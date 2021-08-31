Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7453   JP3976300008

RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.

(7453)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryohin Keikaku : Product Focus No. 9 "Beads Sofa"

08/31/2021 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Products/Services2021.8.31
Product Focus No. 9 'Beads Sofa'

■ 'Beads Sofa' Developed Based on Customers Feedback
　Development of Beads Sofa was first started in 'Craftsmanship Project' that makes use of customers feedback in the product development. In the 'Craftsmanship Project', we asked for ideas on the theme of 'sitting life', and we received the most comments on large cushion-like-sofas that can support the entire body.
　Furthermore, the result of the questionnaire on the designs showed that the most desired design was 'fabric-typed sofa that can be changed to different shapes. Based on the result, we built basic concepts for developing Beads Sofa. The basic concepts are as follows: (1) You can lay your entire body on and be relaxed. (2) Made of a material that easily fits the body and does not make you feel tired even after a long-time use. (3) The material is soft and flexible, but not easy to lose the shape. In order to realise these basic concepts, a variety of materials, shapes and bead sizes were tried and tested during the development phase. We had asked some customers to use samples and found that use of cushion filled with fine beads of 0.5 mm and covered with swimwear material and canvas would be able to realize both comfortable cocooned feeling and shape retaining capability. Through these processes, we finally launched Beads Sofa in 2002. The sofa was well received by many customers and has grown to become one of our most popular products.

■ Special Features of Beads Sofa
　In addition to the sofa that provides a relaxed and cocooned feeling, we developed washable and replaceable covers for easy maintenance after purchase. Furthermore, we reviewed materials of covers and beads, and added size variations and cover types to make it easier for customers to incorporate the sofa in their lifestyle.
　Also, upon receiving feedback from customers saying that the sofa got worn out, we developed a refill cushion that can be added inside the beads sofa to restore the cushioning property and launched it in 2020. We will continue to work on improving the product to make it possible for customers to use the sofa for a long time.

[Three Principles of Beads Sofa]
Selection of Materials ... Select optimal materials for beads to be filled in the sofa and material for knit fabric that determines seating comfort.
Streamlining of processes... Select the most suitable production plant and continue to review the processes to increase the efficiency.
Simplification of packaging... Use as simple package as possible while guaranteeing the logistical aspects.

■Future Goals
　It's not just about Beads Sofa, but we always develop products considering how MUJI products can be useful in our customers' lives. We will continue to develop furniture that can be used for a long time without wasting any limited resources.

■ To all customers using Beads Sofas
　MUJI Beads Sofa has been enjoying many support from customers. As we spend more and more time at home, we would like our customers to enjoy the seating comfort and feel relaxed on the Beads Sofa. We will continue to evolve the product to make it more useful.

Disclaimer

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 07:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.
03:42aRYOHIN KEIKAKU : ITSUMO MOSHIMO - Release of New Products and Expansion of Activ..
PU
03:42aRYOHIN KEIKAKU : Mr. Akira Kawamura, General Manager of Space Good Business, Soc..
PU
03:42aRYOHIN KEIKAKU : Product Focus No. 9 "Beads Sofa"
PU
03:42aRYOHIN KEIKAKU : Children's Cafeteria Held in MUJI Tokyo Ariake
PU
08/30RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/23RYOHIN KEIKAKU : MUJI Kyoto Yamashina Participated in a Workshop at Kyoto Tachib..
PU
08/16RYOHIN KEIKAKU : We Provide Support to Learning-support Activities
PU
08/16RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Face Masks Donated to Help Combat COVID-19 in India
PU
08/03RYOHIN KEIKAKU : The "Naoetsu Umimachi Art" Exhibition Started
PU
08/03RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Life in Art Exhibition Project Members
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 456 B 4 146 M 4 146 M
Net income 2021 32 116 M 292 M 292 M
Net cash 2021 42 636 M 388 M 388 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 630 B 5 730 M 5 731 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 9 046
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2 394,00 JPY
Average target price 2 920,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoru Matsuzaki President & Representative Director
Masaaki Kanai Chairman
Yuki Yamamoto Head-Research & Technology
Nobuo Domae Senior MD, GM-Sales & Head-Information System
Isao Endo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.13.73%5 730
WESFARMERS LIMITED19.44%49 805
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-24.33%24 100
FIVE BELOW, INC.22.59%12 011
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.46%6 460
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED12.20%6 411