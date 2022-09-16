Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. S.A.L. Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532604   INE658G01014

S.A.L. STEEL LIMITED

(532604)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
11.18 INR   +9.93%
09/13S.A.L. Steel Limited Secures Borrowing of Money by Way of Inter Corporate Loans
CI
08/09S.A.L. Steel Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/28S.A.L. Steel Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
S A L Steel : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B

09/16/2022 | 10:30am EDT
September 16th, 2022

To,

To,

The Manager (Listing),

The Manager (Listing),

The BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", C-1 , Block - G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Script Code: 532604

Script Code: SALSTEEL

Dear Sir,

SUB: INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATION AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

Further to our letter dated 13th September, 2022, please note that Company, today, has entered into a Supply Agreement for 3 years with AIA Engineering Limited ("AIA") for supply of Ferro Chrome to AIA on non-exclusive basis.

Consequent to above, Company has also agreed to avail a secured Inter Corporate Deposit of Rs. 125 Crores from AIA which will be used by the Company to repay its loan / for working capital requirements.

The information is issued to the members of the Stock Exchanges and in the interest of the public at large.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

FOR SAL STEELS LIMITED

Manish

Ramchand

Daulani

Digitally signed by Manish Ramchand Daulani

DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=382424, st=Gujarat, 2.5.4.20=f3ed37be6c6158422a7411277323f0fc43d856f d6825b5bb72d10f8cbab8cfda, pseudonym=FDFDB74FDC095A870585F38A9FD0CBEC A719081B, serialNumber=19A20CFAA7839C97F0E60C437B01E50D 7107A7E26B49FBBECABB24868A4AD6DE, cn=Manish Ramchand Daulani

Date: 2022.09.16 19:08:02 +05'30'

MR. MANISH DAULANI COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

S.A.L. Steel Limited published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 14:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
