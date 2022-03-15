Ryohin Keikaku : Fundraising Program Launched to Support Humanitarian Aid for Displaced People in Ukraine

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. has started an online fundraising program to support humanitarian aid for displaced people in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries.

UN agencies estimate that 18 million people in Ukraine will be affected in the coming months, 6.7 million of whom will be internally displaced*1, while the number of those who have become refugees in neighboring countries may exceed 4 million*2. They also claim that $1.7 billion (around 19.5 billion yen) will be needed to provide humanitarian aid*3. In response to this situation, Ryohin Keikaku launched the program "Humanitarian Assistance to Displaced People in Ukraine" today and started accepting donations through its online fundraising system - a system that accepts donations even in small units of 10 yen.

For donations gathered through this online fundraising program, Ryohin Keikaku will donate the same amount, and all these donations will be made to "Response to Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis 2022" Program of Japan Platform, an international emergency humanitarian aid organization. The donations will be used to provide urgent assistance to protect people's lives and safety, such as food, temporary housing, water & sanitation, medical care, and mental health care for the internally displaced people and those who have fled to neighboring countries.