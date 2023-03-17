S C Artego S A : RAPORT ADMINISTRATORILOR 2022 – ENGLEZA
SC ARTEGO SA
TG. JIU
REPORT
regarding the activity carried out in 2022 according to the balance sheet concluded on 31.12.2022 in keeping with Order no. 2844/2016 with subsequent amendments and completions - for the approval of the compliant accounting regulations
with International Financial Reporting Standards
SC ARTEGO SA Tg. Jiu, was established according to law no. 31/1990, based on the Government Decision no. 1224/1990 and was registered at the Trade Register under number J18 / 1120/1991, having the fiscal code RO2157428.
Shareholding structure as of December 31st, 2022
Shareholder name
No. actions
Value (RON)
Total share of
social capital (%)
PAS ARTEGO Employees Association
6.968.820
17.422.050,00
85,8785
Legal Entities
35.414
88.535,00
0,4364
Individuals
1.110.510
2.776.275,00
13,6851
The Romanian State through the
2
5,00
0,0000
Authority for the administration of state
assets
TOTAL
8.114.746
20.286.865,00
100.00
In 2022, the production activity and the economic-financial activity carried out by the company and reflected in the balance sheet concluded on 31.12.2022, are as follows:
1
CHAPTER I. PRODUCTION ACTIVITY
In 2022, the production of technical articles was 11.566 tons.
In 2022, the production for export was 6.277 tons of conveyor belts and 1.338 tons of technical sheets. Table 1 shows some comparative data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Table 1
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Commodity
160.781.296
174.382.899
133.069.906
166.390.564
200.934.353
production, RON
Conveyor
10.400
11.157
8.345
9.855
9.097
belts,MT,
of which:
- export
6.104
5.927
4.625
6.598
6.277
RON,
130.314.565
142.666.404
106.471.797
130.819.654
165.911.879
of which
- export
76.294.082
77.566.256
61.611.034
87.027.887
103.168.014
Technical
sheets,
2.049
1.918
1.766
2.771
1.980
MT, of which:
- export
1.348
1.339
1.001
1.890
1.338
RON,
17.113.441
17.622.727
14.266.865
21.567.887
19.920.421
of which
- export
10.928.944
11.708.552
8.536.477
15.480.578
12.797.003
Pressed
gaskets,
597
757
502
539
489
MT
RON
7.372.035
8.542.478
7.862.762
7.407.575
7.702.883
Total
Export
90.397.674
94.788.398
73.566.105
105.305.989
114.115.626
RON
Total EURO
19.421.370,91
19.967.318,52
15.200.491,44
21.406.669,23
23.130.441,72
During 2022, the export value reached 23.130.441,72 EURO, the export representing
56,79 % of the production of technical rubber articles. The most stable markets where the goods were exported are Germany, England, Spain, the Netherlands. It has also been exported to Italy, France, Finland, Slovakia, Serbia, Austria, Bulgaria. ARTEGO is currently the largest producer of technical rubber articles in Romania (95% of the country's need for conveyor belts) and one of the largest producers in Europe.
The value of export deliveries expressed in EURO is as follows:
The country
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Italy
475.077,86
247.672,14
274.257,47
640.898,00
761.516,02
England
3.481.413,73
2.960.298,58
3.378.633,14
4.924.681,66
3.245.759,62
Austria
52.026,53
27.597,83
169.262,38
229.836,04
287.188,26
EUA
35.226,29
34.769,68
-
-
-
2
Finland
614.785,52
848.463,14
492.021,60
595.590,48
724.904,20
Spain
3.351.839,72
3.924.233,85
2.911.316,56
3.501.717,70
5.038.474,32
Netherlands
1.877.567,63
1.552.207,44
1.480.772,69
1.752.367,69
3.226.146,65
France
2.331.047,92
2.572.580,19
1.419.709,52
2.180.879,07
792.786,73
Germany
5.567.764,48
6.409.113,48
4.151.773,06
6.165.628,98
7.643.714,52
Poland
103.673,55
40.847,33
61.680,17
63.905,99
112.478.98
Bulgaria
409.987,75
295.444,82
100.350,17
200.843,84
110.652,80
Bosnia
&
2.372,74
5.125,04
44.180,02
5.585,51
83.231,60
Herzegovina
Turkey
17.935,00
40.689,33
9.542,80
-
6.800,00
Estonia
39.791,18
10.582,60
2.531,62
2.274,84
14.580,00
Russia
-
11.871,32
18.268,87
770,00
-
Serbia
398.455,23
270.536,37
255.499,64
206.023,84
416.074,03
Belgium
203.108,06
188.320,82
91.424,65
164.657,40
83.099,94
Hungary
74.463,93
247.477,86
88.074,42
186.411,22
211.894,37
Czech
18.992,00
10.579,84
4.741,76
8.821,12
16.688,64
Republic
Ireland
49.826,20
-
-
-
-
Ukraine
11.652,16
48.753,54
9.962,29
83.606,03
70.560,11
Greece
32.066,43
57.104,73
156.532,60
45.278,27
2.116,00
Egypt
83.905,96
33.477,72
33.565,39
114.380,77
25.145,94
Lithuania
30.607,91
10.679,83
2.674,19
1.769,20
4.020,61
Moldavia
58.760,48
18.646,54
-
-
-
Slovakia
40.430,54
76.578,12
30.770,15
302.112,09
78.516,31
Morocco
15.520,18
-
-
-
-
Qatar
34.477,49
-
-
-
-
Slovenia
8.594,44
7.758,68
-
2.671,19
--
Macedonia
-
10.412,70
2.792,40
-
-
Norway
-
5.495,00
5.375,00
-
-
Belarus
-
-
3.883,88
-
-
Latvia
-
-
895,00
-
-
Azerbaijan
-
-
-
25.958,30
-
Elvetia
-
-
-
-
15.383,26
Suedia
-
-
-
-
158.708,71
TOTAL
19.421.370,91
19.967.318,52
15.200.491,44
21.406.669,23
23.130.441,72
An essential aspect to the achievements of our company is brought by the good professional training of the specialists and the management team who have always sought and found solutions not only for maintaining on the market the technical rubber articles, but also for its expansion.
3
Solutions were found for the production of new parts that, until recently, were only in the portfolio of renowned companies, such as DUNLOP, CONTINENTAL, METSO MINERALS, etc.
The training of the technical staff and its involvement in finding solutions regarding the improvement of technologies, modern equipment and the reduction of production costs was materialized by obtaining over 66 patents in the period 1985-2022. Other technical solutions are under examination at OSIM for patent, and others are in the industrial testing phase. The patented technical solutions are very diverse, some of them being made in cooperation with companies from outside Romania.
CHAPTER I I. FINANCIAL STATEMENT - EQUITY
The financial statement is based on the internal correlations existing between the elements of the patrimony from the balance sheet assets in the form of assets (economic means) available to ARTEGO SA for its production activity and in the liabilities of the balance sheet as financial sources for the formation of fixed or current assets. and the financial result of the company.
A. 1. Economic means
Economic means or direct patrimonial elements consist of fixed assets and current assets. The assets are organized in the balance sheet, in assets with acyclic use (allocation) which
includes the group of "Fixed assets" and assets with cyclical use (allocation) which includes the group of "Current assets".
INDICATOR
Beginning of 2022
End of 2022
(lRON)
(RON)
Fixed assets - total
38.666.360
38.205.805
a) Intangible assets
8.773.917
7.266.395
b) Tangible fixed assets of which:
29.892.443
30.939.410
-
land
12.775.919
12.892.792
-
Fixed assets at inventory value
98.304.407
97.794.397
-
Fixed assets at the remaining value
17.047.718
16.335.214
-
Corporal immobilizations in progress
202.227
1.844.825
c)
Financial fixed assets
-
A. 2. CURRENT ASSETS
In order to achieve its goal SC ARTEGO SA TG. JIU, must have cars, buildings and other tools. In order to make this production device work, the company had to: - buy raw materials;
to ensure stocks at different stages of the production process;
to sell in order to recover the resources spent.
Current assets consist of inventories, short-term realizable values and available values.
4
The value of current assets at 31.12. 2022 according to the balance sheet is of 98.381.653
RON structured as follows:
Indicator
Total (RON)
%
1. STOCKS of which:
56.550.742
57,48
-
raw materials, materials
35.065.254
-
finished product
20.947.189
-
products in progress
89.834
-
Assets held for sale
50.289
-
overtures
398.176
2. MONEY AVAILABILITY
820.842
0,83
3. RECEIVABLES
40.995.672
41,67
-
Trade receivables
37.257.499
-
other receivables
3.738.173
4.
SHORT-TERM
FINANCIAL
14.397
0,02
INVESTMENTS
B. PATRIMONY SITUATION
During 2022, an inventory program and fund management control was carried out. Net Assets = Fixed Assets + Current Assets - Liabilities
The net asset reflects the company's ability to meet its financial obligations.
INDICATOR
M / U
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Fixed assets
RON
47.883.466
44.934.421
41.680.492
38.666.360
38.205.805
Current assets
RON
92.542.155
93.052.623
83.037.086
98.332.713
98.381.653
Total Assets
RON
140.425.621
137.987.044
124.717.578
136.999.073
136.587.458
Total Debts
RON
57.866.515
49.258.275
38.819.721
49.745.718
43.363.720
Own capital
RON
82.545.357
88.982.079
86.199.939
87.536.120
93.530.664
ECONOMIC-FINANCIAL RESULTS
In the period 2018-2022, the economic-financial indicators were achieved as follows: