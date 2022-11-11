Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.C. Artego S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARTE   ROARTEACNOR4

S.C. ARTEGO S.A.

(ARTE)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
12.50 RON   +0.81%
10:42aS C Artego S A : Comunicat trim 3 2022 – ENGLEZA
10:42aS C Artego S A : Raport trim III 2022 ENGLEZA
08/31S.C. Artego S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
S C Artego S A : Raport trim III 2022 ENGLEZA

11/11/2022 | 10:42am EST
REPORT

ACCORDING TO ASF REGULATION NO.5/2018

Report date: 30.09.2022

SC ARTEGO S.A. TG JIU

Registered office: Ciocarlau Street no. 38, Tg-Jiu

Phone number: 0253/226066, fax: 0253/226066

Unique registration code at the Trade Registry Office: 2157428

Order number at the Trade Register: J 18/1120/1991

Subscribed and paid-up capital: 20,286,865 lei

The regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: BVB Bucharest

ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL SITUATION 1.a. ANALYSIS BASED ON BALANCE ELEMENTS

Name of indicators

31.12.2021

30.09.2022

ASSETS

Fixed assets

38.666.360

36.958.687

Tangible assets

29.892.443

29.363.091

Intangible assets

8.773.917

7.595.596

Financial assets

Current assets

98.634.203

109.743.046

Stocks

56.523.078

68.254.365

Commercial receivables

40.741.933

40.869.008

Financial assets of which

14.397

14.397

available for sale

14.397

14.397

Cash and cash equivalents

1.053.305

296.618

Prepayments

301.490

308.658

TOTAL ASSETS

137.300.563

146.701.733

OWN CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES

Own capitals

Subscribed and paid-up share capital

20.286.865

20.286.865

Other equity items

711.761

673.623

Reserves from reevaluation

28.410.212

28.135.502

Legal reserves

4.478.083

4.057.373

Other reserves

25.520.521

26.051.332

Social Capital Adjustment

89.052.449

89.052.449

Own actions

-

-

Retained earnings (without IAS 29)

-3.237.810

2.314.016

Retained earnings (with IAS 29)

-89.052.449

-89.052.449

Current profit

12.050.173

9.460.337

Profit Distribution

-683.685

-

Total equity

87.536.120

90.979.048

Long-term debt

Investment grants

8.924

2.490

Other long-term debts

7.777

7.827

Long-term provisions

Total long-term debts

16.701

10.317

Current debts

Investment grants

9.801

8.857

Commercial and other debts

15.740.147

11.225.116

Short-term loans

25.869.952

35.972.333

Tax and current tax liabilities

8.127.842

8.506.062

Short-term provisions

Total current liabilities

49.747.742

55.712.368

Total debts

49.764.443

55.722.685

TOTAL PASSIVE

137.300.563

146.701.733

The decrease in the net value of tangible assets is due to the depreciation of existing fixed

assets.

The effects of the difficult situation and the financial blockade in which the economy finds itself keep the company in the impossibility of reducing the receivables and implicitly the debts that it has to collect, respectively to pay.

A detailed comparative situation of the company's debts is presented as follows:

ElementS

30 sept.2021

30 sept. 2022

1. State budget

1.163.068

1.022.035

- tax on profit

844.745

506.140

- tax on dividends

-

-

- tax on salaries

244.136

255.882

- the insurance contribution for work

74.187

77.196

- VAT on payment

-

182.817

2. Special fund budgets

375.802

352.627

- CASS

327.886

341.598

- average fund

8.471

2.333

- solidarity fund for people with

39.445

8.696

disabilities

3. Social insurance budgets

844.228

872.455

- CAS

844.228

872.455

- 0,5% unemployment

-

-

- 0,75% unemployment

-

-

- 0,214% accidents fund

-

-

4. Other taxes, fees, payments

-

-

1.b. PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

at 30 september 2022

- lei-

Crt.

NAME OF INDICATORS

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

No.

1.

Net turnover of which

121.764.409

139.209.549

Revenues from the sold production

120.008.141

138.027.459

Revenues from the sale of goods

1.902.279

1.387.433

Commercial discounts granted

146.011

205.343

2.

Revenues from stored production

9.341.923

16.850.681

3.

Revenues from the production of fixed assets

523.283

659.501

4.

Revenues from fixed assets intended for sale

113.634

-

5.

Revenues from operating grants

1.986.148

2.710.293

6.

Other revenues from exploitation

701.504

438.004

I.

OPERATING INCOME

134.430.901

159.868.028

7.

Expenditure on goods

1.806.629

1.220.682

8.

Material expenses

76.013.630

101.117.606

9.

Expenditure on works and services performed by

5.019.130

5.026.545

third parties

10.

Expenses with taxes and fees

1.081.601

867.670

11.

Staff costs

36.915.091

35.857.939

12.

Other operating expenses

672.297

537.096

13.

Expenses with depreciation and provisions

3.160.006

3.081.662

14.

Value adjustments for current assets

-

-

II.

EXPENSES FOR EXPLOITATION

124.668.384

147.709.200

A.

RESULT FROM EXPLOITATION

- PROFIT

9.762.517

12.158.828

- LOSS

III.

FINANCIAL REVENUES

363.283

714.801

IV.

FINANCIAL EXPENSES

725.917

1.947.368

B.

FINANCIAL RESULT

(362.634)

(1.232.567)

V.

EXCEPTIONALREVENUES

VI.

EXCEPTIONAL EXPENSES

C.

EXCEPTIONAL RESULT (LOSS)

VII.

TOTAL REVENUES

134.794.184

160.582.829

VIII

TOTAL EXPENSES

125.394.301

149.656.568

D.

GROSS RESULT

- PROFIT

9.399.883

10.926.261

- LOSS

TAX

1.394.884

1.504.062

E

REVENUES FROM BENEFIT FROM

41.628

38.138

PROFIT

F.

NET RESULT

- PROFIT

8.046.627

9.460.337

- LOSS

G.

Number of shares

8.114.746

8.114.746

H.

Output per share

0.992

1,166

The economic, financial and market activity of S.C. ARTEGO S.A.

In accordance with Emergency Ordinance no. 132/2020 with subsequent amendments and additions, the Company reduced the working time of employees by a maximum of 80% of the duration stipulated in the individual employment contract and requested from AJOFM Gorj the allowances provided by this ordinance in the amount of 151,523 lei for the month of February 2022, the amount of 1,446,607 lei for the month of May 2022, the amount of 183,228 lei for the month of July 2022, the amount of 355,628 lei for the month of August 2022 and the amount of 573,307 lei for the month of September 2022. The company collected from AJOFM Gorj the amount of 2,136,986 lei.

The situation generated by the armed conflict in Ukraine led to the establishment by the international community of economic sanctions and financial restrictions regarding economic relations with the Russian Federation and Belarus. As such, there were effects regarding the import and export of products from and to Ukraine, the Russian Federation and Belarus, our society being affected both directly and indirectly by this situation.

An important consequence, besides the delay and/or impossibility of supplying raw materials from the above-mentioned countries, is the uncontrolled increase in the prices of natural gas and electricity, which leads to major difficulties in the production and sale of manufactured bridges.

For our Company, the effects of the economic crisis can be felt most easily through a depreciation of the national currency in relation to the currencies with which we work, through delays in the supply of raw materials, in the production, delivery and transportation of products.

The lack of the possibility of making coherent and correct predictions led to the maintenance of the volatility of the Romanian business climate, the main commercial organizations in the steel, oil, energy fields continuing to emphasize cost reduction and implicitly the development of procurement activities characterized by the pursuit of obtaining purchase prices the lowest.

Under these conditions, the stages involved in the renegotiation of commercial contracts with some companies in the mentioned fields were difficult and lasted much longer than the initial estimated time, which left its mark on the decrease in the volume of orders for specific products and implicitly on the level of sales.

In another vein, the turbulences of the economic environment also adversely affect the possibilities of making payments by customers, there are long delays in the payment terms corresponding to the deliveries made, which leads to the negative impact of cash flows and the possibilities of making payments to suppliers on time.

For the next period, the evolution on the market will be influenced by the impact, on which the measures that will be taken at the macro-economic level (the increase in natural gas prices, the evolution of fuel prices, the evolution of the leu/euro exchange rate, the development and/or conclusion of the processes of privatization in the fields of rail and air transport, the expected organizational developments in the energy field, the insolvency status of some organizations in the energy and petrochemical fields) will have an effect on the dynamics of acquisitions, investments, modernizations, and maintenance.

Therefore, taking into account all these aspects, if the general evolution of the Romanian economy is relatively stable, it is possible to maintain, in the short and medium term, the existing situation, from the point of view of the level of sales and productive activity, continuing, on the other hand, to make efforts to ensure cash flows that allow the honoring of debts to employees, the state and suppliers. At the same time, action will be taken to identify all possibilities to reduce as much as possible the difference between income and expenses and for an appropriate reaction to the influence of all these factors that have the potential to impact the way of evolution on the market and the performance of SC ARTEGO SA.

We mention the fact that the financial statements drawn up on 30.09.2022 have not been audited/reviewed.

SITUATION OF TREASURY FLOWS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

- lei -

INDICATORS

LEI (RON)

A. LIQUIDITY AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

In accounts

House

Other values

Cash advances

Receivables

PROCEEDS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITY

Customer collections

Other receipts

PAYMENTS FOR OPERATING ACTIVITY

Pay suppliers

ACCOMPLI

SHED 2021

1.799.336

1.537.545

2.865

258.576

-

350

211.387.089

171.867.465

39.519.624

211.811.176

115.490.758

ACCOMPLI

SHED

30.09.2022

1.053.305

996.941

24.174

31.781

-

409

179.500.887

150.959.195

28.541.692

179.230.823

117.815.744

