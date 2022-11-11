Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.C. Artego S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARTE   ROARTEACNOR4

S.C. ARTEGO S.A.

(ARTE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
12.50 RON   +0.81%
10:42aS C Artego S A : Comunicat trim 3 2022 – ENGLEZA
PU
10:42aS C Artego S A : Raport trim III 2022 ENGLEZA
PU
08/31S.C. Artego S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S C Artego S A : Comunicat trim 3 2022 – ENGLEZA

11/11/2022 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARTEGO S.A.

ADRESA: Str. Ciocarlau nr. 38

TG-JIU - 210103, GORJ, ROMANIA;

J 18/1120/1991; CIF: RO 2157428

Telefon: 0040-253-22.64.44; 22.64.45

Fax: 0040-253-22.61.40; 22.60.67; 22.60.45

Capital social: 20.286.865 lei

Benzi transport, Garnituri, Placa tehnica, Covoare, Flexiblocuri, Burdufi

Coturi si mansoane radiator, piese auto din cauciuc, Covoare auto

COMMUNIQUE

S.C. ARTEGO S.A., located in Targu-Jiu, Ciocarlau Street, no. 38, Gorj County, represented by Board President-David Viorel, informs the investors and the shareholders of the company about the availability of the Report for for trimester III of 2022 on the company's website www.artego.ro, starting with 11.11.2022 at 18.30.

We mention that the financial situations on 30 september 2022 are not audited. The Report for trimester III of 2022 can also be consulted by accessing the link

below:

Board President,

David Viorel

TELEFOANE: Director General: 22.63.70; Director Productie Reparatii: 22.61.48; Director Comercial: 22.64.62

Director Resurse Umane: 22.64.21; Director Mecano-Energetic: 22.61.48

Director Comercial Adjunct: 22.60.20; 22.63.29; Sef Dep. Ec.: 22.60.66

Centrala telefonica: 22.64.43; 22.64.44; 22.63.41; 226342; Fax: 0253/226114; 0253/226045; WebSite: www.artego.ro

Disclaimer

ARTEGO SA published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 15:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about S.C. ARTEGO S.A.
10:42aS C Artego S A : Comunicat trim 3 2022 – ENGLEZA
PU
10:42aS C Artego S A : Raport trim III 2022 ENGLEZA
PU
08/31S.C. Artego S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/17S C Artego S A : Comunicat dividende aferente 2021 – Engleza
PU
05/13S.C. Artego S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/15S C Artego S A : RAPORT FINANCIAR ANUAL 2021 – ENGLEZA
PU
04/13S C Artego S A : RAPORT HOTARARE AGA 2022 – ENGLEZA
PU
04/13S C Artego S A : 13.04.2022 OGSM & EGSM resolutions
PU
03/11S C Artego S A : Bvc 2021 – Engleza
PU
03/11S C Artego S A : RAPORTUL ADMINISTRATORILOR – ENGLEZA
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 173 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
Net income 2021 12,1 M 2,51 M 2,51 M
Net Debt 2021 24,8 M 5,16 M 5,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 101 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 748
Free-Float 14,1%
Chart S.C. ARTEGO S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.C. Artego S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Viorel David Chairman & General Director
Mihai Jianu Finance Director
Ion Gramada Technical Director
Florian Anglitoiu Non-Executive Director
Diana Loredana Buse Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.C. ARTEGO S.A.8.70%21
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG-54.78%3 191
ZHEJIANG TIANTIE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.12.06%1 978
ZHEJIANG SANWEI RUBBER ITEM CO., LTD.-14.34%1 872
TSRC CORPORATION-34.65%691
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING-28.33%439