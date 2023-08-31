August 31, 2023

Consolidated Financial Review

for the Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2023 ［Japanese standards］（Consolidated)

Company name:

RYOYO ELECTRO CORPORATION

Headquarters address:

12-22 Tsukiji 1-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-8408 Japan

URL:

https://www.ryoyo.co.jp

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section

Code number:

8068

Company representative:

Moritaka Nakamura, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Masayuki Takahashi, Executive General Manager,Administration Headquaters

Tel: +81-3-3543-7711

E-mail: irmanager@ryoyo.co.jp

Due

date

of

submitting of quarterly financial statement

: September 12, 2023

Due

date

of

starting delivery of dividends

: October 2, 2023

Supplementary materials

for

the quarterly financial results

: Yes

Investor

conference for

the

quarterly financial results

: Yes

Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

１．Financial highlights for the second quarter ended July 31, 2023（2/1/2023-7/31/2023）

（１）Consolidated operating results

Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of previous year.

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Six months ended 7/31/23

65,060

7.0

2,314

(7.9)

6,494

162.0

Six months ended 7/31/22

60,809

16.4

2,513

164.7

2,478

120.2

Note: Comprehensive income

Six months ended 7/31/23:

8,087

million yen

(163.8%)

Six months ended 7/31/22:

3,065

million yen

(161.0%)

Profit attributable to

Net income per share

Fully diluted

owners of parent

net income per share

Millions of yen

Yen

Yen

Six months ended 7/31/23

5,751

223.0

284.75

284.33

Six months ended 7/31/22

1,780

114.5

88.31

88.17

（２）Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

As of 7/31/23

101,005

51,649

51.1

2,554.07

As of 1/31/23

88,409

44,725

50.6

2,213.66

(Reference) Equity

As of

7/31/23:

51,620 million yen

As of

1/31/23:

44,697 million yen

1

２．Dividends

Three

Six

Nine

Year

months

months

months

ended

ended

ended

ended

(Base date)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended 1/31/23

50.00

60.00

Year ending 1/31/24

80.00

Year ending 1/31/24 (Estimate)

80.00

Note: Revision to dividend forecast for this period: None

３．Financial forecast for the year ending January 31,2024（2/1/2023-1/31/2024） Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of previous year.

Total

Yen 110.00 － 160.00

Operating

Profit

Net income per

Net sales

Ordinary profit

attributable to

profit

share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Year ending

128,000

(1.5)

4,300

(8.4)

8,900

98.8

7,500

145.4

371.31

1/31/24

Note: Revisions to financial forecast for this period: None

2

４．Others

（1）Important changes in subsidiaries

(Change on specific subsidiaries with changes in scope of consolidation): None

Newly added: － Excluded: －

（2）Use of simplified accounting method and special accounting policy for the quarterly consolidated

financial reporting: None

（3）Changes in principles, procedures and method of presentation for the quarterly consolidated

financial statements

Changes in accounting policies: None

Other changes: None

Changes in accounting estimate: None

Restatement of revisions: None

（4）Number of shares outstanding (common shares)

Number of shares of common shares issued as of:

(Including treasury shares)

July

31,2023:

26,800,000

shares

January 31,2023:

26,800,000

shares

Number of shares of treasury shares:

July

31,2023:

6,588,877 shares

January 31,2023:

6,608,536 shares

Average number of shares outstanding as of:

July

31,2023:

20,198,812

shares

July

31,2022:

20,164,242

shares

Indication regarding the implementation status of the quarterly review procedure

This Financial Review is not subject to audit procedure under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Caution on forecast for the year ending January 31,2024

Forecasts regarding future performance in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from these statements for a number of reasons.

※ This financial review is only the translation of Japanese version.

3

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

January 31, 2023

July 31, 2023

Amount

Amount

（ Assets）

Current Assets

Cash and deposits

19,031

12,865

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

30,966

31,738

Electronically recorded monetary claims

- operating

3,886

2,786

Merchandise and finished goods

23,623

19,902

Work in process

174

316

Other

1,502

1,036

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1)

(1)

Total current assets

79,183

68,645

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

226

204

Intangible assets

Goodwill

471

439

Other

361

462

Total intangible assets

832

901

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

5,308

6,939

Shares of subsidiaries and associates

97

21,485

Deferred tax assets

110

76

Retirement benefit asset

1,589

1,633

Other

1,642

1,822

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(582)

(705)

Total investments and other assets

8,166

31,252

Total non-current assets

9,225

32,359

Total assets

88,409

101,005

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

January 31, 2023

July 31, 2023

Amount

Amount

（Liabilities）

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

13,366

14,187

Short-term borrowings

25,817

30,728

Income taxes payable

1,423

606

Accrued consumption taxes

143

511

Provision for bonuses

857

362

Other

1,048

1,256

Total current liabilities

42,657

47,653

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

603

1,307

Retirement benefit liability

316

309

Other

106

86

Total non-current liabilities

1,026

1,702

Total liabilities

43,683

49,355

（Net assets）

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

13,672

13,672

Capital surplus

13,336

13,336

Retained earnings

32,000

36,538

Treasury shares

(17,068)

(17,018)

Total shareholders' equity

41,940

46,528

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,805

3,007

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

0

0

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,124

2,253

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(173)

(169)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,756

5,092

Share acquisition rights

28

28

Total net assets

44,725

51,649

Total liabilities and net assets

88,409

101,005

5

