Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. S-1 Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A012750   KR7012750006

S-1 CORPORATION

(A012750)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
57900.00 KRW   -1.03%
05/05Scope Ratings places US credit ratings under review for downgrade
RE
05/01Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell; First Republic Bank Poised to Fall, SoFi Technologies to Rise
MT
05/01S1 Corp's Net Income Jumps in Q1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scope Ratings places US credit ratings under review for downgrade

05/05/2023 | 08:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: US Capitol views

(Reuters) - Scope Ratings on Friday placed the United States of America's AA long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings in local and foreign currency under review for a possible downgrade.

The review for ratings downgrade reflects the longer-run risk associated with misuse of the debt-ceiling instrument, Scope said adding that the U.S. government faced elevated risks during recurrent debt-ceiling crises.

"Recurrent debt-ceiling crises have resulted in phases of debt repayment distress for the federal government and dependence on last-minute congressional action to ensure repayment of the United States' debt in full and on time", Scope said in a statement.

Scope also placed United States' S-1+ short-term issuer ratings in local and foreign currency under review for downgrade.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
All news about S-1 CORPORATION
05/05Scope Ratings places US credit ratings under review for downgrade
RE
05/01Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell; First Republic Bank Poise..
MT
05/01S1 Corp's Net Income Jumps in Q1
MT
04/18Auddia Secures Bridge Financing; Withdraws Pending S-1 Registration Statement
MT
03/13Sezzle Plans Listing on Nasdaq Global Market; Shares Jump 6%
MT
03/07S-1 Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/04J&J's consumer health unit Kenvue files for U.S. IPO
RE
2022S-1 CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022CI Financial Confirming Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Pro..
MT
2022S-1 Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 585 B 1,96 B 1,96 B
Net income 2023 159 B 0,12 B 0,12 B
Net cash 2023 279 B 0,21 B 0,21 B
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 4,32%
Capitalization 1 958 B 1 484 M 1 484 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 6 508
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart S-1 CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
S-1 Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S-1 CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 57 900,00 KRW
Average target price 77 516,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kiyoshi Moriya Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Bum Namgung President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hae-Kyun Jung Managing Director, Head-Security R&D
Nam-Soo Moon Managing Director, Head-Research & Development
Jae-Hoon Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S-1 CORPORATION-2.36%1 478
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.98%50 403
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.97.61%11 075
ALLEGION PLC1.68%9 413
ADT INC.-43.44%4 680
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.95%2 373
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer