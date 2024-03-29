March 27, 2024

For Immediate Release

Ryosan Company, Limited

Representative: Kazuhiko Inaba

Representative Director, President

Listing Code No.: 8140

Listing: Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Inquiries: Norihiko Takahashi

Executive Officer

General Manager, Corporate Planning

Headquarters

TEL: +81-3-3862-3816

Notice Concerning Delisting of Company Shares

At Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders convened respectively on December 19, 2023 by both Ryosan Company, Limited ("the Company") and Ryoyo Electro Corporation ("Ryoyo Electro") (collectively "the Partner Companies"), the shareholders of the Partner Companies approved motions as tabled to establish a wholly owning parent company by transfer of their respective shares. The necessary procedures were completed later. As a result, on April 1, 2024 Ryoyo Ryosan Holdings, Inc. ("Ryoyo Ryosan") will be established as the wholly owning parent company of the Partner Companies. The Partner Companies will then become wholly owned subsidiaries of Ryoyo Ryosan.

On the same day, the shares of Ryoyo Ryosan will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Prime Market under the securities code 167A. In preparation for this listing, the shares of the Company will be delisted on March 28, 2024.

For details, please refer to "Notice of Execution of Definitive Agreement for Management Integration between Ryoyo Electro Corporation and Ryosan Company, Limited through the Establishment of a Joint Holding Company (Share Transfer)," published October 16, 2023.

The Company is deeply grateful to all shareholders and related parties for your understanding and kind support of the Directors' management over many years, from July 1983, when the Company listed its shares on the Second Section of the TSE, and from March 1986, when the Company's listing was moved to the First Section of the TSE (now TSE Prime Market). Going forward as the Ryoyo Ryosan Group, the Directors will strive harder than ever to improve corporate value. In this effort we humbly ask for your renewed understanding, support and encouragement.

