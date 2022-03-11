Log in
    MILK   RO0V4UCPBC71

S.C. AGROSERV MARIUTA S.A.

(MILK)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  03-09
9.46 RON   +2.83%
S C Agroserv Mariuta S A : Conclusion of a contract with Markant AG

03/11/2022 | 09:50am EST
Agroserv Mariuța S.A.

Ferma Zootehnica

Dragoești 927100, Ialomița

www.laptariacucaimac.ro

To: Bursa de Valori București S.A.

Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară

CURRENT REPORT 09/2022

According to Law nr. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF regulation nr. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or the Bucharest Stock Exchange Rulebook for Multilateral Trading System.

Date of report

11.03.2022

Name of the Company

Agroserv Mariuta S.A.

Registered Office

Ferma Zootehnică, Str. Primariei nr.42, Dragoesti, Ialomita,

Romania

Phone

+40 31 860 21 01

Email

ir@milkfarm.eu

Website

www.laptariacucaimac.ro

Registration nr. with Trade Registry

J21/195/2008

Fiscal Code

RO 6363609

Subscribed and paid share capital

1,038,612 lei

Total number of shares

10,386,120

Market where securities are traded

Shares: MTS AeRO Premium, Symbol MILK

Bonds: Bonds-MTS, Symbol MILK25E

Important events to be reported:Conclusion of a contract with Markant AG

The management of Agroserv Mariuta S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market that the Company has concluded an agreement, for an unlimited period of time, with terms and conditions negotiated until 2025, with Markant AG, the largest European service intermediary between large retail chains and producers of food and other groceries. Through the contract, the Company will have access to 150 large retail networks, while also ensuring operational security of orders and payments.

Markant AG offers payment intermediation services, EDI services, information, and analysis from the shelf, B2B integrations, full guarantee of the collection of issued invoices. In 2021, the company brokered payments of more than 53 billion euros between 150 major European retail chains and more than 14,000 manufacturing companies.

Through the conclusion of the contract, the Company continues to expand into European markets, targeting in particular the countries with the largest imports of finished dairy products, including Germany, Austria, Belgium and Poland.

Serban Nicusor

President of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Agroserv Mariuta SA published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
