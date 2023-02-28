S C Chimcomplex S A : Chimcomplex Preliminary Financial Statements December 31 2022 28 februarie 2023
CHIMCOMPLEX SA BORZESTI
PRELIMINATED INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED AT
31 December 2022
PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH
INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS
ADOPTED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE ORDER OF THE MINISTRY OF PUBLIC FINANCES NO. 2844/2016
CONTAINS
FINANCIAL POSITION STATEMENT AS OF 31.12.2022 - PRELIMINATED GLOBAL RESULT STATEMENT AS AT 31.12.2022 - PRELIMINATED NOTES TO THE PRELIMINATED INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
STATEMENT of OVERALL RESULT on 31 December 2022 - PRELIMINATED
(All amounts are given in LEI, unless otherwise specified.)
December 31st
December 31st
January 1st
2022
2021
2021
ACTIVE
Fixed assets
Property,plant and equipment
1,811,750,664
1.747.770.870
1.347.550.462
Other assets of the rights of use
3.630.076
5.906.799
7.242.009
Real estate investments
31.452.222
14.424.776
15.072.913
Intangible assets
122.407.778
126.621.140
133.024.975
Investment in associated entities and other
capital investments
62.950.307
28.165.294
29.040.886
Other long-term financial assets
6.718.514
5.093.759
5.811.445
Total fixed assets
2.038.909.561
1.927.982.638
1.537.742.690
Current assets
Stocks
237,998.979
157.905.520
95.592.546
Commercial andother claims
471.601.404
301.786.646
181.776.698
Ishort-term loans granted to associates
5.327.386
3.536.799
1.259.291
Cash and cash equivalents
40.466.919
147.994.841
40.785.956
Total current assets
755,394,688
611.223.806
319.414.491
Total assets
2,794,304,249
2.539.206.444
1.857.157.181
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Share capital
1.143.196.367
1.190.848.715
1.182.587.379
Equity premiums
4.669.565
4.669.565
844.028
Legal reserves
109.435.476
90.207.136
63.054.085
Retained earnings
(398,405)
(185.870.761)
(545.948.156)
Revaluation reserves
577.222.870
578.340.730
211.023.250
Total equity
STATEMENT of OVERALL RESULT on 31 December 2022 - PRELIMINATED
(All amounts are given in LEI, unless otherwise specified.)
December 31st
December 31st
January 1st
2022
2021
2021
DEBT
Long-term debts
Subsidies
13.778.664
15.450.076
17.606.337
Leasing
1.915.388
3.444.122
4.211.255
Deferred tax liabilities
136.922.998
148.393.018
88.364.488
Provisions
16.302.643
16.459.564
16.710.971
Long-term loans
457.459.739
294.521.275
548.481.115
Other long-term debts
10.259.628
598.685
120.193
Total long-term debt
636.639.060
478.866.740
675.494.359
Current liabilities
Subsidies
27.230.691
2.541.998
1.590.458
Commercial and other debts
208.832.030
290.517.388
149.196.063
Leasing
2.748.044
3.465.451
3.987.243
Income tax liabilities
21.817.660
20.092.467
13.166.043
Provisions
16.758.235
36.043.780
11.381.419
Short-term loans
46.152.656
29.483.235
90.781.010
Total current liabilities
323.539.316
382.144.319
270.102.236
Total debts
960.178.376
861.011.059
945.596.595
Total equity and liabilities
2.794.304.249
2.539.206.444
1.857.157.181
Chairman of the Board of Directors,
Stefan Vuza
General Manager,
Stefan Vuza
STATEMENT of OVERALL RESULT on 31 December 2022 - PRELIMINATED
(All amounts are given in LEI, unless otherwise specified.)
Year iclosed at
Year iclosed at
31 December 2022
31 December 2021
Sales
2,258,532,411
2,235,205,433
Investment income
10.173.263
2.060.902
Other gains or (losses)
1.315.554
(30.000.431)
The cost of the sold mfaps
(85.016.214)
(28.142.995)
Change in stocks
74.765.385
42.726.248
Expenditure on raw materials and consumables
(736.174.278)
(767.091.768)
Salary expenses
(162.889.823)
(176.525.730)
Depreciation costs of fixed assets
(152,141,544)
(111.120.202)
Distribution expenses
(41.182.892)
(38.932.655)
Energy and water expenditure
(738.470.218)
(451.442.533)
Consulting expenses
-
Expenditure on services performed by third parties
(67.136.283)
(33,137,259)
Maintenance and repair costs
(36.803.448)
(29.462.915)
Other revenue
37.638.394
4.965.878
Gain / (Loss) from the revaluation of property, plant and
equipment
-
(48.623.115)
Gain / (Loss) from impairment adjustments for fixed assets
3.414.277
35.143.061
Other expenditure
(37.164.619)
(52.841.247)
Cost of financing
(21.326.224)
(103.694.808)
Profit / (Loss) before taxing
307.533.741
449.085.864
Income / (Expense) with corporate tax
(44,449,077)
(60.682.015)
Profit / (Loss) of the Year
263.084.664
388.403.849
Profit per share
Profit per share basic and diluted
