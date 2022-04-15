Log in
    ARTE   ROARTEACNOR4

S.C. ARTEGO S.A.

(ARTE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-12
11.80 RON   -3.28%
12:11pS C ARTEGO S A : RAPORT FINANCIAR ANUAL 2021 – ENGLEZA
PU
04/13S C ARTEGO S A : RAPORT HOTARARE AGA 2022 – ENGLEZA
PU
04/13S C ARTEGO S A : 13.04.2022 OGSM & EGSM resolutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S C Artego S A : RAPORT FINANCIAR ANUAL 2021 – ENGLEZA

04/15/2022 | 12:11pm BST
Annual report

For the financial year: 2021

Report date:14.04.2022

Name of the company: S.C. ARTEGO S.A.;

Registered office: Tg-Jiu, 38, Ciocârlău str., Gorj county,ZIP code 210103; Phone / fax number: tel. 0253/226444; fax 0253/226045;

Number and date of registration at the Trade Register Office: J18 / 1120/1991;

Fiscal code RO 2157428;

Issued securities : shares with a nominal value of 2.5 lei;

Organized market on which securities are traded: Stock exchange Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 20,286,865 lei

REPORT

regarding the activity carried out in 2021 according to the balance sheet concluded on 31.12.2021 in keeping with Order no. 2844/2016 with subsequent amendments and completions - for the approval of the compliant accounting regulations with International Financial Reporting Standards

SC ARTEGO SA Tg. Jiu, was established according to law no. 31/1990, based on the Government Decision no. 1224/1990 and was registered at the Trade Register under number J18 / 1120/1991, having the fiscal code RO2157428.

Shareholding structure as of December 31st, 2021

Shareholder name

No. actions

Value (RON)

Total share of social capital (%)

PAS ARTEGO Employees Association

6,968,820

17,422,050.00

85.8785

Legal Entities

36,612

91,530.00

0.4512

Individuals

1,109,312

2,773,280.00

13.6703

The Romanian State through the Authority for the administration of state assets

2

5.00

0.0000

TOTAL

8,114,746

20,286,865.00

100.00

According to the EGMS decision of 16.04.2019, SC ARTEGO SA repurchased in 2020 a number of 841,419 own shares in order to cancel them and reduce the share capital from 22,390,412.50 RON to 20,286,865 RON. By EGMS decision no.2 /29.03.2021, the mentioned capital reduction was approved.

In 2021, the production activity and the economic-financial activity carried out by the company and reflected in the balance sheet concluded on 31.12.2021, are as follows:

CHAPTER I. PRODUCTION ACTIVITY

In 2021, the production of technical articles was 13,165 tons.

In 2021, the production for export was 6,598 tons of conveyor belts and 1,890 tons

of technical sheets. Table 1 shows some comparative data for the years 2017, 2018,

2019, 2020 and 2021.

Table 1

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Commodity production, RON

133,845,491

160,781,296

174,382,899

133,069,906

166,390,564

Conveyor belts,MT, of which:

9,185

10,400

11.157

8,345

9,855

- export

5,306

6,104

5,927

4,625

6,598

RON, of which

108,484,056

130,314,565

142,666,404

106,471,797

130,819,654

- export

63,914,243

76,294,082

77,566,256

61,611,034

87,027,887

Technical sheets, MT, of which:

1,785

2,049

1,918

1,766

2,771

- export

1,052

1,348

1,339

1.001

1,890

RON, of which

14,004,148

17,113,441

17,622,727

14,266,865

21,567,887

- export

8,122,398

10,928,944

11,708,552

8,536,477

15,480,578

Pressed gaskets, MT

674

597

757

502

539

RON

6,215,133

7,372,035

8,542,478

7,862,762

7,407,575

Total ExportRON

75,009,965

90,397,674

94,788,398

73,566,105

105,305,989

Total EURO

16,405,915.83

19,421,370.91

19,967,318.52

15,200,491.44

21,406,669.23

During 2021, the export value reached 21,406,669.23 EURO, the export representing 63.29% of the production of technical rubber articles. The most stable markets where the goods were exported are Germany, England, Spain, France, the Netherlands. It has also been exported to Italy, Finland, Slovakia, Serbia, Austria, Bulgaria. ARTEGO is currently the largest producer of technical rubber articles inRomania (95% of the country's need for conveyor belts) and one of the largest producers in Europe.

The value of export deliveries expressed in EURO is as follows:

The country

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Italy

958,131.93

475,077.86

247,672.14

274,257.47

640,898.00

England

3,058,162.47

3,481,413.73

2,960,298.58

3,378,633.14

4,924,681.66

Argentine

75,590.56

-

-

-

-

Austria

11,173.05

52,026.53

27,597.83

169,262.38

229,836.04

USA

-

35,226.29

34,769.68

-

-

Finland

709,050.10

614,785.52

848,463.14

492,021.60

595,590.48

Spain

3,782,901.20

3,351,839.72

3,924,233.85

2,911,316.56

3,501,717.70

Netherlands

1,386,720.03

1,877,567.63

1,552,207.44

1,480,772.69

1,752,367.69

France

597,426.55

2,331,047.92

2,572,580.19

1,419,709.52

2,180,879.07

Germany

3,889,839.95

5,567,764.48

6,409,113.48

4,151,773.06

6,165,628.98

Poland

72,657.61

103,673.55

40,847.33

61,680.17

63,905.99

Bulgaria

373,236.82

409,987.75

295,444.82

100,350.17

200,843.84

Bosnia

&

Herzegovina

32,635.98

2,372.74

5,125.04

44,180.02

5,585.51

Turkey

8,078.25

17,935.00

40,689.33

9,542.80

-

Cyprus

10,338.57

-

-

-

-

Algiers

156,889.52

-

-

-

Estonia

32,176.86

39,791.18

10,582.60

2,531.62

2,274.84

Russia

-

-

11,871.32

18,268.87

770.00

Serbia

246,774.54

398,455.23

270,536.37

255,499.64

206,023.84

Belgium

540,683.01

203,108.06

188,320.82

91,424.65

164,657.40

Hungary

127,633.19

74,463.93

247,477.86

88,074.42

186,411.22

Czech Republic

10,579.84

18,992.00

10,579.84

4,741.76

8,821.12

Ireland

96,574.78

49,826.20

-

-

-

Ukraine

2,891.40

11,652.16

48,753.54

9,962.29

83,606.03

Greece

56,381.36

32,066.43

57,104.73

156,532.60

45,278.27

Egypt

83,648.98

83,905.96

33,477.72

33,565.39

114,380.77

Lithuania

12,236.60

30,607.91

10,679.83

2,674.19

1,769.20

Croatia

205.98

-

-

-

-

Moldavia

61,938.24

58,760.48

18,646.54

-

-

Slovakia

11,358.46

40,430.54

76,578.12

30,770.15

302,112.09

Morocco

-

15,520.18

-

-

-

Qatar

-

34,477.49

-

-

-

Slovenia

-

8,594.44

7,758.68

-

2,671.19

Macedonia

-

-

10,412.70

2,792.40

-

Norway

-

-

5,495.00

5,375.00

-

Belarus

-

-

-

3,883.88

-

Latvia

-

-

-

895.00

-

Azerbaijan

-

-

-

-

25,958.30

TOTAL

16,405,915.83

19,421,370.91

19,967,318.52

15.200.491, .44

21,406,669.23

An essential aspect to the achievements of our company is brought by the good professional training of the specialists and the management team who have always sought and found solutions not only for maintaining on the market the technical rubber articles, but also for its expansion. Solutions were found for the production of new parts that, until recently, were only in the portfolio of renowned companies, such as DUNLOP, CONTINENTAL, METSO MINERALS, etc.

The training of the technical staff and its involvement in finding solutions regarding the improvement of technologies, modern equipment and the reduction of production costs was materialized by obtaining over 66 patents in the period 1985-2021. Other technical solutions are under examination at OSIM for patent, and others are in the industrial testing phase. The patented technical solutions are very diverse, some of them being made in cooperation with companies from outside Romania.

CHAPTER I I. FINANCIAL STATEMENT - EQUITY

The financial statement is based on the internal correlations existing between the elements of the patrimony from the balance sheet assets in the form of assets (economic means) available to ARTEGO SA for its production activity and in the liabilities of the balance sheet as financial sources for the formation of fixed or current assets. and the financial result of the company.

A. 1. Economic means

Economic means or direct patrimonial elements consist of fixed assets and current assets.

The assets are organized in the balance sheet, in assets with acyclic use (allocation) which includes the group of "Fixed assets" and assets with cyclical use (allocation) which includes the group of "Current assets".

INDICATOR

Beginning of 2021

(lRON)

End of 2021

(RON)

Fixed assets - total

41,680,492

38,666,360

a) Intangible assets

10,499,873

8,773,917

b) Tangible fixed assets of which:

31,180,619

29,892,443

-

land

12,779,181

12,775,919

-

Fixed assets at inventory value

98,424,562

98,304,407

-

Fixed assets at the remaining value

18,366,534

17,047,718

-

Corporal immobilizations in progress

168,325

202,227

c)

Financial fixed assets

-

-

A. 2. CURRENT ASSETS

In order to achieve its goal SC ARTEGO SA TG. JIU, must have cars, buildings and other tools. In order to make this production device work, the company had to: - buy raw materials;

- to ensure stocks at different stages of the production process;

- to sell in order to recover the resources spent.

Current assets consist of inventories, short-term realizable values and available values.

The value of current assets at 31.12. 2021 according to the balance sheet is of 98,332,713 RON structured as follows:

Indicator

Total (RON)

%

1. STOCKS of which:

56,523,078

57.48

-

raw materials, materials

37,303,806

-

finished product

13,995,741

-

products in progress

81,319

-

Assets held for sale

50,289

-

overtures

5,091,923

2. MONEY AVAILABILITY

1,053,305

1.07

3. RECEIVABLES

40,741,933

41.43

-

Trade receivables

39,997,101

-

other receivables

744,832

4. SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTSFINANCIAL

14,397

0.02

Disclaimer

ARTEGO SA published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
