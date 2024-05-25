SAL Steel Limited is an India-based versatile steel, ferro alloys and power company. The Company operates near Kandla Port in the state of Gujarat in Western India. The Companyâs product range consists of direct reduced iron (direct reduced iron/sponge iron), ferro alloys, iron ore pellets and various finished steel products. The Company also has a 40-megawatt (MW) plant, which generates power from a waste heat recovery boiler and fluidized bed combustion boiler. Its power generated is used for captive consumption and surplus power is sold to various customers.