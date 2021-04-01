Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  S.C. Aerostar S.A.    ARS   ROAEROACNOR5

S.C. AEROSTAR S.A.

(ARS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S C Aerostar S A : Press release - RMAR 21J Authorization

04/01/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Current Report

according to ASF Regulation no. 5/2018

Date of the report: 01.04.2021

Name of issuer: AEROSTAR S.A.

Registered headquarters: BACAU, No. 9 Condorilor Street

Telephone: +40 234.575.070; Fax: +40 234.572.023/572.259

Sole Registration No: 950531

Trade Register Number: J04/1137/1991

LEI : 315700G9KRN3B7XDBB73

Web/e-mail: www.aerostar.ro, aerostar@aerostar.ro

Share capital, subscribed and paid: 48.728.784 LEI

Regular market on which the issued shares are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (symbol "ARS")

Important events to be reported

On March 31, 2021, at the Air Force Headquarters, Aerostar S.A. received from the National Military Airworthiness Authority (AAMN) the certificate concerning the authorized design of modifications and repairs for state-owned aircraft in Romania, in accordance with the requirements of RMAR 21J.

The RMAR requirements (Romanian Military Airworthiness Requirements) concern the certification of the Romanian state-owned aircraft and related equipment, products and parts, as well as the certification of the organizations specialized in design and production, maintenance and preparation for maintenance.

Taking into account the complex range of activities performed by Aerostar S.A., the authorizing process of the company by the National Military Airworthiness Authority will continue by taking the necessary steps to obtain during this year the authorizations needed for the other types of activities performed by the company for military aviation technique, namely for: Maintenace in accordance with RMAR 145, Production in compliance with RMAR 21 G and Preparation for maintenance in conformity with RMAR 147.

The certificate issued by AAMN for the Design Organization has the number RO.AAMN.21.J.00002 and applies to the field of design of repairs and modifications on small and large aircraft, as well as design of repairs and modifications on hydraulic and pneumatic systems and landing gear for helicopters, based on the proven expertise and experience on MiG-21 LancerR, IAK-52 type platforms and systems, hydro-pneumatic equipment and landing gears for IAR-99 ȘOIM aicraft and IAR 316 and IAR 330 helicopters belonging to the Romanian Air Force.

This authorization creates new development opportunities for AEROSTAR S.A. and demonstrates the company's capacity to design modifications for the military aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force, as well as for the future programs of the Romanian Army.

President and General Director

Grigore Filip

Disclaimer

Aerostar SA published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about S.C. AEROSTAR S.A.
04:32aS C AEROSTAR S A  : Press release - RMAR 21J Authorization
PU
03/29S C AEROSTAR S A  : Remuneration policy of the management structure of Aerostar ..
PU
03/22S C AEROSTAR S A  : Report on recommendation for the selection of the statutory ..
PU
03/22S C AEROSTAR S A  : Financial Statements for the financial year 2020
PU
03/22S C AEROSTAR S A  : Proposal for the distribution of the profit of the year 2020
PU
03/22S C AEROSTAR S A  : Report of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2020
PU
03/22S C AEROSTAR S A  : Completing the Convening Notice of the Orinary General Meeti..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 299 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
Net income 2020 38,4 M 9,16 M 9,16 M
Net cash 2020 203 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 627 M 150 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 807
Free-Float 13,6%
Chart S.C. AEROSTAR S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.C. Aerostar S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grigore Filip Chairman & General Director
Doru Damaschin Vice Chairman, Director-Finance & Accounting
Mihail-Nicolae Toncea Director
Daniel Virna Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Liviu Claudiu Doros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.C. AEROSTAR S.A.-3.74%150
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.05%117 511
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION4.09%103 274
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION6.21%53 797
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION22.00%52 040
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.23%41 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ