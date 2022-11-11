S C Artego S A : Raport trim III 2022 ENGLEZA

Registered office: Ciocarlau Street no. 38, Tg-Jiu
Phone number: 0253/226066, fax: 0253/226066
Unique registration code at the Trade Registry Office: 2157428
Order number at the Trade Register: J 18/1120/1991
Subscribed and paid-up capital: 20,286,865 lei
The regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: BVB Bucharest
ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL SITUATION 1.a. ANALYSIS BASED ON BALANCE ELEMENTS
Name of indicators
31.12.2021
30.09.2022
ASSETS
Fixed assets
38.666.360
36.958.687
Tangible assets
29.892.443
29.363.091
Intangible assets
8.773.917
7.595.596
Financial assets
Current assets
98.634.203
109.743.046
Stocks
56.523.078
68.254.365
Commercial receivables
40.741.933
40.869.008
Financial assets of which
14.397
14.397
available for sale
14.397
14.397
Cash and cash equivalents
1.053.305
296.618
Prepayments
301.490
308.658
TOTAL ASSETS
137.300.563
146.701.733
OWN CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES
Own capitals
Subscribed and paid-up share capital
20.286.865
20.286.865
Other equity items
711.761
673.623
Reserves from reevaluation
28.410.212
28.135.502
Legal reserves
4.478.083
4.057.373
Other reserves
25.520.521
26.051.332
Social Capital Adjustment
89.052.449
89.052.449
Own actions
-
-
Retained earnings (without IAS 29)
-3.237.810
2.314.016
Retained earnings (with IAS 29)
-89.052.449
-89.052.449
Current profit
12.050.173
9.460.337
Profit Distribution
-683.685
-
Total equity
87.536.120
90.979.048
Long-term debt
Investment grants
8.924
2.490
Other long-term debts
7.777
7.827
Long-term provisions
Total long-term debts
16.701
10.317
Current debts
Investment grants
9.801
8.857
Commercial and other debts
15.740.147
11.225.116
Short-term loans
25.869.952
35.972.333
Tax and current tax liabilities
8.127.842
8.506.062
Short-term provisions
Total current liabilities
49.747.742
55.712.368
Total debts
49.764.443
55.722.685
TOTAL PASSIVE
137.300.563
146.701.733
The decrease in the net value of tangible assets is due to the depreciation of existing fixed
assets.
The effects of the difficult situation and the financial blockade in which the economy finds itself keep the company in the impossibility of reducing the receivables and implicitly the debts that it has to collect, respectively to pay.
A detailed comparative situation of the company's debts is presented as follows:
ElementS
30 sept.2021
30 sept. 2022
1. State budget
1.163.068
1.022.035
- tax on profit
844.745
506.140
- tax on dividends
-
-
- tax on salaries
244.136
255.882
- the insurance contribution for work
74.187
77.196
- VAT on payment
-
182.817
2. Special fund budgets
375.802
352.627
- CASS
327.886
341.598
- average fund
8.471
2.333
- solidarity fund for people with
39.445
8.696
disabilities
3. Social insurance budgets
844.228
872.455
- CAS
844.228
872.455
- 0,5% unemployment
-
-
- 0,75% unemployment
-
-
- 0,214% accidents fund
-
-
4. Other taxes, fees, payments
-
-
1.b. PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
at 30 september 2022
- lei-
Crt.
NAME OF INDICATORS
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
No.
1.
Net turnover of which
121.764.409
139.209.549
Revenues from the sold production
120.008.141
138.027.459
Revenues from the sale of goods
1.902.279
1.387.433
Commercial discounts granted
146.011
205.343
2.
Revenues from stored production
9.341.923
16.850.681
3.
Revenues from the production of fixed assets
523.283
659.501
4.
Revenues from fixed assets intended for sale
113.634
-
5.
Revenues from operating grants
1.986.148
2.710.293
6.
Other revenues from exploitation
701.504
438.004
I.
OPERATING INCOME
134.430.901
159.868.028
7.
Expenditure on goods
1.806.629
1.220.682
8.
Material expenses
76.013.630
101.117.606
9.
Expenditure on works and services performed by
5.019.130
5.026.545
third parties
10.
Expenses with taxes and fees
1.081.601
867.670
11.
Staff costs
36.915.091
35.857.939
12.
Other operating expenses
672.297
537.096
13.
Expenses with depreciation and provisions
3.160.006
3.081.662
14.
Value adjustments for current assets
-
-
II.
EXPENSES FOR EXPLOITATION
124.668.384
147.709.200
A.
RESULT FROM EXPLOITATION
- PROFIT
9.762.517
12.158.828
- LOSS
III.
FINANCIAL REVENUES
363.283
714.801
IV.
FINANCIAL EXPENSES
725.917
1.947.368
B.
FINANCIAL RESULT
(362.634)
(1.232.567)
V.
EXCEPTIONALREVENUES
VI.
EXCEPTIONAL EXPENSES
C.
EXCEPTIONAL RESULT (LOSS)
VII.
TOTAL REVENUES
134.794.184
160.582.829
VIII
TOTAL EXPENSES
125.394.301
149.656.568
D.
GROSS RESULT
- PROFIT
9.399.883
10.926.261
- LOSS
TAX
1.394.884
1.504.062
E
REVENUES FROM BENEFIT FROM
41.628
38.138
PROFIT
F.
NET RESULT
- PROFIT
8.046.627
9.460.337
- LOSS
G.
Number of shares
8.114.746
8.114.746
H.
Output per share
0.992
1,166
The economic, financial and market activity of S.C. ARTEGO S.A.
In accordance with Emergency Ordinance no. 132/2020 with subsequent amendments and additions, the Company reduced the working time of employees by a maximum of 80% of the duration stipulated in the individual employment contract and requested from AJOFM Gorj the allowances provided by this ordinance in the amount of 151,523 lei for the month of February 2022, the amount of 1,446,607 lei for the month of May 2022, the amount of 183,228 lei for the month of July 2022, the amount of 355,628 lei for the month of August 2022 and the amount of 573,307 lei for the month of September 2022. The company collected from AJOFM Gorj the amount of 2,136,986 lei.
The situation generated by the armed conflict in Ukraine led to the establishment by the international community of economic sanctions and financial restrictions regarding economic relations with the Russian Federation and Belarus. As such, there were effects regarding the import and export of products from and to Ukraine, the Russian Federation and Belarus, our society being affected both directly and indirectly by this situation.
An important consequence, besides the delay and/or impossibility of supplying raw materials from the above-mentioned countries, is the uncontrolled increase in the prices of natural gas and electricity, which leads to major difficulties in the production and sale of manufactured bridges.
For our Company, the effects of the economic crisis can be felt most easily through a depreciation of the national currency in relation to the currencies with which we work, through delays in the supply of raw materials, in the production, delivery and transportation of products.
The lack of the possibility of making coherent and correct predictions led to the maintenance of the volatility of the Romanian business climate, the main commercial organizations in the steel, oil, energy fields continuing to emphasize cost reduction and implicitly the development of procurement activities characterized by the pursuit of obtaining purchase prices the lowest.
Under these conditions, the stages involved in the renegotiation of commercial contracts with some companies in the mentioned fields were difficult and lasted much longer than the initial estimated time, which left its mark on the decrease in the volume of orders for specific products and implicitly on the level of sales.
In another vein, the turbulences of the economic environment also adversely affect the possibilities of making payments by customers, there are long delays in the payment terms corresponding to the deliveries made, which leads to the negative impact of cash flows and the possibilities of making payments to suppliers on time.
For the next period, the evolution on the market will be influenced by the impact, on which the measures that will be taken at the macro-economic level (the increase in natural gas prices, the evolution of fuel prices, the evolution of the leu/euro exchange rate, the development and/or conclusion of the processes of privatization in the fields of rail and air transport, the expected organizational developments in the energy field, the insolvency status of some organizations in the energy and petrochemical fields) will have an effect on the dynamics of acquisitions, investments, modernizations, and maintenance.
Therefore, taking into account all these aspects, if the general evolution of the Romanian economy is relatively stable, it is possible to maintain, in the short and medium term, the existing situation, from the point of view of the level of sales and productive activity, continuing, on the other hand, to make efforts to ensure cash flows that allow the honoring of debts to employees, the state and suppliers. At the same time, action will be taken to identify all possibilities to reduce as much as possible the difference between income and expenses and for an appropriate reaction to the influence of all these factors that have the potential to impact the way of evolution on the market and the performance of SC ARTEGO SA.
We mention the fact that the financial statements drawn up on 30.09.2022 have not been audited/reviewed.
SITUATION OF TREASURY FLOWS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
- lei -
INDICATORS
LEI (RON)
A. LIQUIDITY AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
In accounts
House
Other values
Cash advances
Receivables
PROCEEDS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITY
Customer collections
Other receipts
PAYMENTS FOR OPERATING ACTIVITY
Pay suppliers
ACCOMPLI
SHED 2021
1.799.336
1.537.545
2.865
258.576
-
350
211.387.089
171.867.465
39.519.624
211.811.176
115.490.758
ACCOMPLI
SHED
30.09.2022
1.053.305
996.941
24.174
31.781
-
409
179.500.887
5
28.541.692
179.230.823
117.815.744
