S C Artego S A : Raport trim III 2022 ENGLEZA

The lack of the possibility of making coherent and correct predictions led to the maintenance of the volatility of the Romanian business climate, the main commercial organizations in the steel, oil, energy fields continuing to emphasize cost reduction and implicitly the development of procurement activities characterized by the pursuit of obtaining purchase prices the lowest.

Under these conditions, the stages involved in the renegotiation of commercial contracts with some companies in the mentioned fields were difficult and lasted much longer than the initial estimated time, which left its mark on the decrease in the volume of orders for specific products and implicitly on the level of sales.

In another vein, the turbulences of the economic environment also adversely affect the possibilities of making payments by customers, there are long delays in the payment terms corresponding to the deliveries made, which leads to the negative impact of cash flows and the possibilities of making payments to suppliers on time.

For the next period, the evolution on the market will be influenced by the impact, on which the measures that will be taken at the macro-economic level (the increase in natural gas prices, the evolution of fuel prices, the evolution of the leu/euro exchange rate, the development and/or conclusion of the processes of privatization in the fields of rail and air transport, the expected organizational developments in the energy field, the insolvency status of some organizations in the energy and petrochemical fields) will have an effect on the dynamics of acquisitions, investments, modernizations, and maintenance.

Therefore, taking into account all these aspects, if the general evolution of the Romanian economy is relatively stable, it is possible to maintain, in the short and medium term, the existing situation, from the point of view of the level of sales and productive activity, continuing, on the other hand, to make efforts to ensure cash flows that allow the honoring of debts to employees, the state and suppliers. At the same time, action will be taken to identify all possibilities to reduce as much as possible the difference between income and expenses and for an appropriate reaction to the influence of all these factors that have the potential to impact the way of evolution on the market and the performance of SC ARTEGO SA.

We mention the fact that the financial statements drawn up on 30.09.2022 have not been audited/reviewed.

SITUATION OF TREASURY FLOWS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

