 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 9 046
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2 179,00 JPY
Average target price 2 853,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoru Matsuzaki President & Representative Director
Masaaki Kanai Chairman
Yuki Yamamoto Head-Research & Technology
Nobuo Domae Senior MD, GM-Sales & Head-Information System
Isao Endo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.3.52%5 196
WESFARMERS LIMITED23.61%52 174
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-11.66%28 175
FIVE BELOW, INC.11.52%10 924
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.78%5 907
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.44%5 770