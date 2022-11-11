S C Artego S A : Comunicat trim 3 2022 – ENGLEZA

ARTEGO S.A.

ADRESA: Str. Ciocarlau nr. 38

TG-JIU - 210103, GORJ, ROMANIA;

J 18/1120/1991; CIF: RO 2157428

Telefon: 0040-253-22.64.44; 22.64.45

Fax: 0040-253-22.61.40; 22.60.67; 22.60.45

Capital social: 20.286.865 lei

Benzi transport, Garnituri, Placa tehnica, Covoare, Flexiblocuri, Burdufi

Coturi si mansoane radiator, piese auto din cauciuc, Covoare auto

COMMUNIQUE

S.C. ARTEGO S.A., located in Targu-Jiu, Ciocarlau Street, no. 38, Gorj County, represented by Board President-David Viorel, informs the investors and the shareholders of the company about the availability of the Report for for trimester III of 2022 on the company's website www.artego.ro, starting with 11.11.2022 at 18.30.

We mention that the financial situations on 30 september 2022 are not audited. The Report for trimester III of 2022 can also be consulted by accessing the link

below:

Board President,

David Viorel

