Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7453   JP3976300008

RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.

(7453)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryohin Keikaku : Fundraising Program Launched to Support Humanitarian Aid for Displaced People in Ukraine

03/15/2022 | 12:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Releases

Fundraising Program Launched to Support Humanitarian Aid for Displaced People in Ukraine

2022.03.15

  • Copied to clipboard

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. has started an online fundraising program to support humanitarian aid for displaced people in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries.

UN agencies estimate that 18 million people in Ukraine will be affected in the coming months, 6.7 million of whom will be internally displaced*1, while the number of those who have become refugees in neighboring countries may exceed 4 million*2. They also claim that $1.7 billion (around 19.5 billion yen) will be needed to provide humanitarian aid*3. In response to this situation, Ryohin Keikaku launched the program "Humanitarian Assistance to Displaced People in Ukraine" today and started accepting donations through its online fundraising system - a system that accepts donations even in small units of 10 yen.

For donations gathered through this online fundraising program, Ryohin Keikaku will donate the same amount, and all these donations will be made to "Response to Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis 2022" Program of Japan Platform, an international emergency humanitarian aid organization. The donations will be used to provide urgent assistance to protect people's lives and safety, such as food, temporary housing, water & sanitation, medical care, and mental health care for the internally displaced people and those who have fled to neighboring countries.

【Program Detail】
1.Term: Six months

*The term might be changed depending on the situation

2.How to donate

Please donate via the fundraising system in MUJI online store.

MUJI Online Fundraising　"Humanitarian Assistance to Displaced People in Ukraine"

  • This service is only available for MUJI.net members. Member registration is required.
  • Donation can be made in units of 10 yen or 100 yen.
  • Payment can be made by credit card, MUJI.net shopping points, or MUJI GIFT CARD.
3.Where the donations go

"Response to Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis 2022" Program of Japan Platform

"Response to Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis 2022" Program of Japan Platform

Share:

クリップボードにコピーされました

For press inquiries please contact below or send a message from Contact Us portal.

PR Department, PR & ESG Division
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.
Tokyo, JAPAN

Disclaimer

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 04:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.
12:20aRYOHIN KEIKAKU : Fundraising Program Launched to Support Humanitarian Aid for Displaced Pe..
PU
03/08RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Twenty-Two New Items Added to "Monthly Flat-rate Service" and Online Orde..
PU
03/07RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Expansion of two useful services,"Monthly Flat-rate Service"and "Pick-up ..
PU
03/01RYOHIN KEIKAKU : MUJI products will be Available in CO-OP Sapporo's "Todok Home delivery s..
PU
03/01RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Ranked Second as a Sustainable Brand for the Second Year in a Row
PU
03/01RYOHIN KEIKAKU : "Life in Art 'TOKYO MODERNISM 2022'" Started
PU
02/25RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/23RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Sales of MUJI products through CO-OP Sapporo's "Todok Home delivery syste..
PU
02/15RYOHIN KEIKAKU : "Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement" with Miyashiro Town
PU
02/15RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Introducing a new payment service "COIN+" to MUJI's smartphone APP "MUJI ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 487 B 4 126 M 4 126 M
Net income 2022 30 434 M 258 M 258 M
Net cash 2022 65 098 M 552 M 552 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 397 B 3 361 M 3 361 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 8 882
Free-Float -
Chart RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 508,00 JPY
Average target price 2 425,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoru Matsuzaki Manager-Asia Region
Masaaki Kanai Director & GM-Life Miscellaneous Goods
Yuki Yamamoto Head-Research & Technology
Nobuo Domae GM-Sales & Head-Information System
Isao Endo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-14.08%3 385
WESFARMERS LIMITED-17.07%40 767
FIVE BELOW, INC.-28.08%8 595
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-20.78%7 446
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED19.53%6 884
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.99%6 519