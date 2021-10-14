Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7453   JP3976300008

RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.

(7453)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryohin Keikaku : Summary of Financial Results Full Year Fiscal 2021

10/14/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Releases

Summary of Financial Results Full Year Fiscal 2021

2021.10.14

  • Copied to clipboard

Share:

クリップボードにコピーされました

For press inquiries please contact below or send a message from Contact Us portal.

PR Department, PR & ESG Division
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.
Tokyo, JAPAN

Disclaimer

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.
10/08RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Free Smartphone APP "MUJI passport" Launched in the U.S.A.
PU
10/06RYOHIN KEIKAKU : The largest MUJI store in Japan, MUJI iias Kasugai, will be opened in Kas..
PU
10/05RYOHIN KEIKAKU : MUJI Shinjuku (Piccadilly) Store Manager Mr. Junya Nagato・MUJI Shi..
PU
09/28RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Mobile Sales Started at MUJI Minnami no Sato
PU
09/22RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Free Smartphone APP "MUJI passport" Launched in Singapore
PU
09/21RYOHIN KEIKAKU : TOBU Dobutsu Koen Ekimae Opened
PU
09/15RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Free Smartphone APP "MUJI passport" Launched in Malaysia
PU
09/14China's Miniso to double U.S. stores, add NY 'flagship' as pandemic slashes mall rents
RE
09/14RYOHIN KEIKAKU : MUJI Shinjuku (Piccadilly) and MUJI Shinjuku Reopened
PU
09/07RYOHIN KEIKAKU : Price Review for Everyday Life
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 454 B 4 001 M 4 001 M
Net income 2021 32 683 M 288 M 288 M
Net cash 2021 43 279 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 1,73%
Capitalization 587 B 5 171 M 5 166 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 046
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2 230,00 JPY
Average target price 2 965,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoru Matsuzaki President & Representative Director
Masaaki Kanai Chairman
Yuki Yamamoto Head-Research & Technology
Nobuo Domae Senior MD, GM-Sales & Head-Information System
Isao Endo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.5.94%5 171
WESFARMERS LIMITED7.54%45 280
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-41.88%17 228
FIVE BELOW, INC.2.86%10 083
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.63%6 383
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.22%5 641