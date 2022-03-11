S C Agroserv Mariuta S A : Conclusion of a contract with Markant AG

Agroserv Mariuța S.A.

Ferma Zootehnica

Dragoești 927100, Ialomița

www.laptariacucaimac.ro

CURRENT REPORT 09/2022

Date of report 11.03.2022 Name of the Company Agroserv Mariuta S.A. Registered Office Ferma Zootehnică, Str. Primariei nr.42, Dragoesti, Ialomita, Romania Phone +40 31 860 21 01 Email ir@milkfarm.eu Website www.laptariacucaimac.ro Registration nr. with Trade Registry J21/195/2008 Fiscal Code RO 6363609 Subscribed and paid share capital 1,038,612 lei Total number of shares 10,386,120 Market where securities are traded Shares: MTS AeRO Premium, Symbol MILK Bonds: Bonds-MTS, Symbol MILK25E

Important events to be reported:Conclusion of a contract with Markant AG

The management of Agroserv Mariuta S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market that the Company has concluded an agreement, for an unlimited period of time, with terms and conditions negotiated until 2025, with Markant AG, the largest European service intermediary between large retail chains and producers of food and other groceries. Through the contract, the Company will have access to 150 large retail networks, while also ensuring operational security of orders and payments.

Markant AG offers payment intermediation services, EDI services, information, and analysis from the shelf, B2B integrations, full guarantee of the collection of issued invoices. In 2021, the company brokered payments of more than 53 billion euros between 150 major European retail chains and more than 14,000 manufacturing companies.

Through the conclusion of the contract, the Company continues to expand into European markets, targeting in particular the countries with the largest imports of finished dairy products, including Germany, Austria, Belgium and Poland.

Serban Nicusor

President of the Board of Directors