SAL Steel Limited is an India-based versatile steel, ferro alloys and power company. The Company operates near Kandla Port in the state of Gujarat in Western India. The Company’s product range consists of direct reduced iron (direct reduced iron/sponge iron), ferro alloys, iron ore pellets and various finished steel products. The Company also has a 40-megawatt (MW) plant, which generates power from a waste heat recovery boiler and fluidized bed combustion boiler. Its power generated is used for captive consumption and surplus power is sold to various customers.