Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP] July 7, 2023

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2023 (September 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Net income attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Nine months ended 435,797 17.5 22,672 (8.7) 24,133 (15.5) 18,682 (6.6) May 31, 2023 Nine months ended 370,756 7.5 24,832 (29.4) 28,568 (25.6) 19,998 (31.3) May 31, 2022 (Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended May 31, 2023: 18,402 million yen (-36.5%) Nine months ended May 31, 2022: 28,975 million yen (-14.7%) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended 70.77 70.61 May 31, 2023 Nine months ended 75.95 75.77 May 31, 2022 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net asset per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of May 31, 2023 414,801 253,195 60.2 944.34 As of August 31, 2022 399,324 244,852 60.5 915.93 (Reference) Equity capital: As of May 31, 2023: 249,525 million yen As of August 31, 2022: 241,555 million yen 2. Dividends Annual dividends End of 1st quarter End of 2nd quarter End of 3rd quarter Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended － 20.00 － 20.00 40.00 August 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending － 20.00 － August 31, 2023 Fiscal year ending August 31, 2023 20.00 40.00 (forecast) (Notes) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2023 (September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023) (% indicates changes from the previous fiscal year.) Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Net income attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 585,000 17.9 30,000 (8.5) 29,700 (20.2) 18,600 (24.3) 70.53 (Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No *Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No New: - (company name: - ), excluded - (company name: - ) (2) Accounting methods adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes See (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes in p.8 of Attached Materials for details. (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement (i) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No (ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above: No (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: No (iv) Retrospective restatement: No (4) Total number of issued shares (common shares) (i) Total number of issued shares at the end of As of May 31, 2023 280,780,000 shares As of August 31, the period (including treasury shares): 2022 280,780,000 shares (ii) Total number of treasury shares at the end As of May 31, 2023 16,547,612 shares As of August 31, of the period: 2022 17,053,847 shares (iii) Average number of shares during the Nine months ended 264,000,723 shares Nine months ended period: 263,296,916 shares May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 *These quarterly consolidated financial results are exempt from the audit procedure by certified public accountants or audit firms. *Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other special notes Forward-looking statements in these materials are based on information available to the management at the time of preparation of this report and on assumptions that management believes are reasonable, and do not represent a guarantee from the Company that they will be achieved. Actual results may differ significantly from these statements for various reasons.

○ Table of Contents of Attached Materials 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results 2 (1) Explanation of Operating Results 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the first nine months) 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the first nine months) 7 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 8 (Notes to going concern assumption) 8 (Notes to significant changes in shareholders' equity) 8 (Accounting methods adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements) 8 (Segment information, etc.) 9 (Revenue recognition) 10 - 1 -

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (1) Explanation of Operating Results During the nine months ended May 31, 2023, economic activities gradually resumed, reflecting factors such as the level of progress in COVID-19 vaccination and the relaxation of movement restrictions. At the same time, the economic outlook both in Japan and overseas continued to be uncertain, given the global surge in resource prices, supply chain disruptions, and the rapid depreciation of the yen. Further, consumers are becoming increasingly budget-minded with prices of daily necessities and energy costs rising one after another. Under such circumstances, the Ryohin Keikaku Group, in its second founding, has built its corporate identity to realize "Well- being Life and Society." We have developed merchandise, services, stores, and activities pursuing the ideal relationship between humans, nature, and things and a spiritually rich human society. The group drove forward its business to fulfill the following two missions. Our first mission is to provide daily necessities and services with genuine quality and ethical value, at appropriate and affordable prices. The second mission is to have a positive impact on each region by operating stores that serve as community centers, sharing concerns and values with local residents and collaborating with them to tackle local issues. The Ryohin Keikaku Group's operating results for the nine months ended May 31, 2023, are as follows. Operating revenue 435,797 million yen (up 17.5% from the same period a year ago) Operating profit 22,672 million yen (down 8.7% from the same period a year ago) Ordinary profit 24,133 million yen (down 15.5% from the same period a year ago) Net income attributable to owners of parent 18,682 million yen (down 6.6% from the same period a year ago) While operating revenue increased owing to an increase in the number of stores as the Company opened new stores, operating profit declined as growth in operating gross profit stagnated due to higher procurement prices caused by the rapid depreciation of the yen and the surging raw materials costs. In the third quarter, however, the Ryohin Keikaku Group turned around the profit structure of the Japan business coinciding with the price revision, while the overseas business also continued to perform strongly. As a result, the Company posted increases in both revenue and profit for the third quarterly accounting period, making steady progress towards achieving the full-year forecast. The number of MUJI stores (including licensed stores) in Japan and overseas totaled 1,172 as of May 31, 2023, with 555 stores in Japan and 617 overseas. In Japan, the group enhanced its retail store network by opening 65 stores primarily adjacent to local food supermarkets, while opening 48 stores overseas mainly in mainland China, Taiwan, and Thailand. Operating results by segment are as follows. (i) Japan Business Operating revenue from the Japan business during the nine months under review totaled 261,866 million yen (up 10.5% compared with the same period a year earlier), and segment profit came to 5,043 million yen (down 61.0%), resulting in revenue increase and profit decline. Operating revenue increased as the Company actively opened new stores in residential areas. Meanwhile, operating profit of the segment declined as operating gross profit struggled due to the depreciation of the yen and high raw material prices, and expenses for opening stores and merchandise marketing communications rose. Under these circumstances, operating gross profit improved after the price revision of some products implemented in January and February 2023, and the segment profit for the quarterly accounting period returned to positive growth in the third quarterly accounting period. (ii) East Asia Business Operating revenue from the East Asia business during the nine months under review totaled 124,726 million yen (up 25.5% compared with the same period a year earlier) and segment profit came to 22,666 million yen (up 50.3%), resulting in increases in both revenue and profit. In mainland China, the impact of the spread of COVID-19 greatly affected store operations in the first quarter. However, sales have been recovering since January 2023 as economic activities resumed and both revenue and profit improved. Further, the business in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South Korea also recorded increases in both revenue and profit. (iii) Asia East / South & Oceania Business Operating revenue from the Asia East / South & Oceania business during the nine months under review totaled 23,052 million yen (up 51.0% compared with the same period a year earlier) and segment profit came to 3,346 million yen (up 114.4%), resulting in increases in both revenue and profit. Sales in Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Malaysia, performed strongly and revenue grew significantly, as products for the ASEAN region, uniquely developed to suit the local cultures and climates, were well received by local customers in the current fiscal year. - 2 -