S A L Steel : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B

September 16th, 2022 To, To, The Manager (Listing), The Manager (Listing), The BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", C-1 , Block - G, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Script Code: 532604 Script Code: SALSTEEL Dear Sir,

SUB: INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATION AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

Further to our letter dated 13th September, 2022, please note that Company, today, has entered into a Supply Agreement for 3 years with AIA Engineering Limited ("AIA") for supply of Ferro Chrome to AIA on non-exclusive basis.

Consequent to above, Company has also agreed to avail a secured Inter Corporate Deposit of Rs. 125 Crores from AIA which will be used by the Company to repay its loan / for working capital requirements.

The information is issued to the members of the Stock Exchanges and in the interest of the public at large.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

FOR SAL STEELS LIMITED