S C Artego S A : RAPORT ADMINISTRATORILOR 2022 – ENGLEZA

Solutions were found for the production of new parts that, until recently, were only in the portfolio of renowned companies, such as DUNLOP, CONTINENTAL, METSO MINERALS, etc.

The training of the technical staff and its involvement in finding solutions regarding the improvement of technologies, modern equipment and the reduction of production costs was materialized by obtaining over 66 patents in the period 1985-2022. Other technical solutions are under examination at OSIM for patent, and others are in the industrial testing phase. The patented technical solutions are very diverse, some of them being made in cooperation with companies from outside Romania.

CHAPTER I I. FINANCIAL STATEMENT - EQUITY

The financial statement is based on the internal correlations existing between the elements of the patrimony from the balance sheet assets in the form of assets (economic means) available to ARTEGO SA for its production activity and in the liabilities of the balance sheet as financial sources for the formation of fixed or current assets. and the financial result of the company.

A. 1. Economic means

Economic means or direct patrimonial elements consist of fixed assets and current assets. The assets are organized in the balance sheet, in assets with acyclic use (allocation) which

includes the group of "Fixed assets" and assets with cyclical use (allocation) which includes the group of "Current assets".

INDICATOR Beginning of 2022 End of 2022 (lRON) (RON) Fixed assets - total 38.666.360 38.205.805 a) Intangible assets 8.773.917 7.266.395 b) Tangible fixed assets of which: 29.892.443 30.939.410 - land 12.775.919 12.892.792 - Fixed assets at inventory value 98.304.407 97.794.397 - Fixed assets at the remaining value 17.047.718 16.335.214 - Corporal immobilizations in progress 202.227 1.844.825 c) Financial fixed assets -

A. 2. CURRENT ASSETS

In order to achieve its goal SC ARTEGO SA TG. JIU, must have cars, buildings and other tools. In order to make this production device work, the company had to: - buy raw materials;

to ensure stocks at different stages of the production process;

to sell in order to recover the resources spent.

Current assets consist of inventories, short-term realizable values and available values.