    ARS   ROAEROACNOR5

S.C. AEROSTAR S.A.

(ARS)
S C Aerostar S A : Quarterly Report as on 31 march 2021 (posted on Aerostar website on 14.05.2021, hours 08.00 AM)

05/14/2021 | 01:02am EDT
The Message of The

President & General Director

REPORT FOR FIRST QUARTER

1 January - 31 March 2021

The Board of Directors' Report

Individual Financial Statements

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PROFESSIONALISM!

Quarterly Report 31.03.2021

CONTENTS

REPORT OF THE BORD OF DIRECTORS FOR 1ST QUARTER

Page

Identification date and field of activity

2

Message of the President of the Board of Directors & General Director

3

§

About AEROSTAR S.A.

4

∙ Key figures in 1st Quarter

5

Economic-financial indicators

5

Tangible assets

6

§

"AEROSTAR" shares (ARS)

7

§ Important events in 1st Quarter

9

External events of interest

9

∙ Subsequent events of the reporting period

11

§

Business model

12

AEROSTAR business

13

AEROSTAR sales

13

Investments in 1st Quarter

15

∙ Business environment and organizational context

16

§

Business lines

18

Manufacture of aeronautical products

18

MRO Civil Aviation

19

Defence systems

19

Business precentage in total sales for 1st Quarter

21

§

Quality and environment

22

§

Our employees

23

Social and manpower aspects, information about our employees

23

Labor relations and social dialogue

23

Vocational training, education and development

23

Health and labor safety, working conditions

23

∙ Shareholder's structure on 31 March 2021

24

Management structure on 31 March 2021

24

The trend the main risks and uncertainties for the following period

29

§

Financial statement - summary

29

Aerostar S.A.

Quarterly Report 31.03.2021

CONTENTS

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER

Individual statement of the financial position

Individual statement of profit or loss

Other elements of the global result

Individual statement of cash flow

Notes to the individual financial statement

Aerostar S.A.

Quarterly Report 31.03.2021

Report of the Board of Directors for

1st Quarter

1 January - 31 March 2021

The Report of the Board of Directors is prepared in accordance with the provisions

of Law 24/2017 regarding the issuers of the financial instruments and market operations and Regulation no. 5 from 2018 of the Financial Supervisory Authority (A.S.F.) regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, Annex 13, respectively.

The purpose of this report is to inform the investors regarding the modifications in the company's position and performance, which took place between January- March 2021, as well as regarding the predictable evolutions in the aviation and defence industry market and regarding the company's growth and development opportunities under the impact of Covid-19 evolution.

1

Aerostar S.A

Quarterly Report 31.03.2021

Identification data and field of activity

AEROSTAR S.A. is the forerunner of the Uzina de Reparaţii Avioane (UM 03767) founded by the Romanian State, established by the Decision of the Council of Ministers, no. 1165, date April 17th, 1953, Bucharest. During this period, the company operated in a continuous manner;

The activities take place at the registered headquarters, located on 9, Condorilor

Street, Bacău, postal code 600302. Since January 2018, AEROSTAR has registered a secondary site, as a workplace located within the area of Iaşi International Airport;

The company's unique identification code at European level (EUID) is ROONRC.J04/1137/1991 while the LEI identification code as a legal entity is 315700G9KRN3B7XDBB73;

The main field of activity is production. The main object of activity of the company AEROSTAR is "Manufacture of aircraft and spaceships" - code CAEN 3030;

Subscribed and paid-in registered capital: 48.728.784 RON;

Applicable accounting standards: The individual financial statements are prepared in accordance with the provisions of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted by the European Union, the Law of accountability no. 82/1991, re- published, with the subsequent modifications and completions and are presented in accordance with the IAS 1 requirements (Note 3);

The individual financial statements prepared for the 1st quarter of 2021 are not accompanied by the report of the statutory financial auditor. They were audited by the company's internal auditor;

Aerostar S.A. is listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange under ARS code, and the evidence of the shares and shareholders is held, under the conditions of the law, by the S.C. Depozitarul Central S.A. Bucureşti;

Telephone/fax number: 004-0234 575070/ 004-0234 572023;

Website/e-mail: www.aerostar.ro, aerostar@aerostar.ro;

The reporting period is 1st quarter, 1 January - 31 March 2021.

2

Aerostar S.A

