    CRC   ROCHOBACNOR8

S.C. CHIMCOMPLEX S.A.

(CRC)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-26
22.20 RON   -0.89%
S C Chimcomplex S A : Chimcomplex Preliminary Financial Statements December 31 2022 28 februarie 2023
PU
2022S C Chimcomplex S A : Press Release Dividends Payment 14 decembrie 2022
PU
2022S C Chimcomplex S A : Chimcomplex announces changes to the executive team and Mr. Stefan Vuza taking over the position of CEO 10 noiembrie 2022
PU
S C Chimcomplex S A : Chimcomplex Preliminary Financial Statements December 31 2022 28 februarie 2023

02/28/2023 | 04:15am EST
CHIMCOMPLEX SA BORZESTI

PRELIMINATED INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED AT

31 December 2022

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH

INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS

ADOPTED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE ORDER OF THE MINISTRY OF PUBLIC FINANCES NO. 2844/2016

CHIMCOMPLEX S.A. BORZESTI

Str. Industriilor nr. 3, Oneşti, jud. Bacău, Romania Tel. 0234/302.250; Fax: 0234/302.102

Email: office@chimcomplex.com

Web: www.chimcomplex.com

RO2021.055.061Q EN2021.055.061E RO2018.055.061

Trade Registry J04/493/1991, URC 960322

Subscribed Capital: 304907851 RON

Account:EN60BUCU1111215962132

ALPHA BANK BUCHAREST

CONTAINS

FINANCIAL POSITION STATEMENT AS OF 31.12.2022 - PRELIMINATED GLOBAL RESULT STATEMENT AS AT 31.12.2022 - PRELIMINATED NOTES TO THE PRELIMINATED INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STATEMENT of OVERALL RESULT on 31 December 2022 - PRELIMINATED

(All amounts are given in LEI, unless otherwise specified.)

December 31st

December 31st

January 1st

2022

2021

2021

ACTIVE

Fixed assets

Property,plant and equipment

1,811,750,664

1.747.770.870

1.347.550.462

Other assets of the rights of use

3.630.076

5.906.799

7.242.009

Real estate investments

31.452.222

14.424.776

15.072.913

Intangible assets

122.407.778

126.621.140

133.024.975

Investment in associated entities and other

capital investments

62.950.307

28.165.294

29.040.886

Other long-term financial assets

6.718.514

5.093.759

5.811.445

Total fixed assets

2.038.909.561

1.927.982.638

1.537.742.690

Current assets

Stocks

237,998.979

157.905.520

95.592.546

Commercial andother claims

471.601.404

301.786.646

181.776.698

Ishort-term loans granted to associates

5.327.386

3.536.799

1.259.291

Cash and cash equivalents

40.466.919

147.994.841

40.785.956

Total current assets

755,394,688

611.223.806

319.414.491

Total assets

2,794,304,249

2.539.206.444

1.857.157.181

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Share capital

1.143.196.367

1.190.848.715

1.182.587.379

Equity premiums

4.669.565

4.669.565

844.028

Legal reserves

109.435.476

90.207.136

63.054.085

Retained earnings

(398,405)

(185.870.761)

(545.948.156)

Revaluation reserves

577.222.870

578.340.730

211.023.250

Total equity

STATEMENT of OVERALL RESULT on 31 December 2022 - PRELIMINATED

(All amounts are given in LEI, unless otherwise specified.)

December 31st

December 31st

January 1st

2022

2021

2021

DEBT

Long-term debts

Subsidies

13.778.664

15.450.076

17.606.337

Leasing

1.915.388

3.444.122

4.211.255

Deferred tax liabilities

136.922.998

148.393.018

88.364.488

Provisions

16.302.643

16.459.564

16.710.971

Long-term loans

457.459.739

294.521.275

548.481.115

Other long-term debts

10.259.628

598.685

120.193

Total long-term debt

636.639.060

478.866.740

675.494.359

Current liabilities

Subsidies

27.230.691

2.541.998

1.590.458

Commercial and other debts

208.832.030

290.517.388

149.196.063

Leasing

2.748.044

3.465.451

3.987.243

Income tax liabilities

21.817.660

20.092.467

13.166.043

Provisions

16.758.235

36.043.780

11.381.419

Short-term loans

46.152.656

29.483.235

90.781.010

Total current liabilities

323.539.316

382.144.319

270.102.236

Total debts

960.178.376

861.011.059

945.596.595

Total equity and liabilities

2.794.304.249

2.539.206.444

1.857.157.181

Chairman of the Board of Directors,

Stefan Vuza

General Manager,

Stefan Vuza

STATEMENT of OVERALL RESULT on 31 December 2022 - PRELIMINATED

(All amounts are given in LEI, unless otherwise specified.)

Year iclosed at

Year iclosed at

31 December 2022

31 December 2021

Sales

2,258,532,411

2,235,205,433

Investment income

10.173.263

2.060.902

Other gains or (losses)

1.315.554

(30.000.431)

The cost of the sold mfaps

(85.016.214)

(28.142.995)

Change in stocks

74.765.385

42.726.248

Expenditure on raw materials and consumables

(736.174.278)

(767.091.768)

Salary expenses

(162.889.823)

(176.525.730)

Depreciation costs of fixed assets

(152,141,544)

(111.120.202)

Distribution expenses

(41.182.892)

(38.932.655)

Energy and water expenditure

(738.470.218)

(451.442.533)

Consulting expenses

-

Expenditure on services performed by third parties

(67.136.283)

(33,137,259)

Maintenance and repair costs

(36.803.448)

(29.462.915)

Other revenue

37.638.394

4.965.878

Gain / (Loss) from the revaluation of property, plant and

equipment

-

(48.623.115)

Gain / (Loss) from impairment adjustments for fixed assets

3.414.277

35.143.061

Other expenditure

(37.164.619)

(52.841.247)

Cost of financing

(21.326.224)

(103.694.808)

Profit / (Loss) before taxing

307.533.741

449.085.864

Income / (Expense) with corporate tax

(44,449,077)

(60.682.015)

Profit / (Loss) of the Year

263.084.664

388.403.849

Profit per share

Profit per share basic and diluted

Disclaimer

Chimcomplex Borzesti SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 09:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
