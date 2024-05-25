S.A.L. Steel Limited announced the resignation of Shri Piyush R Chandarana as Executive Director. due to his personal reasons. His resignation has been accepted and he shall be relieved from his duties with effect from closure of business hours of May 25, 2024.
S.A.L. Steel Limited
Equities
SALSTEEL
INE658G01014
Iron & Steel
|S.A.L. Steel Limited Announces the Resignation of Shri Piyush R Chandarana as Executive Director
