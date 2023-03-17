Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  S.C. Artego S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARTE   ROARTEACNOR4

S.C. ARTEGO S.A.

(ARTE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
13.40 RON   +0.75%
S C Artego S A : RAPORT ADMINISTRATORILOR 2022 – ENGLEZA

03/17/2023
SC ARTEGO SA

TG. JIU

REPORT

regarding the activity carried out in 2022 according to the balance sheet concluded on 31.12.2022 in keeping with Order no. 2844/2016 with subsequent amendments and completions - for the approval of the compliant accounting regulations

with International Financial Reporting Standards

SC ARTEGO SA Tg. Jiu, was established according to law no. 31/1990, based on the Government Decision no. 1224/1990 and was registered at the Trade Register under number J18 / 1120/1991, having the fiscal code RO2157428.

Shareholding structure as of December 31st, 2022

Shareholder name

No. actions

Value (RON)

Total share of

social capital (%)

PAS ARTEGO Employees Association

6.968.820

17.422.050,00

85,8785

Legal Entities

35.414

88.535,00

0,4364

Individuals

1.110.510

2.776.275,00

13,6851

The Romanian State through the

2

5,00

0,0000

Authority for the administration of state

assets

TOTAL

8.114.746

20.286.865,00

100.00

In 2022, the production activity and the economic-financial activity carried out by the company and reflected in the balance sheet concluded on 31.12.2022, are as follows:

1

CHAPTER I. PRODUCTION ACTIVITY

In 2022, the production of technical articles was 11.566 tons.

In 2022, the production for export was 6.277 tons of conveyor belts and 1.338 tons of technical sheets. Table 1 shows some comparative data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Table 1

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Commodity

160.781.296

174.382.899

133.069.906

166.390.564

200.934.353

production, RON

Conveyor

10.400

11.157

8.345

9.855

9.097

belts,MT,

of which:

- export

6.104

5.927

4.625

6.598

6.277

RON,

130.314.565

142.666.404

106.471.797

130.819.654

165.911.879

of which

- export

76.294.082

77.566.256

61.611.034

87.027.887

103.168.014

Technical

sheets,

2.049

1.918

1.766

2.771

1.980

MT, of which:

- export

1.348

1.339

1.001

1.890

1.338

RON,

17.113.441

17.622.727

14.266.865

21.567.887

19.920.421

of which

- export

10.928.944

11.708.552

8.536.477

15.480.578

12.797.003

Pressed

gaskets,

597

757

502

539

489

MT

RON

7.372.035

8.542.478

7.862.762

7.407.575

7.702.883

Total

Export

90.397.674

94.788.398

73.566.105

105.305.989

114.115.626

RON

Total EURO

19.421.370,91

19.967.318,52

15.200.491,44

21.406.669,23

23.130.441,72

During 2022, the export value reached 23.130.441,72 EURO, the export representing

56,79 % of the production of technical rubber articles. The most stable markets where the goods were exported are Germany, England, Spain, the Netherlands. It has also been exported to Italy, France, Finland, Slovakia, Serbia, Austria, Bulgaria. ARTEGO is currently the largest producer of technical rubber articles in Romania (95% of the country's need for conveyor belts) and one of the largest producers in Europe.

The value of export deliveries expressed in EURO is as follows:

The country

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Italy

475.077,86

247.672,14

274.257,47

640.898,00

761.516,02

England

3.481.413,73

2.960.298,58

3.378.633,14

4.924.681,66

3.245.759,62

Austria

52.026,53

27.597,83

169.262,38

229.836,04

287.188,26

EUA

35.226,29

34.769,68

-

-

-

2

Finland

614.785,52

848.463,14

492.021,60

595.590,48

724.904,20

Spain

3.351.839,72

3.924.233,85

2.911.316,56

3.501.717,70

5.038.474,32

Netherlands

1.877.567,63

1.552.207,44

1.480.772,69

1.752.367,69

3.226.146,65

France

2.331.047,92

2.572.580,19

1.419.709,52

2.180.879,07

792.786,73

Germany

5.567.764,48

6.409.113,48

4.151.773,06

6.165.628,98

7.643.714,52

Poland

103.673,55

40.847,33

61.680,17

63.905,99

112.478.98

Bulgaria

409.987,75

295.444,82

100.350,17

200.843,84

110.652,80

Bosnia

&

2.372,74

5.125,04

44.180,02

5.585,51

83.231,60

Herzegovina

Turkey

17.935,00

40.689,33

9.542,80

-

6.800,00

Estonia

39.791,18

10.582,60

2.531,62

2.274,84

14.580,00

Russia

-

11.871,32

18.268,87

770,00

-

Serbia

398.455,23

270.536,37

255.499,64

206.023,84

416.074,03

Belgium

203.108,06

188.320,82

91.424,65

164.657,40

83.099,94

Hungary

74.463,93

247.477,86

88.074,42

186.411,22

211.894,37

Czech

18.992,00

10.579,84

4.741,76

8.821,12

16.688,64

Republic

Ireland

49.826,20

-

-

-

-

Ukraine

11.652,16

48.753,54

9.962,29

83.606,03

70.560,11

Greece

32.066,43

57.104,73

156.532,60

45.278,27

2.116,00

Egypt

83.905,96

33.477,72

33.565,39

114.380,77

25.145,94

Lithuania

30.607,91

10.679,83

2.674,19

1.769,20

4.020,61

Moldavia

58.760,48

18.646,54

-

-

-

Slovakia

40.430,54

76.578,12

30.770,15

302.112,09

78.516,31

Morocco

15.520,18

-

-

-

-

Qatar

34.477,49

-

-

-

-

Slovenia

8.594,44

7.758,68

-

2.671,19

--

Macedonia

-

10.412,70

2.792,40

-

-

Norway

-

5.495,00

5.375,00

-

-

Belarus

-

-

3.883,88

-

-

Latvia

-

-

895,00

-

-

Azerbaijan

-

-

-

25.958,30

-

Elvetia

-

-

-

-

15.383,26

Suedia

-

-

-

-

158.708,71

TOTAL

19.421.370,91

19.967.318,52

15.200.491,44

21.406.669,23

23.130.441,72

An essential aspect to the achievements of our company is brought by the good professional training of the specialists and the management team who have always sought and found solutions not only for maintaining on the market the technical rubber articles, but also for its expansion.

3

Solutions were found for the production of new parts that, until recently, were only in the portfolio of renowned companies, such as DUNLOP, CONTINENTAL, METSO MINERALS, etc.

The training of the technical staff and its involvement in finding solutions regarding the improvement of technologies, modern equipment and the reduction of production costs was materialized by obtaining over 66 patents in the period 1985-2022. Other technical solutions are under examination at OSIM for patent, and others are in the industrial testing phase. The patented technical solutions are very diverse, some of them being made in cooperation with companies from outside Romania.

CHAPTER I I. FINANCIAL STATEMENT - EQUITY

The financial statement is based on the internal correlations existing between the elements of the patrimony from the balance sheet assets in the form of assets (economic means) available to ARTEGO SA for its production activity and in the liabilities of the balance sheet as financial sources for the formation of fixed or current assets. and the financial result of the company.

A. 1. Economic means

Economic means or direct patrimonial elements consist of fixed assets and current assets. The assets are organized in the balance sheet, in assets with acyclic use (allocation) which

includes the group of "Fixed assets" and assets with cyclical use (allocation) which includes the group of "Current assets".

INDICATOR

Beginning of 2022

End of 2022

(lRON)

(RON)

Fixed assets - total

38.666.360

38.205.805

a) Intangible assets

8.773.917

7.266.395

b) Tangible fixed assets of which:

29.892.443

30.939.410

-

land

12.775.919

12.892.792

-

Fixed assets at inventory value

98.304.407

97.794.397

-

Fixed assets at the remaining value

17.047.718

16.335.214

-

Corporal immobilizations in progress

202.227

1.844.825

c)

Financial fixed assets

-

A. 2. CURRENT ASSETS

In order to achieve its goal SC ARTEGO SA TG. JIU, must have cars, buildings and other tools. In order to make this production device work, the company had to: - buy raw materials;

  • to ensure stocks at different stages of the production process;
  • to sell in order to recover the resources spent.

Current assets consist of inventories, short-term realizable values and available values.

4

The value of current assets at 31.12. 2022 according to the balance sheet is of 98.381.653

RON structured as follows:

Indicator

Total (RON)

%

1. STOCKS of which:

56.550.742

57,48

-

raw materials, materials

35.065.254

-

finished product

20.947.189

-

products in progress

89.834

-

Assets held for sale

50.289

-

overtures

398.176

2. MONEY AVAILABILITY

820.842

0,83

3. RECEIVABLES

40.995.672

41,67

-

Trade receivables

37.257.499

-

other receivables

3.738.173

4.

SHORT-TERM

FINANCIAL

14.397

0,02

INVESTMENTS

B. PATRIMONY SITUATION

During 2022, an inventory program and fund management control was carried out. Net Assets = Fixed Assets + Current Assets - Liabilities

The net asset reflects the company's ability to meet its financial obligations.

INDICATOR

M / U

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Fixed assets

RON

47.883.466

44.934.421

41.680.492

38.666.360

38.205.805

Current assets

RON

92.542.155

93.052.623

83.037.086

98.332.713

98.381.653

Total Assets

RON

140.425.621

137.987.044

124.717.578

136.999.073

136.587.458

Total Debts

RON

57.866.515

49.258.275

38.819.721

49.745.718

43.363.720

Own capital

RON

82.545.357

88.982.079

86.199.939

87.536.120

93.530.664

ECONOMIC-FINANCIAL RESULTS

In the period 2018-2022, the economic-financial indicators were achieved as follows:

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(RON)

I Operating income

183.846.345

197.290.206

157.159.639

191.637.944

226.489.237

a) Turnover

169.013.285

181.088.888

131.914.607

172.531.341

199.727.280

5

