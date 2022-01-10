Ryohin Keikaku : "MUJIcom HIGASHI IKEBUKURO" to be Opened

"MUJIcom HIGASHI IKEBUKURO" is a community-based small-scale store that offers "MUJI Kitchen", MUJI's first takeaway meal service offering freshly cooked lunch boxes and prepared foods. In addition to abundant variety of food items, this store also offers daily necessities including cleaning items, and other everyday consumables. Also, based on the concept of "community-based small-scale store offering daily necessities within walking distance", it will also promote initiatives to deepen the connection with the community. Through introduction of shops that are deeply rooted in the Ikebukuro area and sales of the shops' representative products, we aim to make the store a convenient and familiar place for the residents and people working in and near the Higashi-Ikesbukuro area.

*About "MUJIcom"

A MUJI store located on the street one walks by every day, so one can drop in to shop anytime. From food to daily necessities and clothing, it offers elaborately selected items essential for everyday life.