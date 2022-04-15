S C Artego S A : RAPORT FINANCIAR ANUAL 2021 – ENGLEZA

Annual report

For the financial year: 2021

Report date:14.04.2022

Name of the company: S.C. ARTEGO S.A.;

Registered office: Tg-Jiu, 38, Ciocârlău str., Gorj county,ZIP code 210103; Phone / fax number: tel. 0253/226444; fax 0253/226045;

Number and date of registration at the Trade Register Office: J18 / 1120/1991;

Fiscal code RO 2157428;

Issued securities : shares with a nominal value of 2.5 lei;

Organized market on which securities are traded: Stock exchange Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 20,286,865 lei

REPORT

regarding the activity carried out in 2021 according to the balance sheet concluded on 31.12.2021 in keeping with Order no. 2844/2016 with subsequent amendments and completions - for the approval of the compliant accounting regulations with International Financial Reporting Standards

SC ARTEGO SA Tg. Jiu, was established according to law no. 31/1990, based on the Government Decision no. 1224/1990 and was registered at the Trade Register under number J18 / 1120/1991, having the fiscal code RO2157428.

Shareholding structure as of December 31st, 2021

Shareholder name No. actions Value (RON) Total share of social capital (%) PAS ARTEGO Employees Association 6,968,820 17,422,050.00 85.8785 Legal Entities 36,612 91,530.00 0.4512 Individuals 1,109,312 2,773,280.00 13.6703 The Romanian State through the Authority for the administration of state assets 2 5.00 0.0000 TOTAL 8,114,746 20,286,865.00 100.00

According to the EGMS decision of 16.04.2019, SC ARTEGO SA repurchased in 2020 a number of 841,419 own shares in order to cancel them and reduce the share capital from 22,390,412.50 RON to 20,286,865 RON. By EGMS decision no.2 /29.03.2021, the mentioned capital reduction was approved.

In 2021, the production activity and the economic-financial activity carried out by the company and reflected in the balance sheet concluded on 31.12.2021, are as follows:

CHAPTER I. PRODUCTION ACTIVITY

In 2021, the production of technical articles was 13,165 tons.

In 2021, the production for export was 6,598 tons of conveyor belts and 1,890 tons

of technical sheets. Table 1 shows some comparative data for the years 2017, 2018,

2019, 2020 and 2021.

Table 1

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Commodity production, RON 133,845,491 160,781,296 174,382,899 133,069,906 166,390,564 Conveyor belts,MT, of which: 9,185 10,400 11.157 8,345 9,855 - export 5,306 6,104 5,927 4,625 6,598 RON, of which 108,484,056 130,314,565 142,666,404 106,471,797 130,819,654 - export 63,914,243 76,294,082 77,566,256 61,611,034 87,027,887 Technical sheets, MT, of which: 1,785 2,049 1,918 1,766 2,771 - export 1,052 1,348 1,339 1.001 1,890 RON, of which 14,004,148 17,113,441 17,622,727 14,266,865 21,567,887 - export 8,122,398 10,928,944 11,708,552 8,536,477 15,480,578 Pressed gaskets, MT 674 597 757 502 539 RON 6,215,133 7,372,035 8,542,478 7,862,762 7,407,575 Total ExportRON 75,009,965 90,397,674 94,788,398 73,566,105 105,305,989 Total EURO 16,405,915.83 19,421,370.91 19,967,318.52 15,200,491.44 21,406,669.23

During 2021, the export value reached 21,406,669.23 EURO, the export representing 63.29% of the production of technical rubber articles. The most stable markets where the goods were exported are Germany, England, Spain, France, the Netherlands. It has also been exported to Italy, Finland, Slovakia, Serbia, Austria, Bulgaria. ARTEGO is currently the largest producer of technical rubber articles inRomania (95% of the country's need for conveyor belts) and one of the largest producers in Europe.

The value of export deliveries expressed in EURO is as follows:

The country 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Italy 958,131.93 475,077.86 247,672.14 274,257.47 640,898.00 England 3,058,162.47 3,481,413.73 2,960,298.58 3,378,633.14 4,924,681.66 Argentine 75,590.56 - - - - Austria 11,173.05 52,026.53 27,597.83 169,262.38 229,836.04 USA - 35,226.29 34,769.68 - - Finland 709,050.10 614,785.52 848,463.14 492,021.60 595,590.48 Spain 3,782,901.20 3,351,839.72 3,924,233.85 2,911,316.56 3,501,717.70 Netherlands 1,386,720.03 1,877,567.63 1,552,207.44 1,480,772.69 1,752,367.69 France 597,426.55 2,331,047.92 2,572,580.19 1,419,709.52 2,180,879.07 Germany 3,889,839.95 5,567,764.48 6,409,113.48 4,151,773.06 6,165,628.98 Poland 72,657.61 103,673.55 40,847.33 61,680.17 63,905.99 Bulgaria 373,236.82 409,987.75 295,444.82 100,350.17 200,843.84 Bosnia & Herzegovina 32,635.98 2,372.74 5,125.04 44,180.02 5,585.51 Turkey 8,078.25 17,935.00 40,689.33 9,542.80 - Cyprus 10,338.57 - - - - Algiers 156,889.52 - - - Estonia 32,176.86 39,791.18 10,582.60 2,531.62 2,274.84 Russia - - 11,871.32 18,268.87 770.00 Serbia 246,774.54 398,455.23 270,536.37 255,499.64 206,023.84 Belgium 540,683.01 203,108.06 188,320.82 91,424.65 164,657.40 Hungary 127,633.19 74,463.93 247,477.86 88,074.42 186,411.22 Czech Republic 10,579.84 18,992.00 10,579.84 4,741.76 8,821.12 Ireland 96,574.78 49,826.20 - - - Ukraine 2,891.40 11,652.16 48,753.54 9,962.29 83,606.03 Greece 56,381.36 32,066.43 57,104.73 156,532.60 45,278.27 Egypt 83,648.98 83,905.96 33,477.72 33,565.39 114,380.77 Lithuania 12,236.60 30,607.91 10,679.83 2,674.19 1,769.20 Croatia 205.98 - - - - Moldavia 61,938.24 58,760.48 18,646.54 - - Slovakia 11,358.46 40,430.54 76,578.12 30,770.15 302,112.09 Morocco - 15,520.18 - - - Qatar - 34,477.49 - - - Slovenia - 8,594.44 7,758.68 - 2,671.19 Macedonia - - 10,412.70 2,792.40 - Norway - - 5,495.00 5,375.00 - Belarus - - - 3,883.88 - Latvia - - - 895.00 - Azerbaijan - - - - 25,958.30 TOTAL 16,405,915.83 19,421,370.91 19,967,318.52 15.200.491, .44 21,406,669.23

An essential aspect to the achievements of our company is brought by the good professional training of the specialists and the management team who have always sought and found solutions not only for maintaining on the market the technical rubber articles, but also for its expansion. Solutions were found for the production of new parts that, until recently, were only in the portfolio of renowned companies, such as DUNLOP, CONTINENTAL, METSO MINERALS, etc.

The training of the technical staff and its involvement in finding solutions regarding the improvement of technologies, modern equipment and the reduction of production costs was materialized by obtaining over 66 patents in the period 1985-2021. Other technical solutions are under examination at OSIM for patent, and others are in the industrial testing phase. The patented technical solutions are very diverse, some of them being made in cooperation with companies from outside Romania.

CHAPTER I I. FINANCIAL STATEMENT - EQUITY

The financial statement is based on the internal correlations existing between the elements of the patrimony from the balance sheet assets in the form of assets (economic means) available to ARTEGO SA for its production activity and in the liabilities of the balance sheet as financial sources for the formation of fixed or current assets. and the financial result of the company.

A. 1. Economic means

Economic means or direct patrimonial elements consist of fixed assets and current assets.

The assets are organized in the balance sheet, in assets with acyclic use (allocation) which includes the group of "Fixed assets" and assets with cyclical use (allocation) which includes the group of "Current assets".

INDICATOR Beginning of 2021 (lRON) End of 2021 (RON) Fixed assets - total 41,680,492 38,666,360 a) Intangible assets 10,499,873 8,773,917 b) Tangible fixed assets of which: 31,180,619 29,892,443 - land 12,779,181 12,775,919 - Fixed assets at inventory value 98,424,562 98,304,407 - Fixed assets at the remaining value 18,366,534 17,047,718 - Corporal immobilizations in progress 168,325 202,227 c) Financial fixed assets - -

A. 2. CURRENT ASSETS

In order to achieve its goal SC ARTEGO SA TG. JIU, must have cars, buildings and other tools. In order to make this production device work, the company had to: - buy raw materials;

- to ensure stocks at different stages of the production process;

- to sell in order to recover the resources spent.

Current assets consist of inventories, short-term realizable values and available values.

The value of current assets at 31.12. 2021 according to the balance sheet is of 98,332,713 RON structured as follows: