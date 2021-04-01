S C Aerostar S A : Press release - RMAR 21J Authorization

Current Report

according to ASF Regulation no. 5/2018

Date of the report: 01.04.2021

Name of issuer: AEROSTAR S.A.

Important events to be reported

On March 31, 2021, at the Air Force Headquarters, Aerostar S.A. received from the National Military Airworthiness Authority (AAMN) the certificate concerning the authorized design of modifications and repairs for state-owned aircraft in Romania, in accordance with the requirements of RMAR 21J.

The RMAR requirements (Romanian Military Airworthiness Requirements) concern the certification of the Romanian state-owned aircraft and related equipment, products and parts, as well as the certification of the organizations specialized in design and production, maintenance and preparation for maintenance.

Taking into account the complex range of activities performed by Aerostar S.A., the authorizing process of the company by the National Military Airworthiness Authority will continue by taking the necessary steps to obtain during this year the authorizations needed for the other types of activities performed by the company for military aviation technique, namely for: Maintenace in accordance with RMAR 145, Production in compliance with RMAR 21 G and Preparation for maintenance in conformity with RMAR 147.

The certificate issued by AAMN for the Design Organization has the number RO.AAMN.21.J.00002 and applies to the field of design of repairs and modifications on small and large aircraft, as well as design of repairs and modifications on hydraulic and pneumatic systems and landing gear for helicopters, based on the proven expertise and experience on MiG-21 LancerR, IAK-52 type platforms and systems, hydro-pneumatic equipment and landing gears for IAR-99 ȘOIM aicraft and IAR 316 and IAR 330 helicopters belonging to the Romanian Air Force.

This authorization creates new development opportunities for AEROSTAR S.A. and demonstrates the company's capacity to design modifications for the military aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force, as well as for the future programs of the Romanian Army.

