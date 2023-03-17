Advanced search
S C Artego S A : RAPORT REMUNERARE – ENGLEZA

03/17/2023 | 04:56am EDT
REMUNERATION REPORT

for the year 2022

  • Prepared in accordance with the provisions of art. 107 of Law no. 24/2017 republished regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market

operations

The directors and directors of ARTEGO S.A. they ensured in 2022 the efficient management and administration of the company, fulfilling all the necessary acts, in accordance with the applicable legal framework and with the provisions of the administration and mandate contracts they have with the company.

Legal framework on remuneration policy and criteria for directors and managers:

  • art. 11 para. (2) lit. c) of the updated Statute of ARTEGO S.A., which provides that A.G.A. establishes the salary level of the members of the board of directors and of the general manager;
  • the following articles from Law no. 31/1990 regarding the companies, with the subsequent modifications and completions:
    • art. 111 para. (2) lit. c), which states that in addition to debating other issues on the agenda, the A.G.A. is obliged to fix the remuneration due for the current year to the members of the board of directors, if it has not been established by the constitutive act;
    • art. 143 para. (5), which stipulates that the director of the joint stock company is only the person to whom the attributions of management of the company have been delegated, in accordance with par. (1) in art. 143;
    • art. 153 1 18 para. (1), which provides that the remuneration of the members of the board of directors is established by the constitutive act or by decision of the A.G.A .;
    • 1 18 para. (2), which provides that the remuneration of the directors is determined by the board of directors. The articles of incorporation or A.G.A. sets the general limits of all remuneration granted in this way;

The remuneration policy of the company's leaders, approved by the A.G.A. from 10.06.2021.

2. Remuneration structure of ARTEGO S.A. directors and directors in the year 2022

The directors and directors of the company benefit only from fixed monthly remuneration, established by the decision of the A.G.A. (in the case of administrators) or by decision C.A. (in the case of directors).

There is no variable remuneration that has been established on the basis of performance criteria, therefore the total monthly remuneration is equal to the fixed remuneration.

The remuneration of the company's managers was supplemented, during 2021, with other benefits, consisting of bonuses, gift vouchers and protective food, in an amount equal to that received by all employees of the company. The approval was given in A.G.A., respectively C.A., respectively, the benefits granted being in accordance with the provisions of the Collective Labor Agreement concluded at the company level, respecting the Remuneration Policy of the company, approved in A.G.A. from 10.06.2021.

3. Comparative situation of the remuneration of the managers and of the average annual remuneration of the employees in the period 2018 - 2022

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Average annual gross

earnings / employee

41.085

47.561

48.047

51.539

(LEI)

Average Gross Annual

Remuneration / C.A.

146.041

157.423

159.026

230.101

Member

(LEI)

Average annual gross

remuneration / director

147.919

149.733

148.008

168.152

(lei)

In 2022, the directors' allowance was:

- David Viorel - President of C.A. and General Manager - 30,000 LEI;

  • Angliţoiu Florian - Non-executive director - 13,000 LEI;
  • Bush Diana Loredana - Non-executive director - 11,000 The directors' allowance was:
  • Răscol Mircea - Production Manager - 13,320 LEI;
  • Grămadă Ion - Technical Director - 13,320 LEI;
  • Zamfira Cornel - Commercial Director - 13,320 LEI;
  • Prafan Marin - Director of Human Resources - 13,320 LEI.

4. The company's executives did not receive any remuneration from another entity

The remuneration contained in this report is the only form of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and the directors of the company, as they do not benefit from shares offered by the company.

There were no deviations from the procedure for implementing the Remuneration Policy.

President C.A.,

