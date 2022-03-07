Ryohin Keikaku : Expansion of two useful services,"Monthly Flat-rate Service"and "Pick-up Online Order at Store Service"

Starting from today, the "Monthly Flat-rate Service", which allows customers to use MUJI furniture at a fixed monthly rate for the necessary period only, will also include sofas, tables and other items. At the same time, online ordering is now available.

The "Monthly Flat-rate Service" (launched in January 2021) allows customers to use MUJI furniture at an affordable fixed monthly price for the necessary period only. By utilizing this service, customers can use the furniture instead of spending a lot of money purchasing them, and at the end of the term, customers can choose to purchase these items at their own wish.

So far, MUJI's beds, desks, chairs and storage furniture have enjoyed high popularity, especially by the people who live alone, such as new workers and university students. In addition, the number of users has increased compared to the time that the service was launched (at the time of the trial). To make the service more accessible to families starting a new life or households with two and more people, we have added items such as sofa, wooden table and pocket coil spring mattress, etc. to the list.

We have also launched an online ordering system for this service. This means that customers are now able to apply for the service online at any time, without having to wait in a crowded shop.