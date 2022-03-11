S C Agroserv Mariuta S A : Conclusion of a contract with Markant AG

Agroserv Mariuța S.A.
Ferma Zootehnica
Dragoești 927100, Ialomița
www.laptariacucaimac.ro
To: Bursa de Valori București S.A.
Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară
CURRENT REPORT 09/2022
According to Law nr. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF regulation nr. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or the Bucharest Stock Exchange Rulebook for Multilateral Trading System.
Date of report
11.03.2022
Name of the Company
Agroserv Mariuta S.A.
Registered Office
Ferma Zootehnică, Str. Primariei nr.42, Dragoesti, Ialomita,
Romania
Phone
+40 31 860 21 01
Email
ir@milkfarm.eu
Website
www.laptariacucaimac.ro
Registration nr. with Trade Registry
J21/195/2008
Fiscal Code
RO 6363609
Subscribed and paid share capital
1,038,612 lei
Total number of shares
10,386,120
Market where securities are traded
Shares: MTS AeRO Premium, Symbol MILK
Bonds: Bonds-MTS, Symbol MILK25E
Important events to be reported:Conclusion of a contract with Markant AG
The management of Agroserv Mariuta S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market that the Company has concluded an agreement, for an unlimited period of time, with terms and conditions negotiated until 2025, with Markant AG, the largest European service intermediary between large retail chains and producers of food and other groceries. Through the contract, the Company will have access to 150 large retail networks, while also ensuring operational security of orders and payments.
Markant AG offers payment intermediation services, EDI services, information, and analysis from the shelf, B2B integrations, full guarantee of the collection of issued invoices. In 2021, the company brokered payments of more than 53 billion euros between 150 major European retail chains and more than 14,000 manufacturing companies.
Through the conclusion of the contract, the Company continues to expand into European markets, targeting in particular the countries with the largest imports of finished dairy products, including Germany, Austria, Belgium and Poland.
Serban Nicusor
President of the Board of Directors