S A L Steel : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B
09/16/2022 | 10:30am EDT
September 16th, 2022
To,
The Manager (Listing),
The BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
"Exchange Plaza", C-1 , Block - G,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Script Code: 532604
Script Code: SALSTEEL
Dear Sir,
SUB: INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATION AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015
Further to our letter dated 13th September, 2022, please note that Company, today, has entered into a Supply Agreement for 3 years with AIA Engineering Limited ("AIA") for supply of Ferro Chrome to AIA on non-exclusive basis.
Consequent to above, Company has also agreed to avail a secured Inter Corporate Deposit of Rs. 125 Crores from AIA which will be used by the Company to repay its loan / for working capital requirements.
The information is issued to the members of the Stock Exchanges and in the interest of the public at large.
S.A.L. Steel Limited published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 14:29:08 UTC.