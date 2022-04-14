Ryohin Keikaku : Summary of Financial Results 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2022
Summary of Financial Results 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2022
2022.04.14
Sales 2022
486 B
3 868 M
3 868 M
Net income 2022
29 691 M
236 M
236 M
Net cash 2022
61 558 M
490 M
490 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,7x
Yield 2022
3,32%
Capitalization
319 B
2 537 M
2 537 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,53x
EV / Sales 2023
0,43x
Nbr of Employees
8 882
Free-Float
80,6%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
1 212,00 JPY
Average target price
2 291,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target
89,1%
