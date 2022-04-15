S C Artego S A : RAPORT FINANCIAR ANUAL 2021 – ENGLEZA

Number and date of registration at the Trade Register Office:J18 / 1120/1991;
Fiscal codeRO 2157428;
Issued securities :shares with a nominal value of 2.5 lei;
Organized market on which securities are traded: Stock exchange Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 20,286,865 lei
REPORT
regarding the activity carried out in 2021 according to the balance sheet concluded on 31.12.2021 in keeping with Order no. 2844/2016 with subsequent amendments and completions - for the approval of the compliant accounting regulations with International Financial Reporting Standards
SC ARTEGO SA Tg. Jiu, was established according to law no. 31/1990, based on the Government Decision no. 1224/1990 and was registered at the Trade Register under number J18 / 1120/1991, having the fiscal code RO2157428.
Shareholding structure as of December 31st, 2021
Shareholder name
No. actions
Value (RON)
Total share of social capital (%)
PAS ARTEGO Employees Association
6,968,820
17,422,050.00
85.8785
Legal Entities
36,612
91,530.00
0.4512
Individuals
1,109,312
2,773,280.00
13.6703
The Romanian State through the Authority for the administration of state assets
2
5.00
0.0000
TOTAL
8,114,746
20,286,865.00
100.00
According to the EGMS decision of 16.04.2019, SC ARTEGO SA repurchased in 2020 a number of 841,419 own shares in order to cancel them and reduce the share capital from 22,390,412.50 RON to 20,286,865 RON. By EGMS decision no.2 /29.03.2021, the mentioned capital reduction was approved.
In 2021, the production activity and the economic-financial activity carried out by the company and reflected in the balance sheet concluded on 31.12.2021, are as follows:
CHAPTER I. PRODUCTION ACTIVITY
In 2021, the production of technical articles was 13,165 tons.
In 2021, the production for export was 6,598 tons of conveyor belts and 1,890 tons
of technical sheets. Table 1 shows some comparative data for the years 2017, 2018,
2019, 2020 and 2021.
Table 1
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
Commodity production, RON
133,845,491
160,781,296
174,382,899
133,069,906
166,390,564
Conveyor belts,MT, of which:
9,185
10,400
11.157
8,345
9,855
- export
5,306
6,104
5,927
4,625
6,598
RON, of which
108,484,056
130,314,565
142,666,404
106,471,797
130,819,654
- export
63,914,243
76,294,082
77,566,256
61,611,034
87,027,887
Technical sheets, MT, of which:
1,785
2,049
1,918
1,766
2,771
- export
1,052
1,348
1,339
1.001
1,890
RON, of which
14,004,148
17,113,441
17,622,727
14,266,865
21,567,887
- export
8,122,398
10,928,944
11,708,552
8,536,477
15,480,578
Pressed gaskets, MT
674
597
757
502
539
RON
6,215,133
7,372,035
8,542,478
7,862,762
7,407,575
Total ExportRON
75,009,965
90,397,674
94,788,398
73,566,105
105,305,989
Total EURO
16,405,915.83
19,421,370.91
19,967,318.52
15,200,491.44
21,406,669.23
During 2021, the export value reached 21,406,669.23 EURO, the export representing 63.29% of the production of technical rubber articles. The most stable markets where the goods were exported are Germany, England, Spain, France, the Netherlands. It has also been exported to Italy, Finland, Slovakia, Serbia, Austria, Bulgaria. ARTEGO is currently the largest producer of technical rubber articles inRomania (95% of the country's need for conveyor belts) and one of the largest producers in Europe.
The value of export deliveries expressed in EURO is as follows:
The country
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Italy
958,131.93
475,077.86
247,672.14
274,257.47
640,898.00
England
3,058,162.47
3,481,413.73
2,960,298.58
3,378,633.14
4,924,681.66
Argentine
75,590.56
-
-
-
-
Austria
11,173.05
52,026.53
27,597.83
169,262.38
229,836.04
USA
-
35,226.29
34,769.68
-
-
Finland
709,050.10
614,785.52
848,463.14
492,021.60
595,590.48
Spain
3,782,901.20
3,351,839.72
3,924,233.85
2,911,316.56
3,501,717.70
Netherlands
1,386,720.03
1,877,567.63
1,552,207.44
1,480,772.69
1,752,367.69
France
597,426.55
2,331,047.92
2,572,580.19
1,419,709.52
2,180,879.07
Germany
3,889,839.95
5,567,764.48
6,409,113.48
4,151,773.06
6,165,628.98
Poland
72,657.61
103,673.55
40,847.33
61,680.17
63,905.99
Bulgaria
373,236.82
409,987.75
295,444.82
100,350.17
200,843.84
Bosnia
&
Herzegovina
32,635.98
2,372.74
5,125.04
44,180.02
5,585.51
Turkey
8,078.25
17,935.00
40,689.33
9,542.80
-
Cyprus
10,338.57
-
-
-
-
Algiers
156,889.52
-
-
-
Estonia
32,176.86
39,791.18
10,582.60
2,531.62
2,274.84
Russia
-
-
11,871.32
18,268.87
770.00
Serbia
246,774.54
398,455.23
270,536.37
255,499.64
206,023.84
Belgium
540,683.01
203,108.06
188,320.82
91,424.65
164,657.40
Hungary
127,633.19
74,463.93
247,477.86
88,074.42
186,411.22
Czech Republic
10,579.84
18,992.00
10,579.84
4,741.76
8,821.12
Ireland
96,574.78
49,826.20
-
-
-
Ukraine
2,891.40
11,652.16
48,753.54
9,962.29
83,606.03
Greece
56,381.36
32,066.43
57,104.73
156,532.60
45,278.27
Egypt
83,648.98
83,905.96
33,477.72
33,565.39
114,380.77
Lithuania
12,236.60
30,607.91
10,679.83
2,674.19
1,769.20
Croatia
205.98
-
-
-
-
Moldavia
61,938.24
58,760.48
18,646.54
-
-
Slovakia
11,358.46
40,430.54
76,578.12
30,770.15
302,112.09
Morocco
-
15,520.18
-
-
-
Qatar
-
34,477.49
-
-
-
Slovenia
-
8,594.44
7,758.68
-
2,671.19
Macedonia
-
-
10,412.70
2,792.40
-
Norway
-
-
5,495.00
5,375.00
-
Belarus
-
-
-
3,883.88
-
Latvia
-
-
-
895.00
-
Azerbaijan
-
-
-
-
25,958.30
TOTAL
16,405,915.83
19,421,370.91
19,967,318.52
15.200.491, .44
21,406,669.23
An essential aspect to the achievements of our company is brought by the good professional training of the specialists and the management team who have always sought and found solutions not only for maintaining on the market the technical rubber articles, but also for its expansion. Solutions were found for the production of new parts that, until recently, were only in the portfolio of renowned companies, such as DUNLOP, CONTINENTAL, METSO MINERALS, etc.
The training of the technical staff and its involvement in finding solutions regarding the improvement of technologies, modern equipment and the reduction of production costs was materialized by obtaining over 66 patents in the period 1985-2021. Other technical solutions are under examination at OSIM for patent, and others are in the industrial testing phase. The patented technical solutions are very diverse, some of them being made in cooperation with companies from outside Romania.
CHAPTER I I. FINANCIAL STATEMENT - EQUITY
The financial statement is based on the internal correlations existing between the elements of the patrimony from the balance sheet assets in the form of assets (economic means) available to ARTEGO SA for its production activity and in the liabilities of the balance sheet as financial sources for the formation of fixed or current assets. and the financial result of the company.
A. 1. Economic means
Economic means or direct patrimonial elements consist of fixed assets and current assets.
The assets are organized in the balance sheet, in assets with acyclic use (allocation) which includes the group of "Fixed assets" and assets with cyclical use (allocation) which includes the group of "Current assets".
INDICATOR
Beginning of 2021
(lRON)
End of 2021
(RON)
Fixed assets - total
41,680,492
38,666,360
a) Intangible assets
10,499,873
8,773,917
b) Tangible fixed assets of which:
31,180,619
29,892,443
-
land
12,779,181
12,775,919
-
Fixed assets at inventory value
98,424,562
98,304,407
-
Fixed assets at the remaining value
18,366,534
17,047,718
-
Corporal immobilizations in progress
168,325
202,227
c)
Financial fixed assets
-
-
A. 2. CURRENT ASSETS
In order to achieve its goal SC ARTEGO SA TG. JIU, must have cars, buildings and other tools. In order to make this production device work, the company had to: - buy raw materials;
- to ensure stocks at different stages of the production process;
- to sell in order to recover the resources spent.
Current assets consist of inventories, short-term realizable values and available values.
The value of current assets at 31.12. 2021 according to the balance sheet is of 98,332,713 RON structured as follows: