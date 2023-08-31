August 31, 2023
Consolidated Financial Review
for the Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2023 ［Japanese standards］（Consolidated)
Company name:
RYOYO ELECTRO CORPORATION
Headquarters address:
12-22 Tsukiji 1-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-8408 Japan
URL:
https://www.ryoyo.co.jp
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section
Code number:
8068
Company representative:
Moritaka Nakamura, President & Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries:
Masayuki Takahashi, Executive General Manager,Administration Headquaters
Tel: +81-3-3543-7711
E-mail: irmanager@ryoyo.co.jp
Due
date
of
submitting of quarterly financial statement
: September 12, 2023
Due
date
of
starting delivery of dividends
: October 2, 2023
Supplementary materials
for
the quarterly financial results
: Yes
Investor
conference for
the
quarterly financial results
: Yes
Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
１．Financial highlights for the second quarter ended July 31, 2023（2/1/2023-7/31/2023）
（１）Consolidated operating results
Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of previous year.
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Six months ended 7/31/23
65,060
7.0
2,314
(7.9)
6,494
162.0
Six months ended 7/31/22
60,809
16.4
2,513
164.7
2,478
120.2
Note: Comprehensive income
Six months ended 7/31/23:
8,087
million yen
(163.8%)
Six months ended 7/31/22:
3,065
million yen
(161.0%)
Profit attributable to
Net income per share
Fully diluted
owners of parent
net income per share
Millions of yen
％
Yen
Yen
Six months ended 7/31/23
5,751
223.0
284.75
284.33
Six months ended 7/31/22
1,780
114.5
88.31
88.17
（２）Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
％
Yen
As of 7/31/23
101,005
51,649
51.1
2,554.07
As of 1/31/23
88,409
44,725
50.6
2,213.66
(Reference) Equity
As of
7/31/23:
51,620 million yen
As of
1/31/23:
44,697 million yen
２．Dividends
Three
Six
Nine
Year
months
months
months
ended
ended
ended
ended
(Base date)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended 1/31/23
－
50.00
－
60.00
Year ending 1/31/24
－
80.00
－
－
Year ending 1/31/24 (Estimate)
－
－
－
80.00
Note: Revision to dividend forecast for this period: None
３．Financial forecast for the year ending January 31,2024（2/1/2023-1/31/2024） Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of previous year.
Total
Yen 110.00 － 160.00
Operating
Profit
Net income per
Net sales
Ordinary profit
attributable to
profit
share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Yen
Year ending
128,000
(1.5)
4,300
(8.4)
8,900
98.8
7,500
145.4
371.31
1/31/24
Note: Revisions to financial forecast for this period: None
４．Others
（1）Important changes in subsidiaries
(Change on specific subsidiaries with changes in scope of consolidation): None
Newly added: － Excluded: －
（2）Use of simplified accounting method and special accounting policy for the quarterly consolidated
financial reporting: None
（3）Changes in principles, procedures and method of presentation for the quarterly consolidated
financial statements
①
Changes in accounting policies: None
②
Other changes: None
③
Changes in accounting estimate: None
④
Restatement of revisions: None
（4）Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
①
Number of shares of common shares issued as of:
(Including treasury shares)
July
31,2023:
26,800,000
shares
January 31,2023:
26,800,000
shares
②
Number of shares of treasury shares:
July
31,2023:
6,588,877 shares
January 31,2023:
6,608,536 shares
③
Average number of shares outstanding as of:
July
31,2023:
20,198,812
shares
July
31,2022:
20,164,242
shares
Indication regarding the implementation status of the quarterly review procedure
This Financial Review is not subject to audit procedure under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Caution on forecast for the year ending January 31,2024
Forecasts regarding future performance in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from these statements for a number of reasons.
※ This financial review is only the translation of Japanese version.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of
As of
January 31, 2023
July 31, 2023
Amount
Amount
（ Assets）
Current Assets
Cash and deposits
19,031
12,865
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
30,966
31,738
Electronically recorded monetary claims
- operating
3,886
2,786
Merchandise and finished goods
23,623
19,902
Work in process
174
316
Other
1,502
1,036
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1)
(1)
Total current assets
79,183
68,645
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
226
204
Intangible assets
Goodwill
471
439
Other
361
462
Total intangible assets
832
901
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
5,308
6,939
Shares of subsidiaries and associates
97
21,485
Deferred tax assets
110
76
Retirement benefit asset
1,589
1,633
Other
1,642
1,822
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(582)
(705)
Total investments and other assets
8,166
31,252
Total non-current assets
9,225
32,359
Total assets
88,409
101,005
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of
As of
January 31, 2023
July 31, 2023
Amount
Amount
（Liabilities）
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
13,366
14,187
Short-term borrowings
25,817
30,728
Income taxes payable
1,423
606
Accrued consumption taxes
143
511
Provision for bonuses
857
362
Other
1,048
1,256
Total current liabilities
42,657
47,653
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
603
1,307
Retirement benefit liability
316
309
Other
106
86
Total non-current liabilities
1,026
1,702
Total liabilities
43,683
49,355
（Net assets）
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
13,672
13,672
Capital surplus
13,336
13,336
Retained earnings
32,000
36,538
Treasury shares
(17,068)
(17,018)
Total shareholders' equity
41,940
46,528
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,805
3,007
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
0
0
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,124
2,253
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(173)
(169)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,756
5,092
Share acquisition rights
28
28
Total net assets
44,725
51,649
Total liabilities and net assets
88,409
101,005
