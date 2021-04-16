S Dragon : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 04/16/2021 | 04:42am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1184) NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of the Company will be held at 20/F., S.A.S. Tower, 55 Lei Muk Road, Kwai Chung, N.T., Hong Kong on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 at 11:30 a.m. for the following purposes: To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and independent auditors for the year ended 31 December 2020. To declare a final dividend of HK16.5 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2020. To re-elect, each as a separate resolution, the following persons as directors: Mr. Tsui Chi Wing, Eric Mr. Wong Wai Tai Mr. Liu Chun Ning, Wilfred Mr. Wong Wai Kin and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix the Directors' remuneration. 4. To re-appoint auditors and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. 1 As special business, to consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 5. "THAT subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company (the "Directors") during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to buy-backs its own shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or on another stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange under the code on share buy-backs for this purpose with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange under the code on share buy-backs (as amended from time to time) or of any other stock exchange, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved and authorized. the maximum number of the shares of the Company to be bought back by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this Resolution and the approval pursuant to paragraph (a) shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this Resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the first annual general meeting of the Company following the passing of this resolution; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company or any applicable law to be held; or the revocation or variation of the authority given under this Resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting." 2 6. "THAT subject to paragraph (b) below, a general mandate be and is hereby unconditionally given to the Directors of the Company to exercise all the powers of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to allot, issue and deal with the shares of the Company (including making and granting offers, agreements and options which would or might require the exercise of such powers, whether during the continuance of the Relevant Period or thereafter). the maximum number of the shares of the Company allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted or dealt with pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above during the Relevant Period, otherwise than pursuant to the following, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this Resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly. a rights issue where shares are offered for a period fixed by the Directors to shareholders on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard, as appropriate, to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or stock exchange in, or in any territory applicable to the Company); an issue of shares under any share option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries of shares or rights to acquire shares of the Company and approved by the Stock Exchange; any issue of shares in the Company upon the exercise of subscription rights attaching to any warrants of the Company; or any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement implemented in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company; and 3 for the purpose of this Resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the first annual general meeting of the Company following the passing of this resolution; the expiration of period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company or any applicable law to be held; or the revocation or variation of the authority given under this Resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting"; and 7. "THAT conditionally upon Resolutions Numbers 5 and 6 being, passed, the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company and for the time being in force to exercise the powers of the Company to allot shares of the Company be and is hereby extended by the addition shares of the Company which may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors of the Company pursuant to such general mandate an amount representing the total number of issued shares of the Company bought back by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to Resolution Number 5, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution." On behalf of the Board S. A. S. Dragon Holdings Limited Dr. Yim Yuk Lun, Stanley BBS JP Chairman and Managing Director Hong Kong, 16 April 2021 4 Notes: A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. In order to be valid, the form of proxy must be deposited with the Company's Share Registrars in Hong Kong in Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong together with any power of attorney or other authority, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 12 May 2021 to 18 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to qualify for the attending and voting at the AGM, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Share Registrars in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on 11 May 2021. The record date for the attending and voting at the AGM is 11 May 2021. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 25 May 2021 to 27 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to qualify for the entitlement of the proposed final dividend, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Share Registrars in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on 24 May 2021. Dividend warrants will be dispatched on 4 June 2021. If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or a "black" rainstorm warning is in effect any time after 8:00 a.m. on the date of the AGM, the meeting will be postponed. The Company will publish an announcement on the website of the Company at www.sasdragon.com.hk and on the HKExnews website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk to notify Shareholders of the date, time and venue of the rescheduled meeting. As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely Dr. Yim Yuk Lun, Stanley BBS JP, Mr. Wong Sui Chuen, Mr. Yim Tsz Kit, Jacky, Mr. Wong Wai Tai and Mr. Tsui Chi Wing, Eric and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Wong Tak Yuen, Adrian, Mr. Liu Chun Ning, Wilfred, Mr. Cheung Chi Kwan and Mr. Wong Wai Kin. 5 Attachments Original document

Disclaimer S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Limited published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 08:41:03 UTC.

